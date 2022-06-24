Honoring Dignity in the Absence of Respect

Dignity is difficult. To truly honor someone’s dignity, you have to strip away your own opinions and perceptions and approach them from a place of empathy — not compassion — but empathy. The kind that is born of true curiosity and a desire to know and understand. I think this is the hardest thing for us to achieve as humans, leaving our judgments aside to talk openly with people who we view as wrong, depraved, lazy, or whatever other label they may wear.

To honor someone’s dignity when respect is absent seems like a violation of our own values. The problem is that dignity is the linchpin of connection, and without it, we cannot hope to see growth in any person or situation. So what do we do? How can we show others that we honor their personhood while we despise their behavior?

When I was growing up, my mother wanted me in a private school at all costs. We were poor, welfare poor, but she was determined. She begged for my brother and I to be allowed to attend the Christian school in the next town over. Some very kind people looked on her with compassion and paid for my brother and I to attend. We went through middle and high school, and it was not cheap. My brother was a spectacular athlete — so even though he caused trouble in other ways, his cost was justified. I, however, was a straight F student. I giggled my way through classes and seemingly had no concept of the sacrifice anyone was making to pay for my way.

Looking back, I get it. I understand why many of my teachers were exasperated by me, angered by me. I was throwing away an expensive education without any remorse or attempt to make things better.

Though I was a terrible student, it just so happened that I was a great cheerleader. I was on the squad for three years and my coach couldn’t stand me. I forgot things constantly, was late to practices and games, and was generally unreliable. But I got people to cheer who normally wouldn’t. I was enthusiastic and energetic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, when the time came to vote for most inspirational on the team, my teammates all said they were voting for me. My coach must have known because right before the vote, she said that “most inspirational” meant the person who was always on time and had all of their things with them. Needless to say, I did not receive that award.

For my coach, it was more important to grow my sense of shame, which was apparently lacking, than my sense of dignity or worth. And on some level, I understand. But it didn’t work. It just made me feel bad. The thing is, it is really hard to celebrate a person and see them feel good about themselves when you find their behavior appalling. Admission of wrong feels much more important. I see this all the time in my position at my school. I am an intervention coordinator. So, students come and see me when they have been kicked out of their classrooms for disruptive behaviors.

Often, what the teacher really wants to see is an acknowledgment of the student’s bad behavior. What the student wants is an opportunity to be heard and understood. And herein lies the rub. How does one balance the dignity of others while addressing behaviors that are egregious?

To some extent, the teacher isn’t just upset with the behavior of that day — they are upset by the daily behavior of the student in general. I have been a teacher, so I know this is true. It is very frustrating to have a student who repeatedly upends the classroom, have them apologize (or not), and still continue in their behavior. Accountability becomes synonymous with admission. We want to hear kids say “I have been disrupting your classroom on purpose and will stop.”

And then we want them to stop. But that is not how things work. Most of the kids I talk to honestly do not perceive the situation in the same way. They will admit to talking, yes, but they were done with their work — and the people they were talking to were done with their work too. They don’t see themselves as disruptive. In short, their narrative and the teacher’s doesn’t match, so when the teacher demands an apology that includes admission to a certain intent, the student refuses on principle. It is an act of violation of their own self-worth to agree that they intended to disrupt when they don’t feel that’s true.

In the same way, it can feel like an act of personal violation to honor the dignity of someone whose behavior you find repugnant. It feels important to make them understand through body language, tone, and message that you categorically do not approve of. This is why it is so difficult to negotiate peace — because, in the absence of respect, dignity is cast aside. Judgments and accusations are not only rampant but justified. And nobody wins.

So, how do we honor dignity when respect is absent?

First, understand that dignity and respect are not the same things. Respect is earned and relies on judgment. Dignity is inherent and exists despite judgment. Dignity is the first thing to suffer when respect is not present. Name calling, labeling, and demonizing thrive in a lack of commitment to dignity, especially when respect is not present. So if you find yourself mumbling under your breath every time you see a person you have to work with approach you, and the words you are saying are of the labeling variety, than maybe take a step back and ask yourself if you are working to honor this person’s sense of dignity, or how you can.

This doesn’t mean that you need to be fake. There are a few people I work with that I don’t have a lot of respect for. What it does mean is that when I am interacting with these people, I am extra mindful to listen to what they are saying without filtering it through my feelings. It means that I take care to demonstrate regard for their position and personhood. I can challenge without degrading or assuming — but when respect is lacking, it is difficult and has to be a very mindful process.

I tell my students all the time that relationships are really difficult because there are many that you don’t get to choose. In fact, there are few that are chosen. We are thrown into relationships with teachers we don’t pick, born into families we didn’t choose, and sometimes forced into friendships that we wouldn’t have selected. So, how do we handle those relationships when there is conflict? How do we express a desire to uphold the dignity of another person while still being true to ourselves and honoring our own?

The answer lies in our boundaries and how we enforce them. For example, as a teacher, my classroom boundary might be that when I am giving instructions, I expect silence. I can enforce that boundary while honoring the dignity of the student by saying, “The expectation is that while I am talking, nobody else is.

Is there something really urgent that you need right now, or can it wait?” In this example, I have stated my expectation, but have not assumed intention on the part of the student. If the behavior persists, I can say, “I really need it to be quiet, and I can see that you are having a hard time with that. I’m going to send you out for some extra support because I am starting to feel frustrated.” This reinforces my boundary and informs the student of the next step without labeling or pointing fingers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When students are in constant conflict with each other and there is escalation, I do what is called a “dignity agreement” which is signed by both parties. It outlines how both agree not to engage in micro-aggressions, send friends to take up their cause or pursue the other person in any way that might draw negative attention their way.

We end the agreement by verbalizing that we understand that even if we don’t like another person, or think they are terrible, everybody has the right to pursue their own happiness at school and we will not try to sabotage the other’s happiness just because we don’t like them. This has worked 90 percent of the time. It works because it is a boundary without judgment on either side. It simply states how to treat the other person going forward and it feels fair.

Honoring the dignity of another person does not mean that you are letting them get away with anything. You can absolutely set boundaries, disagree, and make your case known. It just doesn’t have to involve expressed contempt or disappointment. People are complex, and behavior is even more so. But in all of my years of dealing with teens (and adults) when they are at their worst, I know for certain that without finding a place where I can honor their worth as a person, there is no forward movement.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock