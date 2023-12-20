‘Housewife: Why Women Still Do It All and What to Do Instead’: A Book Dads Need to Read

I have never heard a funnier term than “wandering uterus.” I read about the term in Housewife: Why Women Still Do It All and What to Do Instead by Lisa Selin Davis. For women who have dealt with being dismissed by their doctor, this term probably hits close to home. But for me, it’s the absolute absurdity of the term that came to describe a ton of different ailments for women. A more truthful term would be “uppity” women. This is where Lisa’s book begins to hit for me. It’s not only the history of housewives, but a well-rounded argument of how our modern version of the housewife came to be.

What is the masculine term for wandering uterus? Traveling testicle? If I have depression, do I have a scared scrotum? Is my anxiety caused by Tubal Tremors? I mean, as a humorist, the possibilities are endless for me here, and it would be very easy to get off the point of this article: Why men should read Housewife.

The Housewife didn’t come where you think it did.

The idea of the modern housewife is complete bunk. It’s a marketing ploy that is as successful as De Beers making the world believe that diamonds are rare and needed for engagement rings. It’s an idea that has been popularized by Leave It to Beaver, Father Knows Best, and people like Donna Reed. Being a housewife is a product, sold and packaged, that our world has believed in for generations.

Lisa does a great job of destroying that myth by pointing out sites where women hunters have been found. She also goes further into what life was really like to make a family work long before the Industrial Revolution. “The way things used to be!” is not the way things used to be. Enter Donna Reed and the 1950s.

The irony that Lisa points out is that the women selling the idea of the housewife were not traditional wives. They were the breadwinners of their family selling the myth that a woman’s place is in the home. Donna Reed was not a housewife at all. It’s just what she played on TV.

But that didn’t matter, because we ate it up. We locked ourselves into these roles where women raised children and men worked at a job until they died of alcoholism. Our power to choose our future was taken away. Caregiving became the sole realm of women, and fathers were only valued for the amount of money they could bring in.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There’s a lot here to unpack, so you’re going to have to read the book. Let me know when you get to the “Mother’s Little Helpers”- self-medicating to deal with boredom and a lack of recognition in the mother’s world of the 1960s. Maybe it was to control the wandering uterus?

Why this book matters for dads.

For me, as a stay-at-home dad, what really surprised me besides walking reproductive organs, is her mention of at-home dads and how we figure into all of this. In all the books that I have read about parenting and caregiving, not once have I ever seen an at-home dad get his credit. Lisa includes a section about us, and the work we do. The book points out the difficulties that we face such as a lack of retirement, being financially dependent on another, and that we run the same risk as women in divorce. Like I said, this is not something that I have seen in other books or discussions. The at-home dad is an afterthought when it comes to caregiving. Lisa successfully links the two and shows that we have more in common.

I do not consider myself a housewife, of course. There is a movement now called Trad Wife that tries to live up to the idea of Donna Reed. Subservient homemakers and that’s fine for them if it works. But as a dad who stays home, I am often confused with that type of caregiver. I have to point out that I have built siege weapons with my kids to prove that I’m not. I am not subservient. I’m part of the family, a team with my wife and together we decide the direction of our lives. And it’s in Lisa’s book, that Dad is given his due. Finally.

“I found incredible support,” Lisa says in our interview. “But also found deep insecurity and so much anxiety because of a lack of resources.” That’s the quote that hit me to my core. It has exactly been my experience, and it surprised me to find it speaks to me in a book about the history of housewives.

There is a lot more to the book than what I’ve pointed out, but it’s worth a read. I’m a big believer that we can’t make parenting equitable until we take the time to listen to the experiences of others. To truly engage with that experience and take it as truth. Lisa’s book is the first one to do the same for fathers who are caring for their children.

Put this on one on your reading list. The history alone is captivating, but the well-rounded approach is what will sink in for dads. It will help us understand our wives’ struggles while at the same time pointing out that we have a lot more in common than many thought.

—

A practical guide for modern-day parenting geared towards stay-at-home dads, offering advice on everything from learning to cook and clean with children, to dealing with mental health and relationships, with the easygoing perspective that dads can use their natural talents to parent any way that they choose.

The Ultimate Stay-at-Home Dad manual takes the best advice and wisdom from a dads’ group, and puts it into a format to help new stay-at-home fathers. Characterized by actionable and direct advice to fathers, the book takes on parenting from a father’s point of view and encourages dads to use their natural talents to become a better parent. That advice is further bolstered by an additional 57 other dads who also give advice. All this advice is framed by the author’s personal stories, which help the reader connect with the content and drives the advice home. This is a book that takes on day-to-day parenting, not just as a stay-at-home dad–working fathers could benefit from this book as much as at-home dads.

“Carpenter…offers practical insights and plenty of comic asides in his buoyant debut…The savvy mix of lighthearted quips and straightforward guidance will be a lifesaver for at-home fathers.”

—Publishers Weekly

“A helpful and enjoyable read for the growing population of dads at home, in a market saturated with books for moms.”

—Library Journal

BUY SHANNON’S BOOK HERE

—

—

iStock image