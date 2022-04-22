How a Triathlon Helped Me Discover Myself

Competitive personal sports were never my thing.

I was not a runner, a cyclist, or a swimmer.

Over the years, I’ve made a weak to moderate effort to stay in shape by going to the gym.

But last year, I got into running.

I had completed my first half-marathon when not even a week later, I signed up for my first triathlon.

I was terrible at cycling and swimming, but I was determined to improve and push myself.

I trained six days a week for three months.

There were days when I woke up and didn’t want to train because I was sore or tired. But I kept pushing, telling myself that I would have off days.

…

Triathlon Blues

On race day, I came close to failing at the start.

Nothing had prepared me for the rough, choppy waters of London’s River Thames despite all the training.

I was overwhelmed by how much energy I had to use to propel me forward through the dark and murky water.

But I persevered and fought back against the rough waves.

The rest of the race went smoothly after the swim leg.

When I crossed the finish line, I was so happy.

After all those months of training, I managed to put together three disciplines, two of which I could barely do at the start.

I had succeeded.

Later that evening, as I was resting in my hotel room, a wave of sadness suddenly hit me. And I didn’t know why.

I had achieved two great accolades in the last six months, yet I felt sad.

Desperate for an answer, I googled why I could be feeling sad after completing a triathlon.

And I discovered I was feeling something called triathlon blues.

I had become addicted to finding tougher and tougher challenges, but I felt lost because it had dawned on me that there was nothing to train for.

After a few months of therapy, journaling and meditating, I discovered there was more to the problem.

…

Success Is A Strange Thing

All my life, I have felt this constant tension between the desire for success and the desire to feel like I am enough.

My parents are first-generation immigrants. They fled Vietnam during the Vietnam war and came to the UK.

They started their own business here and worked hard to ensure I had everything.

They invested heavily into my education, and as a result, I was top of the class.

My parents praised me when I brought home a straight-A report card and criticised me when I came home with a B. It conditioned me to be highly competitive.

But what this inadvertently taught me was praise and admiration were contingent on success.

I grew up thinking I wanted to be successful because success would bring me more admiration, praise and happiness.

This lesson metastasised into adulthood. I thought, “I’m only worthy of love, acceptance and belonging if I succeed.”

Powered by this internal feeling of insufficiency, I pushed myself to the limits in everything I did.

I out-worked, out-suffered, out-studied, out-performed and under-slept everyone else because I wasn’t just running towards the life I wanted but also from a life I feared.

Success and progress would alleviate the feelings of insufficiency, so I thought.

…

The Life Lesson

Despite completing a half-marathon and a triathlon, it didn’t fill the internal void — the lack of self-love.

Up to that point, many of my desires were driven by the fears of insufficiency and mediocrity rather than a holistic desire to be better.

I would try to accumulate more money, get into relationships, and achieve any other success metric to fill the lack of self-love.

But it was never enough to make up for what was missing inside of me.

External accolades do count for a lot.

Some degree of external success is important to make us feel validated, admired and respected.

But external success won’t fill the internal void.

After a lot of introspection and therapy, I came to this conclusion:

If my drive to succeed comes from a fear of insufficiency, yet I continue to disprove those fears with success, what makes me think that more success is the answer to the problem?

50

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***