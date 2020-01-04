Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How Can I Help My Pregnant Wife | Dad University

How Can I Help My Pregnant Wife | Dad University

A soon to be dad's role is that of support.

by Leave a Comment

One of the most commons questions we get from soon to be dads is “How can I help my pregnant wife? Men want to help their wives during pregnancy but often don’t know how.

In this video, Jason provides some advice on how you can assist your wife to help her out while she is pregnant. A soon to be dad’s role is that of support. We are there to make sure she is comfortable and is her best for the child. Sometimes this is emotional support while other times it can be physical support (doing work).

Let us know the due date of your baby as well as anything you are doing to help her.

 

Don’t forget to visit our website: https://www.daduniversity.com/

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.