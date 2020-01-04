How Can I Help My Pregnant Wife | Dad University

One of the most commons questions we get from soon to be dads is “How can I help my pregnant wife? Men want to help their wives during pregnancy but often don’t know how.

In this video, Jason provides some advice on how you can assist your wife to help her out while she is pregnant. A soon to be dad’s role is that of support. We are there to make sure she is comfortable and is her best for the child. Sometimes this is emotional support while other times it can be physical support (doing work).

Let us know the due date of your baby as well as anything you are doing to help her.

