How Cognitive Behavioral Treatment Works to Treat Teenage Substance Abuse

There is an alarming recent trend in overdose deaths among adolescents aged 10 to 19 through intentional or accidental exposure to fentanyl, according to the CDC. That’s part of a nationwide trend across all age groups in which fentanyl-related overdoses have tripled from 2016-2021.

Those struggling with substance abuse can find support with therapy, including cognitive behavioral therapy. CBT is a form of psychotherapy shown to help change thinking patterns and ditch harmful drug use.

Substance use becomes an abuse disorder when someone misuses or is dependent on alcohol, a prescription medication, or other drugs, according to CDC guidelines. Most adults with these disorders began abusing substances in their youth. Perhaps unsurprisingly, officials at the CDC link teen substance use to high-risk activities like unprotected sex and dating violence, which can affect their lives and livelihoods well beyond high school.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

CBT can begin with several structured sessions with a professional therapist, including psychologists, psychiatrists, and counselors. Many professionals will list areas of expertise online, including specialization in substance use disorders.

Unlike other therapy strategies, which can take many years, it’s possible to use CBT for a limited time, during which patients learn to manage stress and their emotions in healthy ways rather than through using substances. The therapy process involves investigating troublesome areas of life in the present and past as well as the patient’s history of physical and mental health, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The therapy’s signature steps have patients focus on those issues and corresponding thoughts and feelings. A cognitive behavioral therapist then recommends ways to manage those emotions to avoid spiraling into irrational, depressive, substance-seeking, or, in extreme cases, suicidal thoughts.

The typical patient does this with a professional over five to 20 weeks. The therapy may require more from patients than just attending sessions—including journaling, reading certain books, and trying particular strategies during their daily lives.

A growing body of research has shown that this therapy can effectively help patients kick substance use disorders. Cocaine is among the most addictive drugs. However, one Boston University study found that 60% of cocaine addicts who underwent CBT were drug-free a year after beginning a 16-week treatment period that included three therapy sessions a week.

Spotting youth substance use disorders

Substance use disorders can present themselves in various ways in teenagers and look similar to signs of mental distress or mental illness. Remember that people abusing drugs and alcohol may hide their habits or signs of substance use.

According to SAMHSA, signs can include:

– Acting secretive or asking for money;

– Lack of motivation;

– Getting into conflicts at school with peers or teachers;

– Poor attendance in classes;

– Abnormal changes to eating and sleeping habits;

– Sudden changes in weight; and

– Dramatic changes with whom they spend time.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 for professional help.

Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn.

This story originally appeared on Sandstone Care and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.