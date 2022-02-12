How 20 Years of the Corporate Equality Index Have Impacted American Workplaces [Video]

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index was founded in 2002, and has had an outsize impact on the U.S. workforce. Here’s one example.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:02

any of these types of movements for

00:05

workplace equality is not done in events

00:08

or moments it’s really done through a

00:10

continuation of different actions and

00:13

that’s really hard to capture

00:15

the cei what they’re benchmarking

00:18

companies against really shows the

00:20

companies that are not just there for

00:22

that moment not just there for that

00:23

photo op but really there to make

00:25

employees

00:26

and their customers know where they

00:28

stand 365 days of the year

00:33

at google we pride ourselves in so many

00:35

different areas you know whether it’s

00:37

building self-driving cars

00:39

teaching machines to teach machines to

00:41

teach humans right

00:44

but it’s been pretty well publicized

00:45

that google was not the most diverse

00:47

place from its beginning

00:49

and

00:50

so you can do either

00:52

a few things you can ignore it or you

00:54

can try to learn from it to make

00:55

yourself better at google not only are

00:58

they a leader in the industry but

01:00

they’re what i like to think as this

01:02

learning leader

01:03

learning from

01:05

so many different institutions through

01:06

benchmarking or learning through best

01:08

practices that are coming out i believe

01:10

google it realizes that it’s on a

01:13

journey of its own to learn from where

01:16

he could do better

01:19

the 20th anniversary of the cei

01:21

signifies a lot of hard work from hrc

01:25

coalition organizations advocates

01:27

business leaders and lawmakers

01:29

it really signifies how much progress we

01:32

can make when we band together and work

01:34

towards a really wonderful cause when we

01:37

first started the survey in 2002 there

01:39

were no companies that we rated that had

01:42

transgender inclusive health care after

01:44

20 years 86 of the companies that are

01:47

rated on the cei have transgender

01:49

inclusive health care and we see that

01:51

that figure is growing each and every

01:53

year

01:55

if we went back 20 years ago there was

01:57

really

01:58

not a

01:59

large presence of holding corporate

02:02

america accountable

02:03

for the needs and the rights of the

02:05

lgbtq community now corporate america

02:08

has made a lot of strides in providing

02:12

benefits to the trans community but many

02:14

times these benefits are really hard to

02:17

interpret it’s not really clear what’s

02:19

covered versus not covered

02:21

google’s listening and you know pushing

02:24

forward and bringing on a dedicated

02:26

trans liaison to help interpret these

02:29

benefits help employees get the most out

02:31

of it and then also covering all

02:33

trans-related care at the in-network

02:35

rate regardless of if it’s a network or

02:37

out of network i think it’s that pushing

02:40

forward that really helps google stay

02:42

ahead of the curve

02:43

the cei has continually evolved over

02:46

time and this reflects changes in the

02:48

law and it reflects our continued

02:51

understanding of what workplace equality

02:53

and inclusion looks like

02:55

one of the aspects of the cei is that we

02:57

are never going to reach a destination

02:59

but will always be on the path of

03:01

continually improving workplaces and

03:03

setting better benchmarks that capture

03:06

the needs and the requirements for the

03:08

whole community to feel included and

03:10

safe at work

03:12

when you look back on how much progress

03:15

has been made it’s really hard not to

03:17

think about how many fights there

03:19

actually were to make that progress

03:21

and sometimes it’s so daunting to think

03:24

that we’ve done all this work yet

03:26

opposition is even more fierce and is

03:29

more strategic in the way that they’re

03:31

trying to dismantle the progress that’s

03:32

been made

03:35

but when i think about what’s to come

03:38

i’m optimistic because i know

03:40

we have great lessons learned we have a

03:42

great foundation to continue to improve

03:44

on if we’ve opened that door

03:47

for

03:47

one individual

03:49

you know through this work it makes me

03:51

really optimistic to know that we can

03:53

open it for two three four hundred

03:56

thousand million other people

03:58

we didn’t get here for nothing

04:00

and it’s it’s

04:02

just pushing it forward even more

04:05

[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com