How Being Kind – Not Cutthroat – Is the Key to Success in Real Estate

It’s a jungle out there, as they say. But you know what? We’re all in this together. And when you have an abundance mindset – there’s plenty out there for everybody – it means you don’t have to be a cutthroat competitor to succeed. You can help yourself by helping others who are competing against each other.

Being a mentor – and being genuinely nice to all the people you encounter – is what I’m talking about. Those approaches make the world a kinder and better place, and they will make both you and the people you help more successful. Isn’t that a win-win we should all strive for?

The right mindset can unlock doors for those you help and for yourself. Mentoring, generosity, and kindness are keys to those doors. Continuing to connect authentically can enrich relationships and build trust. Your career and life will flourish by effectively connecting with others.

Climbing without walking over people

I know all about cutthroat competition. I’m a real estate broker in New York City, having climbed the long ladder of success up through the high-rises. I learned not to worry about others trying to pull that ladder from beneath me, and that’s the first tip I would give either a mentor (regarding advice to give as a mentor) or a mentee, regardless of their profession: keep moving forward and striving upward. Remember not to step on those below you, but rather take a moment and offer a helping hand.

Mentoring is a way to help others learn and grow, and it’s also a tool to boost your career with the exchange of knowledge.

There are so many people I meet who struggle in their career or personally, and I wish I could just look them in the eye and magically get them to understand what I subscribe to. It really is so much easier than you think.

In this abridged version of my mentoring tips, I submit these two to help you – potential mentors or mentees – move forward and strive upward:

Identify your superpowers . Everybody has their own set. For example, the secret to my success is a mash-up of six superpowers: curiosity, creativity, empathic accuracy, hard work, authenticity, and passion. When you think about it, none of those things are hard to do on their own. You just have to figure out where you’re getting stuck.

. Everybody has their own set. For example, the secret to my success is a mash-up of six superpowers: curiosity, creativity, empathic accuracy, hard work, authenticity, and passion. When you think about it, none of those things are hard to do on their own. You just have to figure out where you’re getting stuck. Learn how to get unstuck. Look at situations from a different angle, try something new, or do something in a different way. In trying these approaches, you could discover your own mash-up of superpowers. It’s important to understand who you are before being understood.

Learning from and helping each other

I am grateful for the opportunity to give talks, teach classes, and mentor agents, all to pass on what I have learned, whether it is to help someone find their lane or survive a rough patch. I truly love the opportunity, although some people think I’m crazy for doing it. They ask me, “Why do you spend all those hours volunteering?” Or the question that’s the hardest for them to wrap their heads around: “Why are you sharing your secrets with your competitors?”

Sharing what I’ve learned in real estate and in life with the next generation brings me joy. And it’s not like I’m the only person in the room worth listening to or learning from. Every time I mentor and encourage others, I benefit from the experience. There’s a whole new generation out there that knows things I definitely don’t. I can meet an agent who’s been in the business for one week, and I will learn something new from that agent. Why would I deprive myself of those opportunities?

As for “sharing my secrets,” I’m more than happy to. While some view us as competitors, I prefer to consider us colleagues. I believe there is more value in a “we” than an “I.” A hoarding mentality is fear-based. Once you remove that fear, the energy will continue to flow.

There’s enough business to go around. Why not share that energy and help one another? I had a listing on the Upper East Side. I was in the lobby picking up the key from the doorman when a woman overheard us talking and asked me if I would stop by to look at her apartment after my showing. She shared that she had another agent coming but wanted my thoughts as well.

When I came back downstairs to return the key, I noticed an agent in the lobby with listing materials. I could see how enthusiastic she was. I felt bad that I was going to swoop in and potentially take that listing from her. Because her enthusiasm was so contagious, as silly as it sounds, I really wanted her to get the listing. Between my track record and the fact that I already had a listing in the building, I felt I had the advantage.

I called the woman who wanted me to look at her apartment and told her I was running behind and was not able to make it. That young agent went up and got the listing, and I was truly happy for her. I reached out and congratulated her.

It’s sad that so often, people don’t take the time to connect. When they have a chance to call someone, even a fellow competitor, and say “Congratulations” or “Thank you,” they’re too busy, or they feel self-conscious about it, or worse yet, they are spending their time beating themselves up that they didn’t “win” and the other person did.

These are all choices we make. I often say people will talk about you, and the question is, what do you want them to say? Your reputation is everything, and I am a believer that what you put out, you get back.

In summary, remember to connect with others. Make a difference in someone’s life and be their mentor. When you fail (which we all do), own it, learn from it, and move forward. In this world, there is much we can share, and there is so much opportunity waiting for us to make a move, and every move matters.

