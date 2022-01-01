How Body Dysmorphic Disorder Can Manifest in Men

Body dysmorphia is a disorder that has historically been associated with girls and women, but it can also affect just as many men as well. This article will share some ways where men can become preoccupied with their appearance to the point of affecting their mental health and how this condition can be treated.

Muscular Development



One of the most common ways that men can be affected by body dysmorphic disorder is by their muscular appearance. This is sometimes known as muscle dysmorphia.

When people struggle with muscle dysmorphia, they tend to believe that they aren’t muscular enough, but it can also extend to leanness too. This can lead to an obsession with dieting and training at the gym.

This type of body dysmorphic disorder is often seen in bodybuilding circles, and those afflicted by this usually tend to utilize performance-enhancing drugs like steroids. Unfortunately, this can contribute to injuries and a variety of other health problems.

In their minds, their physiques aren’t adequate, whereas, in reality, they are usually much larger than they perceive themselves. Due to the distorted view of themselves and their musculature, this condition is sometimes called “bigorexia.”

Stature

Another form of body dysmorphic disorder that commonly appears in men is height dysmorphia, and those who struggle with this find that their height is a source of distress.

While it’s more common in people who feel that they are too short, it can also go both ways, and people with this type of body dysmorphia can also perceive themselves as being too tall.

Many people with height dysmorphia resort to drastic surgeries to alter their statures, such as limb lengthening or shortening. All of which can come with many complications.

However, height can become an obsession and particularly stressful for most individuals because it’s a feature that generally cannot be changed.

Hair Loss

Most men will experience some degree of hair loss as they age, but male pattern baldness can happen suddenly, beginning in early adulthood, and the realization that it’s happening can be pretty shocking.

However, one does not necessarily need to be dealing with hair loss to be preoccupied with it; the simple thought or worry about losing their hair can be enough for one to obsess about it.

For instance, one might have family members who also have male pattern baldness, which can cause them to fear that it will inevitably happen to them.

While hair loss in men is entirely treatable through various means, they don’t address the excessive preoccupation and distress that comes with body dysmorphic disorder. This must be treated through completely different means, which the next section will cover.

How Men Can Get Help With Body Dysmorphic Disorder

Body dysmorphia stems from negative thoughts and feelings about oneself, and therapy techniques such as cognitive-behavioral therapy can effectively alter this by teaching you healthier and more productive ways of thinking and changing the way you respond to negative thoughts.

For example, someone with muscle dysmorphia might compulsively look at themselves in the mirror, reinforcing harmful beliefs about their body. While avoiding mirrors isn’t entirely helpful either, gradually controlling the amount of time they look at themselves can reduce anxiety and improve functioning over time.

Body dysmorphic disorder tends to be associated with other conditions like depression, OCD, and substance abuse, and therefore, individuals must seek out treatment to find relief for all complications that they may be having.

In some cases, medication, like antidepressants, can be recommended by medical professionals, but therapy will be essential in tackling the distorted thinking patterns in BDD.

To connect to a licensed professional and learn more about body dysmorphic disorder, please visit BetterHelp today. Treatment is just a click away!

Conclusion

Millions of men worldwide struggle with body dysmorphic disorder in one way or another, and while it can be incredibly debilitating, it can be overcome with treatment. If you weren’t aware of the different ways BDD can present itself, hopefully, you learned about some of the most common signs that appear in men, which can get you on track to reaching out to a mental health professional and getting treated as soon as possible.

