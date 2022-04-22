How Companies Like Rivian Could Speed up the Transformation to Electric Vehicles

Of the many companies competing in the world of electric vehicles with no fossil fuel baggage, Rivian is of the most solvent: founded in 2009 and with the financial backing of Ford and Amazon, which has committed to purchasing 100,000 of its electric delivery vans, the company has just confidentially filed for an IPO, almost two months after a $2.5 billion investment round. The company has opted for the traditional IPO route, bucking the SPAC fad some of its competitors have gone for.

The proliferation of market debuts by companies in the electric car sector ensures a supply of fresh money for a technological transition in the automotive industry that is also pushing traditional auto-manufacturers, most of which are committing to only making electric vehicles from 2030 onwards. If they do not speed up their transformation, they may well be overtaken technologically by upstarts like Rivian, with more and more resources to grow. We are experiencing a transformation of the automotive industry that is exactly the opposite of what happened at the end of the 19th century, when one of the biggest mistakes in the world of technology led fossil fuel vehicles to prevail over electric vehicles. Had we not wasted time miserably for over a century developing vehicles that have progressively poisoned us, our cities and the world we live in, we would now be in a far, far better situation.

With only two vehicles available, a pickup and an SUV, and still only available in the United States, the likelihood of seeing a Rivian on the street is better if we look at the delivery vans in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, where they have been progressively deployed since the first quarter of this year. The company sells without dealerships, delivering vehicles directly to the buyer’s home, and has development teams in six locations in the United States, plus one in the United Kingdom and another in Canada.

But beyond what is available to individual customers, the signs are that Rivian will be more relevant, at least for the time being, in the B2B field, in selling its vehicles to delivery fleets, where the advantages of the lower total cost of ownership of electric vehicles are much more evident: in addition to replacing fuel costs with a much cheaper electricity-based power supply, their simpler mechanics mean lower maintenance costs. This has led a growing number of companies to begin to consider positioning themselves in this segment: in addition to Rivian, which has the advantage of a deployment linked to Amazon’s increasingly important fleet, companies such as Tesla, GM and others are vying for a space in which, quite possibly, they will also have to compete with other options, such as electric bicycles adapted for deliveries.

With more and more cities imposing restrictions on combustion vehicles, and with the progressive increase in the weight of delivery logistics in the generation of emissions derived from the growing popularization of e-commerce, the idea of putting pressure on delivery companies to force them to decarbonize quickly may make more and more sense and be an interesting quick win for city halls all over the world. The decarbonization of logistics, along with that of public transport vehicles such as buses, cabs or limos are fundamental to improving the quality of life in our cities, and can bring about change more quickly than depending on individual car owners.

This post was previously published on Medium.

Photo credit: Shutterstock