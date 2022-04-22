Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How a Triathlon Helped Me Discover Myself

How a Triathlon Helped Me Discover Myself

It’s not about grit or overcoming challenges.

by

 

Competitive personal sports were never my thing.

I was not a runner, a cyclist, or a swimmer.

Over the years, I’ve made a weak to moderate effort to stay in shape by going to the gym.

But last year, I got into running.

I had completed my first half-marathon when not even a week later, I signed up for my first triathlon.

I was terrible at cycling and swimming, but I was determined to improve and push myself.

I trained six days a week for three months.

There were days when I woke up and didn’t want to train because I was sore or tired. But I kept pushing, telling myself that I would have off days.

Triathlon Blues

On race day, I came close to failing at the start.

Nothing had prepared me for the rough, choppy waters of London’s River Thames despite all the training.

I was overwhelmed by how much energy I had to use to propel me forward through the dark and murky water.

But I persevered and fought back against the rough waves.

The rest of the race went smoothly after the swim leg.

When I crossed the finish line, I was so happy.

After all those months of training, I managed to put together three disciplines, two of which I could barely do at the start.

I had succeeded.

Later that evening, as I was resting in my hotel room, a wave of sadness suddenly hit me. And I didn’t know why.

I had achieved two great accolades in the last six months, yet I felt sad.

Desperate for an answer, I googled why I could be feeling sad after completing a triathlon.

And I discovered I was feeling something called triathlon blues.

I had become addicted to finding tougher and tougher challenges, but I felt lost because it had dawned on me that there was nothing to train for.

After a few months of therapy, journaling and meditating, I discovered there was more to the problem.

Success Is A Strange Thing

All my life, I have felt this constant tension between the desire for success and the desire to feel like I am enough.

My parents are first-generation immigrants. They fled Vietnam during the Vietnam war and came to the UK.

They started their own business here and worked hard to ensure I had everything.

They invested heavily into my education, and as a result, I was top of the class.

My parents praised me when I brought home a straight-A report card and criticised me when I came home with a B. It conditioned me to be highly competitive.

But what this inadvertently taught me was praise and admiration were contingent on success.

I grew up thinking I wanted to be successful because success would bring me more admiration, praise and happiness.

This lesson metastasised into adulthood. I thought, “I’m only worthy of love, acceptance and belonging if I succeed.”

Powered by this internal feeling of insufficiency, I pushed myself to the limits in everything I did.

I out-worked, out-suffered, out-studied, out-performed and under-slept everyone else because I wasn’t just running towards the life I wanted but also from a life I feared.

Success and progress would alleviate the feelings of insufficiency, so I thought.

The Life Lesson

Despite completing a half-marathon and a triathlon, it didn’t fill the internal void — the lack of self-love.

Up to that point, many of my desires were driven by the fears of insufficiency and mediocrity rather than a holistic desire to be better.

I would try to accumulate more money, get into relationships, and achieve any other success metric to fill the lack of self-love.

But it was never enough to make up for what was missing inside of me.

External accolades do count for a lot.

Some degree of external success is important to make us feel validated, admired and respected.

But external success won’t fill the internal void.

After a lot of introspection and therapy, I came to this conclusion:

If my drive to succeed comes from a fear of insufficiency, yet I continue to disprove those fears with success, what makes me think that more success is the answer to the problem?
This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Jason Vu Nguyen

I write about human judgment, decisions making and personal stories

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@jasonvuvu

