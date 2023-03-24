How Being a Male Model Made Me More Cognizant of Workplace Bias Against Women

When I started doing fashion and sports modeling as a side gig after graduating from college, I hoped it would help me make some extra money, learn to be confident in uncomfortable situations, and become more outgoing. It has done that, but it’s also brought me something I didn’t expect: much greater awareness of what women face in many traditional workplaces.

Unlike most industries, in modeling women are paid substantially more than men. The industry also largely revolves around women. Even when we’re at the same shoots or walking on the same Fashion Week runways, women receive much more focus and attention. Men are often more of an afterthought. When we receive instructions about how to prepare for a shoot, the people writing those instructions sometimes forget that some of us are male. So they tell us how our hair and nails should look, or to show up in nude underwear, which generally aren’t even made for men.

I’m not complaining. I’m fortunate to find work in this industry outside of my day job running an alcohol innovation analytics startup. I enjoy it a lot. (I even got to have a line on an episode of Colbert.) Making less money in the industry doesn’t bother me, since I know that women generally help sell more products and have more big clients.

But one day, I found myself a little uncomfortable at the feeling of being out of place as a male in an overwhelmingly female environment. That was when it hit me: Women in business go through this all the time. I knew this, of course. But I hadn’t personally experienced anything like it. I understood the idea, but couldn’t relate.

As a white, straight male, I’m used to being part of a dominant social hierarchy. When you’re in that position, there are things you take for granted. You expect to fit in, be heard, have your ideas considered, and even be seen as a potential leader. I’ve never thought that those parts of who I am should make these things any more likely for me than for anyone else. But I never had to worry that they would make me less so.

Modeling made me more cognizant of how people who aren’t part of the dominant demographic group — people who aren’t white straight men — must feel. It struck me when I walked into my office building. The business I work for is quite diverse and has a very positive work culture. But that’s not the case for every business in the Manhattan skyscraper where we work, along Fifth Avenue.

I began to notice that when I enter the building, the lobby is usually filled overwhelmingly with men in suits. I imagined what it must be like to not be a man and walk into that same environment every day, confronted with (and potentially worried about) being different from the norm.

Soon after, I was at a business meeting in which a woman was having trouble getting a client to understand a complex problem. Three men, who do not work directly with the client but were in the meeting, jumped in and interrupted her at different times. They basically repeated what she was saying. They weren’t trying to cause problems, and probably thought they were helping get the client to understand. But what she really needed was for everyone else to stay quiet until the client understood the issue from her.

I spoke with her afterward to ask how I can best help in the future. Now when I’m in any business environment, I try to make sure no one does this. And when I took over as president of the startup, I made it a point to tell employees that we need to be aware of this kind of thing.

Of course, no one should need unusual experiences in order to have this same awareness. I also know that my experience in modeling is trivial compared to what women go through all the time, and the structural ways workplaces still prevent women from being able to work safely and make equal progress. And even in modeling, men often face less ageism as they get older, although there are positive indications that ageism against women in the industry is starting to subside.

But experiences, even if seemingly unrelated, can sometimes help build empathy. My experience has shown me what a good idea it is to put myself in situations that can make me uncomfortable. To enter into spaces that are not dominated by people like me. To challenge myself and focus on learning important lessons so I can do, and be, better.

iStock image