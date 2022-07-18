How Busy Dads Can Spend More Time With Their Kids

As a working dad, spending time with your kids can be challenging. Whether you work a typical 40-hour week or a demanding job that requires 50-60-plus hours per week, finding space for developing relationships with your children is critically important.

How Much Time Are Dads Spending With Kids?

The good news is that today’s dads are already spending more time with their kids than in past generations.

According to Tootris, “Dads are spending three times as much time with their children than 50 years ago – from 25 minutes per day in the sixties to 75 minutes per day in modern times.”

In addition to spending more time with their kids, today’s dads are taking a more proactive role in parenting. The data shows that 97 percent of dads change diapers today, compared to just 60 percent back in 1982. And when it comes to paternity leave, four times as many dads take time off work after the birth of a child than did in the 1990s.

5 Tips for Spending More Time With Your Kids

Despite the positive trend of dads spending more time with kids, perhaps you feel like you still aren’t getting enough time. Thankfully, there are steps you can take. This includes:

1. Be Intentional With Your Calendar

As a working dad with dozens of responsibilities, you know better than anyone else that your calendar dictates your energy. If something is on your calendar, it gets done. If it’s not on your calendar, it’s unlikely that you’ll do it.

Don’t just say you want to spend more time with your kids – mark it down on your calendar. Carve out specific windows of time. It could be as simple as spending 30 minutes playing with your children between getting home from work and putting them down for bed.

2. Find Hands-Off Income Streams

Your career is the biggest constraint keeping you from spending more time with your kids. If you can find a way to optimize your job around your kids’ lives, rather than the other way around, you’ll end up being a lot happier and more fulfilled.

One of the best things you can do is find hands-off streams of income that allow you to spend fewer hours working. Owning investment rental properties is an example. With the right property management company, you can be a hands-off landlord who collects rent checks monthly.

3. Steal Little Moments

It’s tempting to feel like you have to take a full day off or plan a weeklong vacation in order to spend more time with your kids. However, there are plenty of other opportunities. Kids don’t need big, grand gestures to feel connected. They just need consistent involvement. One of the ways you accomplish this is by stealing little moments.

Take 10 minutes to eat breakfast with your kids in the morning before everyone goes their separate ways. Clear some time in the afternoons to pick your kids up from school. Take charge of the bedtime routine and read books to your kids in the evenings. Small habits like this add up over time.

4. Schedule One-on-Ones

Kids love one-on-one attention. It makes them feel special, loved, and cared for. There’s something about giving a child your undivided attention that gains their trust and affection.

Create a goal of spending one-on-one time with each child at least once per week. Again, it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant. It could be going on a nature hike, grabbing ice cream, or watching a game together. Choose something that helps the two of you bond.

5. Bring them Along

If you have a busy schedule, one of the best ways to get time with your kids is by bringing them along and encouraging them to participate in whatever you’re already doing. Whether it’s something related to your job, a hobby, or volunteering, bring them into your life. This is an easy way to spend more time together without altering your schedule.

Become the Dad Your Children Need

Spending more time with your children isn’t just about you. At the end of the day, your consistent presence in their lives shapes them in their growth and development. Simply being present can help your children grow into more well-rounded individuals.

