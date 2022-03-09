How Come Abandonment Trauma Is More Scary During the War Than Bombs?

As I understood today, COVID-19 times were not that scary because the whole world was dealing with it — all people behaved in the same way and all people were united with one, invisible enemy. Today, when I’m sitting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, a city that was under constant attacks for a week already, people ran away. Everybody. And when you are not about to run, you feel wrong — like you are suicidal or like you are the only and last person in the city.

And I’m not sure if the bomb is scarier than this feeling of deep and awful loneliness, that I have never previously felt in my life.

At First, They Panic

When the war begins, all people start to panic — this is a normal human reaction to the war events or any danger to human life. Unfortunately, panic itself always was and is the most dangerous thing, that normally leads to death or injuries. On the very first day, the road from Kharkiv to Kiyv which lasted for 5 hours was all crowded with cars — turns could be seen from everywhere. And it resulted in the hundreds of refugees, who could not find a normal place to live, oil or even food.

This panic lasted for the first 3–4 days of the war. People were not agitating others to run, but still, you feel psychological pressure because everyone around you is packing things. I didn’t want to run because:

I hate feeling like the second place — and this is exactly how refugees are taken, unfortunately, in the world; I had no motivation to run: my parents, some friends, flowers, dog — everything was left here, in my native city and I wanted to stand this way together with my house and my comfortable atmosphere; life in the run has no stop — once you started running away, you will most likely run forever.

I just decided to stay in my city because I literally had nothing to run after. And I felt tired of running away. So, I wanted to face it all personally and had more important things to take care of:

make up my mind about how I can live in this world at all after seeing war at 23,

think about my business and how can I work not to lose it now, think about my safety at times like this and re-build my mind to the “war mode”.

I started calming the panic down and supporting people here, it helped me distract my attention from seeing everybody around leaving. Despite the fact on the second day of the war, I almost decided to leave, I just could not imagine myself fighting for the place on the evacuation train and running without anything to nowhere having no fear of death inside. Without such motivation, I decided to stay, but the pressure of “leaving people” already hurt me.

Then, They Ask

Once the first wave of refugees calmed down, the second wave begins. At this time even those, who said they are going to stay and fight till the end give up on their cities and country and run away. Normally, it happens at the very end of the first week of the war.

And then, you see how people start changing their minds. At the same time, panic becomes only stronger because the war is not about to be stopped and people around give up every day, begging you to run away as well. They say you will die if you will remain at the place or that you will definitely be occupied and will never see normal life again.

Even people who care about you and ask you to run away because they want to keep you safe make only worse. Because with their advice they make you feel like you are really about to die. And at the same time,

your psychology and neurological system adapt to the consistent sound of bombs, making it okay for your daily routine.

Especially, if you are working on some projects this time and have something to focus on, most likely you will just stop noticing bombs. But these notifications with requests to run become even worse, making you feel stupid.

I take war calmly: work, work out, do daily routine, make SPA procedures and live my typical life. I am not afraid of death (since I have seen a lot in my life and understand that death will come for all of us in any way). I got used to bombs sound and can count if they are dangerous or not. I am ready not to wake up and it makes me appreciate every moment, making my life even more beautiful than it is. But these messages, stories and posts about refugees and the need to leave Kharkiv make me so stressed out, that even pills can’t help.

All people around ask and blame, ask for help, ask to leave. And when you reject, they take you as a suicidal crazy girl. You start feeling as if you were mentally ill and start trying to explain your behaviour. You start thinking you are completely alone — and this is such a deep feeling, that I could never feel before.

There are no people on the streets, no cars. Light is not lighting up in the windows at night. You have no hope to meet new friends, find a boyfriend you’d like or even find a bottle of wine since it’s not allowed to drink during the war. You have no hope that your future life will bring anything to you and still you don’t feel like running away. You just feel like the last person in the city. At this point, I decided to adopt a dog at least, because it makes me feel like I have at least anyone next to me.

At the same time, a lot of people text you daily, they can even call from time to time. But still, you feel like all of them live on the Earth and you’re on the Moon. Alone.

No one is near. No one to touch, hug or hold. No hope for the future. No love inside except for the love for past days and country.

You just live with basic needs and instincts losing any chance to be happy in the normal human meaning of the XXI century.

Lastly, They Give Up

But the scariest moment is a moment when the world gives up on you. If previously you at least could feel social support by the journalists and representatives of other countries, now you are completely left alone. The world has more serious issues to deal with: new conflicts, new issues, new pregnant celebrities. They can’t watch you forever and they will not do — this is normal. People who left the country also stop hoping to come back and decided to stay at the new place. They live a normal positive life and stop thinking about the war, that is going on somewhere else. The same thing happens to people who ran to the different cities of the country.

So, everybody live their normal life. And even you do. But your lives are different: they have morning alarm, you have bombs. They have a day-night routine, you have a quiet-loud bombs routine. You value different things and talk in different languages. That’s how distance grows. That’s how last hope gives you up.

Well, I live alone this whole war. Despite the fact, I met and made friends, who we spent time, we all felt empty inside and could not give each other that much warmth and love. Moreover, they are a couple and I’m trying to give them some private space. I brought home a lot of plants and adopted a dog. I have two times more work and try to make arts.

But this life feels like I’m the only stupid creature left here alone. And what is even worse — feeling happy about being left alone like that.

At least, I no longer have those awful false expectations. Having nothing to expect makes you free. Even if you can not expect tomorrow to come. Does it sound like Buddhism?

—

