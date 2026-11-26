By Lauren Wagner, The 74

This story first appeared at The 74, a nonprofit news site covering education. Sign up for free newsletters from The 74 to get more like this in your inbox.

The tall, dense stalks of blue Hopi corn were a burst of green among the dry grassland of southeastern Wyoming. As the small patch of crops whipped in the wind, Lisa Ansell Frazier led the way into the rows and gently touched the leaves, tassels and budding silk. If you talk to the corn and say hi, she said, it will reach out and touch you.

“These are our babies,” she said. “This is the corn that is going to our schools.”

On a hot August afternoon, the corn still had weeks to mature alongside Huckleberry Gold potatoes and Jerusalem artichokes on the Mitákuye Ówahe Farm near Cheyenne. The produce would eventually travel more than 300 miles west to the Wind River Reservation, where it would be delivered to schools and pantries called food lodges.

The farm is just one facet of the Buffalo Youth Nation Project, a Wyoming nonprofit working to restore food sovereignty — which ensures Indigenous communities have the right to make decisions about what they grow, harvest and eat, according to the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance. Key components include the protection of ancestral knowledge; revitalization of ancestral foods; and the integration of traditional customs in food production.

Across the nation, organizations, educators, tribal members and schools are working to supply student cafeterias with Indigenous foods that federal policy spent more than a century working to eliminate. They aim to address high rates of diet-related disease in Indigenous communities while expanding food access and Native education through lunch trays.

In 2018, Frazier founded the Buffalo Youth Nation Project — called Wakanyeja Tatanka Oyate in Lakota — to strengthen Indigenous food sovereignty and access to resources for Wyoming youth, families and communities.

This year is Mitákuye Ówahe Farm’s first providing blue Hopi corn, often ground into cornmeal for recipes, and other fresh produce across the region to schools and school-based food lodges — public pantries that serve local children, families and communities.

The nonprofit has its own herd of 16 buffalo at the Standing Rock Reservation, located on the border of North and South Dakota. Buffalo, the term many Native communities use, refers to the American bison. The organization’s work includes restoring buffalo across the Great Plains and distributing the meat to local communities, such as three schools on the Wind River Reservation: Wyoming Indian Elementary, St. Stephens Indian School and Fort Washakie Schools, alongside the University of Wyoming’s Native Student Center in Laramie.

“We have sourced thousands of pounds of buffalo meat for the schools,” Frazier said. “It depends on availability. Bison is a highly sought-after source of protein, and our herd health is the utmost priority — we do not want to take too much from our herds. I source mainly from my tribe, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, (and) we have sourced from the Shoshone-Bannock tribe in Idaho.”

Frazier said delivery of buffalo meat sparks a lot of conversations between elders and children, and she hears from students about how they’ve never tasted bison before. One girl she recently met experimented with cooking it in milk and fed it to her family, who loved it.

“When we go back to our ancestral foods, it’s a win-win. Indigenous food sovereignty, when you break it down, it’s about healing the earth, and the people, and the animals, and creating a relationship with all of that,” Frazier said. “The education part comes through the schools (and) the community. If we don’t have it there, then the education doesn’t happen, but when we introduce it, that’s when the education starts.”

St. Stephens Indian School uses the buffalo meat in its lunches and food lodge. Wyoming Indian Elementary and Fort Washakie Schools currently distribute it only in their own food lodges.

Cheryl Coleman, a behavior support coordinator at Wyoming Indian Elementary, said the school’s food lodge wouldn’t be possible without the Buffalo Youth Nation Project. The nonprofit purchased refrigerators and freezers for the local schools to store buffalo meat.

“We could serve it in our school lunches if we had the infrastructure to do that,” she said. “But right now, she orders it, we get it and it’s distributed to our families that need it.”

More than two centuries ago, the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes — which now live together on the Wind River Reservation — traveled across a landscape populated by up to 60 million buffalo. By the early 1900s, that number was down to the hundreds because of mass hunting by white settlers and colonization — a conscious strategy by the federal government to starve Native communities.

The impact on Native Americans was devastating: Autonomy and traditional ways of life were destroyed, contributing to trauma that remains today, according to the nonprofit North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems. Highly nutritious traditional foods were replaced with processed, shelf-stable government rations, with the goal of keeping Native populations alive, rather than healthy. Other wild plants and foods disappeared after the buffalo were killed, because in order to thrive, native seeds needed the natural aeration of soil from the bisons’ powerful hooves.

Indigenous populations were left with high rates of diabetes, obesity and other diseases. In 2024, 18% of Native American children were reported as not being in excellent or very good health, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation. That was the largest percentage for any demographic, the lowest being 7% for white children.

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Frazier is one of several advocates betting that part of the solution lies in what students eat.

While the Buffalo Youth Nation Project sources and delivers Indigenous ingredients, the Wind River Food Sovereignty Project has created Native recipes for school cafeterias. In June, the nonprofit was one of five organizations nationwide to complete a two-year USDA grant to do so.

The funding helped school nutrition staff develop Native recipes that could be standardized and count toward federal meal requirements. Last summer, it helped Wind River Reservation schools establish raised garden beds and greenhouses so students could plant Indigenous produce for lunches.

“When we first began this work, there was a lot to learn,” said Krystal Northcott, food service director at Fort Washakie Schools. “We had to learn about the Indigenous foods themselves, how they were traditionally used, and how we could take those ingredients and prepare them in a way that would work in the school kitchen.”

