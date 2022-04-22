How a Triathlon Helped Me Discover Myself

Competitive personal sports were never my thing.
I was not a runner, a cyclist, or a swimmer.
Over the years, I’ve made a weak to moderate effort to stay in shape by going to the gym.
But last year, I got into running.
I had completed my first half-marathon when not even a week later, I signed up for my first triathlon.
I was terrible at cycling and swimming, but I was determined to improve and push myself.
I trained six days a week for three months.
There were days when I woke up and didn’t want to train because I was sore or tired. But I kept pushing, telling myself that I would have off days.
…
Triathlon Blues
On race day, I came close to failing at the start.
Nothing had prepared me for the rough, choppy waters of London’s River Thames despite all the training.
I was overwhelmed by how much energy I had to use to propel me forward through the dark and murky water.
But I persevered and fought back against the rough waves.
The rest of the race went smoothly after the swim leg.
When I crossed the finish line, I was so happy.
After all those months of training, I managed to put together three disciplines, two of which I could barely do at the start.
I had succeeded.
Later that evening, as I was resting in my hotel room, a wave of sadness suddenly hit me. And I didn’t know why.
I had achieved two great accolades in the last six months, yet I felt sad.
Desperate for an answer, I googled why I could be feeling sad after completing a triathlon.
And I discovered I was feeling something called triathlon blues.
I had become addicted to finding tougher and tougher challenges, but I felt lost because it had dawned on me that there was nothing to train for.
After a few months of therapy, journaling and meditating, I discovered there was more to the problem.
…
Success Is A Strange Thing
All my life, I have felt this constant tension between the desire for success and the desire to feel like I am enough.
My parents are first-generation immigrants. They fled Vietnam during the Vietnam war and came to the UK.
They started their own business here and worked hard to ensure I had everything.
They invested heavily into my education, and as a result, I was top of the class.
My parents praised me when I brought home a straight-A report card and criticised me when I came home with a B. It conditioned me to be highly competitive.
But what this inadvertently taught me was praise and admiration were contingent on success.
I grew up thinking I wanted to be successful because success would bring me more admiration, praise and happiness.
This lesson metastasised into adulthood. I thought, “I’m only worthy of love, acceptance and belonging if I succeed.”
Powered by this internal feeling of insufficiency, I pushed myself to the limits in everything I did.
I out-worked, out-suffered, out-studied, out-performed and under-slept everyone else because I wasn’t just running towards the life I wanted but also from a life I feared.
Success and progress would alleviate the feelings of insufficiency, so I thought.
…
The Life Lesson
Despite completing a half-marathon and a triathlon, it didn’t fill the internal void — the lack of self-love.
Up to that point, many of my desires were driven by the fears of insufficiency and mediocrity rather than a holistic desire to be better.
I would try to accumulate more money, get into relationships, and achieve any other success metric to fill the lack of self-love.
But it was never enough to make up for what was missing inside of me.
External accolades do count for a lot.
Some degree of external success is important to make us feel validated, admired and respected.
But external success won’t fill the internal void.
After a lot of introspection and therapy, I came to this conclusion:
If my drive to succeed comes from a fear of insufficiency, yet I continue to disprove those fears with success, what makes me think that more success is the answer to the problem?
This post was previously published on medium.com.
Photo credit: Munbaik Cycling Clothing on Unsplash