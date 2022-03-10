According to the classic proverb: Home is where the heart is. That distinguishes our emotional connection, rather than our physical location. Wherever you may go, whoever you’re with, home and family are the profound emotional bond.

My editor Lisa Blacker asked, “What defines home?” I looked at that. What if home is where the love is? Just asking.

As the little boy growing up, home was not a safe place to be. Dad terrified me. I never knew what I did or didn’t do that made him so angry at me. Thankfully, Mom was my saving grace. She profoundly got that fear inside me.

Mom said, “Jonny, slow down.” Take a deep breath. Calm my soul. Things have a way of working out. No, home wasn’t where my heart was. Neither where the love was. I endured childhood, rather than thrived in it.

In working with my therapist Lance, I distinguished that as much as I had suffered in childhood, Dad had suffered far worse with his Dad. No, I don’t forgive Dad for his cruelty and unkindness upon my Mom, my sister Carol, and me. I forgave Dad for being imperfectly human, for not knowing how to be a father. I forgave myself for not being strong enough to stand up to him as a little boy.

In my own trials and tribulations, I evolved compassion for Dad. For 17 years, we spent a week in July fishing for king and sockeye salmon on the Kenai River in Alaska. Dad was the weakened old man, who had worked so hard his entire life to provide for his family. Fishing was Dad’s great love on Planet Earth. I got to share that with him.

No longer the frightened 8-year old, who was never good enough for Dad, I was now his protector. I loved Dad. He was the greater-than version of himself.

No one’s to blame for my suffering. It’s only me against me. I overcome myself. O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” I trained with the late Mizukami Sensei for over 25 years in Aikido. Sensei taught me what it is to be a good man, what it is to be of service to others. Amen.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sensei said, “Just train. It’s not like you have to get somewhere.” He generated the space for me to succeed, to fail, and to invent the greater-than versions of myself. For the first time in my life, I had the freedom to just be me. Heaven was right where I stood with Mizukami Sensei by my side. Sensei is no longer with us on Planet Earth. Still, he stands beside me. Nothing but mad love and respect to Sensei.

As I worked with my therapist Lance to heal my childhood trauma and depression, I looked at my fear within me. I just trained. Put in the work. Ground it out. I lightened the fuck up. I began to love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not.

Time doesn’t always heal old wounds. Sometimes, we have to let go and forgive the past. Live in the present. Forgive in the present. As I sat beside Dad on the boat on the Kenai River fishing for king salmon, that was where the love was for Dad. That was home for him. Dad was free to be the greater-than version of himself. He was free to just be.

Dad passed away on April 13, 2014. At his funeral service, I said, “I would like to think that Dad is now fishing for sockeye salmon at his favorite spot on the banks of the Kenai River. That he is happy. That he is at peace.” That was home for Dad. That’s where the love was. Amen. Amen.

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock