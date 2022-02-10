Holy Motherforking Shirtballs, I WANT the Flippin’ Window Seat!

Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.

— Viktor E. Frankl

Well, well, well…it would seem I poked a stick in a reader’s hornet’s nest with a recent blog.

But first, full disclosure on the epic phrase, “Holy Motherforking Shirtballs.” I borrowed it from the TV show, “The Good Place.” I hope you laughed as hard as I did when I first read it. If you didn’t, no need to submit a comment to that effect at the bottom of this blog. Let’s just agree to disagree on what is funny and what is not (highly subjective at the best of times) and let it go at that.

Which brings me back to the hornet’s nest…

You may recall a recent blog of mine, “Take This for Tenacity—What a Boy on a Plane Can Teach Us About Success.” A week or two after the blog was published by The Good Men Project, I posted it on my own site and shared it with my weekly subscribers…which is when I received the snarky bit of feedback from a reader who is, interestingly, also a friend of mine.

If you didn’t read the blog, the gist of the story about the boy on the plane (which I read in Jen Sincero’s hilarious book, “You are a Badass at Making Money”) is this: a 9-year-old boy refuses to sit in his assigned middle seat. His frazzled mother is furious, but the boy holds his ground, politely but firmly…until another passenger gives the kid his window seat.

In the book, the author made her point very clear: when it comes to deciding what we want in life, and how much money we are going to need to make our dreams happen, it is imperative that we keep our vision front and center in our minds, do the work (inner and outer), and not settle for second best.

Unfortunately, when I shared the author’s story in my blog, this key message obviously got lost. Here is the comment submitted by my miffed friend/reader:

“I guess everyone see things from a different perspective. But I didn’t see that story as inspiring. I see it as selfish. A 9-year-old throwing a fit until he got what he wanted! There’s no way I would let my kid get away with that. He had lack of respect for his mother and every other person on that plane and he got rewarded for it. Yes, it’s true some people get ahead in life by stepping on other people but it’s not right. And I do believe in karma. So getting ahead in that way won’t last.”

Whoa. Not my intended (nor the author’s) take-away, Sistah. But hey, to each their own.

Thankfully, Viktor Frankl’s wise words popped into my hot head before I typed my response. Before I let my ego elephant charge through the nearest china shop (triggered by the audacity of being misunderstood), I paused a moment and took a few deep breaths and long slow exhales. And do you know, Frankl was right: there IS power in the space between stimulus and the response…between the triggering event and our response to that event.

I didn’t agree with my friend and yes, my fragile writer’s ego was a tad wounded at her rather rude response. But I could see her point, especially her perspective as a mother of three kids. I had to admit that perhaps the boy on the plane story, as much as I loved it and found it inspiring, wasn’t the best way to communicate the key message of tenacity. The author had done an excellent job of doing so in her book. Me, not so much in my blog.

This is one of the reasons why I’m writing this second follow-up blog: to make my point clear.

And just in case I STILL haven’t done so, this is my point:

It is imperative that we figure out what we really want in our life. We need to get very clear on what we want to achieve, how we want to live, who we want to be, and how we are going to allow others to treat us. Then, when we figure all this out, we need to stand our ground and stay true to our dreams…and not settle for second best/the middle seat.

Personally, I want the flippin’ window seat. And I am prepared to continue working very hard— and wait as long as necessary—until I get it. No, I will not inconvenience others nor throw anyone out of their window seat to get mine. But I am not settling for the middle seat in life. And nor should you.

You know why? Because we get what we expect, accept, and allow in our lives.

No, we don’t get to always choose what happens to us—but we always get to choose how we are going to respond.

Which brings me back to my miffed friend…

Little did I know how incredibly important it was for me to heed Viktor Frankl’s advice and do a little Diva deep-breathing before typing a response to my friend’s comment. I had no idea how much she needed to read my words: “I can see your point.”

For unbeknownst to me, she was experiencing the polar opposite reaction from a friend of hers who was NOT willing to see a different point of view/perspective. And because of this, their long-term friendship was…well, pretty much blowing up by the sounds of it.

This is the other reason I am writing this follow-up blog…

As perhaps you’ve noticed with the vaxxing versus anti-vaxxing debacle, we are not always going to see eye to eye on issues. But if we can, on occasion, keep our mouth shut (and/or our fingers away from the keyboard/phone) just long enough to create a little space between stimulus and response, we might just a) save a friendship and b) learn something new from a different point of view.

iStock image