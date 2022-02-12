How 20 Years of the Corporate Equality Index Have Impacted American Workplaces [Video]

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index was founded in 2002, and has had an outsize impact on the U.S. workforce. Here’s one example.
any of these types of movements for
workplace equality is not done in events
or moments it’s really done through a
continuation of different actions and
that’s really hard to capture
the cei what they’re benchmarking
companies against really shows the
companies that are not just there for
that moment not just there for that
photo op but really there to make
employees
and their customers know where they
stand 365 days of the year
at google we pride ourselves in so many
different areas you know whether it’s
building self-driving cars
teaching machines to teach machines to
teach humans right
but it’s been pretty well publicized
that google was not the most diverse
place from its beginning
and
so you can do either
a few things you can ignore it or you
can try to learn from it to make
yourself better at google not only are
they a leader in the industry but
they’re what i like to think as this
learning leader
learning from
so many different institutions through
benchmarking or learning through best
practices that are coming out i believe
google it realizes that it’s on a
journey of its own to learn from where
he could do better
the 20th anniversary of the cei
signifies a lot of hard work from hrc
coalition organizations advocates
business leaders and lawmakers
it really signifies how much progress we
can make when we band together and work
towards a really wonderful cause when we
first started the survey in 2002 there
were no companies that we rated that had
transgender inclusive health care after
20 years 86 of the companies that are
rated on the cei have transgender
inclusive health care and we see that
that figure is growing each and every
year
if we went back 20 years ago there was
really
not a
large presence of holding corporate
america accountable
for the needs and the rights of the
lgbtq community now corporate america
has made a lot of strides in providing
benefits to the trans community but many
times these benefits are really hard to
interpret it’s not really clear what’s
covered versus not covered
google’s listening and you know pushing
forward and bringing on a dedicated
trans liaison to help interpret these
benefits help employees get the most out
of it and then also covering all
trans-related care at the in-network
rate regardless of if it’s a network or
out of network i think it’s that pushing
forward that really helps google stay
ahead of the curve
the cei has continually evolved over
time and this reflects changes in the
law and it reflects our continued
understanding of what workplace equality
and inclusion looks like
one of the aspects of the cei is that we
are never going to reach a destination
but will always be on the path of
continually improving workplaces and
setting better benchmarks that capture
the needs and the requirements for the
whole community to feel included and
safe at work
when you look back on how much progress
has been made it’s really hard not to
think about how many fights there
actually were to make that progress
and sometimes it’s so daunting to think
that we’ve done all this work yet
opposition is even more fierce and is
more strategic in the way that they’re
trying to dismantle the progress that’s
been made
but when i think about what’s to come
i’m optimistic because i know
we have great lessons learned we have a
great foundation to continue to improve
on if we’ve opened that door
for
one individual
you know through this work it makes me
really optimistic to know that we can
open it for two three four hundred
thousand million other people
we didn’t get here for nothing
and it’s it’s
just pushing it forward even more
[Music]
Photo credit: iStock.com