The project created dishes like huckleberry bison sliders, pumpkin bison chili, blue cornmeal lemon blueberry muffins and chokecherry gravy. The recipes are in the final stages of USDA approval after two years of consulting with tribal elders, experimenting with ingredients, sampling at schools, adapting the meals for hundreds of servings, going back-and-forth with the federal agency and dealing with piles of documentation paperwork.

We could develop what we thought was a great recipe, but ultimately our students were the ones who were going to eat it. We wanted to know what they thought — did they like it? Krystal Northcott, food service director at Fort Washakie Schools

Northcott’s favorite part of the process was watching students taste the recipes and give feedback. When sampling the chokecherry gravy — a creamy, deep purple pudding dessert made from cooked chokecherries and honey — a group of kids were asked to put stickers with either a smile or frown on a board to express their thoughts. All four recipes received mostly smiles, Northcott said.

“We could develop what we thought was a great recipe, but ultimately our students were the ones who were going to eat it. We wanted to know what they thought — did they like it?” she said. “We were really lucky at that because I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, all that time and effort putting into a recipe, and then (what if) the kids tell us it sucked?’ ”

Even though the federal grant has expired, the Wind River Food Sovereignty Project still has a long list of plans. It’s publishing a cookbook with the school cafeteria recipes, plus more Indigenous meal ideas. It also plans to launch a K-12 Native education curriculum about nutrition, traditions and culture by next fall. The first release will be for grades K-3, with older students included in later years.

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“Bringing Indigenous foods into a school cafeteria is about much more than changing a menu,” Northcott said. “It is about education. It is about giving our students an opportunity to taste something connected to their culture. It is about giving our food service staff the knowledge, equipment, training and confidence to prepare those foods, and it is about creating a connection between what our children learn from the land and what they see on their lunch break.”

The effort to expand food sovereignty in schools isn’t just happening on the Wind River Reservation. Minneapolis Public Schools has incorporated culturally relevant food into its cafeterias since 2012, said Madison Taylor, the district’s farm-to-school coordinator.

Its central kitchen and capacity for cooking meals from scratch allows the district to serve all of its nearly 30,000 students Native foods. Every second Thursday is deemed “Minnesota Thursday,” and Indigenous recipes are often the focus.

In December, the menu will include a bison grain bowl over wild rice pilaf with roasted vegetables and a maple vinaigrette. School cafeterias have also served dishes like bison pozole and turkey wild rice soup.

“Every student is receiving the same meal, and we’re doing promotion and education about that meal in a bigger way — we have posters in all of the schools that shows the meal, where it’s coming from, who’s supplying the products, and then we also create a video that teachers share with their classes about why this meal is good for them and the cultural connections,” Taylor said.

One of her main jobs is to obtain local ingredients, when possible. More than 1,000 pounds of wild rice for next month’s meal was sourced through North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems. The Minneapolis-based nonprofit was founded by local chef Sean Sherman, who owns the state’s first full-service Indigenous restaurant. The organization was one of the USDA grant recipients along with the Wind River Food Sovereignty Project.

Currently, it is planning a program called Meals for Native Institutions that will sell and deliver ready-to-eat foods to schools, health care centers, tribal programs and senior facilities. Only Indigenous ingredients will be used — no beef, pork, wheat or dairy — and they will be purchased from Native producers when possible.

“It was about 2020 when Sean started the first steps of this program,” said Andrea Weber, director of Meals for Native Institutions. “When he started to talk to me about it a few years ago, it was like, ‘We really want to get Indigenous foods to the youth because we want them to have access to these foods for most of their life, and make that part of their understanding of their culture and and then their diet, too.’”

State and federal regulations have made progress slow, but Weber said she hopes to officially launch by the end of this year, at first selling to tribally managed schools and community facilities.

Other districts are also working to incorporate Native foods into their school cafeterias.

Umoⁿhoⁿ Nation Public Schools, a K-12 district on the Umoⁿhoⁿ (Omaha) Reservation in Macy, Nebraska, operates a farm-to-school program and food sustainability initiative that centers around Indigenous food sovereignty. Teens grow and harvest more than 25,000 plants each summer for their school’s culinary department.

Beginning in third grade at the Service to All Relations School, a public charter bordering the Navajo Nation near Flagstaff, Arizona, students grow traditional crops like corn, beans and squash — a trio referred to as the three sisters.

Food service staff at Rocky Boy School District in north-central Montana are moving away from heavily processed foods and toward Indigenous ingredients that are grown and harvested in the local Chippewa Cree community. Other recent efforts can be found in New York, Washington and Alaska.

In Wyoming, Frazier is in the middle of preparing to ship 200 pounds of blue Hopi cornmeal to each Wind River Reservation school. Northcott and other district staff are finalizing the four recipes they’ve been crafting for two years, and they will soon begin another spring planting season with students, growing produce on school grounds.

“When a student recognizes an Indigenous food in the cafeteria, I hope they don’t just see another school lunch,” Northcott said. “I hope they see a piece of who they are. I hope that as we continue this work, Indigenous foods will become a normal and valued part of our school meals, because our children deserve to see their culture reflected in their schools, and that includes what is on their plates.”

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This story was produced by The 74, a non-profit, independent news organization focused on education in America.

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