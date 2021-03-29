How Complicated Grief Impacts a Family



Grieving is a normal part of life after somebody dies. After you lose a loved one, it’s painful, and as a result, you may cry a lot or have trouble functioning as a result of the loss. Everybody struggles with grief, but complicated grief is different from regular grieving. The condition occurs when a person cannot seem to cope with their loss and develops painful symptoms that they cannot shake off. Here is how complicated grief impacts not only the person who is grieving but their family and loved ones.

Complicated grief – the symptoms

People who are experiencing Complicated Grief have trouble letting go of their loss. They can blame themselves for the death of their loved ones in many cases. Complicated grief occurs after a year of grieving that does not get better. Here are some of the symptoms of complicated grief:

Isolation from friends, family, and loved ones

Difficulty engaging in regular routines

The desire to have died along with your loved one

Depression

Blaming yourself (or others) for the loss of your loved one or believing that you did something to cause them to die

Many people move through a grieving process on their own time and find that it gets better. Complicated grief is a phenomenon that occurs when the person cannot let go of the loss and keeps feeling depressed. The grieving interferes with their everyday functioning. Complicated grief requires immediate attention from a therapist. You can read more about complicated grief here at Mind Diagnostics. If your loved one is experiencing this condition, it’s crucial to understand. When somebody has complicated grief, it can impact the whole family unit. Here’s how that works.

How complicated grief can impact the family

If somebody is struggling with complicated grief, you may think it only affects them. That person is grieving the loss of their loved one, and they’re having trouble accepting that the person is gone. But, it can impact their family members who have suffered a loss as well. The person who is experiencing complicated grief is having trouble letting go that their loved one is gone. Meanwhile, other family members have come to terms with the fact that the person has passed on. It can be upsetting and triggering to the people who have accepted the loss to hear from the individual who is struggling with complicated grief. They want to move forward with their lives, and the person who is struggling with the condition may be triggering their grief to come back up. It’s crucial to know that it’s not the person‘s responsibility to manage other people’s triggers. Each individual is responsible for their emotions.

Setting boundaries of complicated grief

If you are a person who is experiencing complicated grief, you have a right to grieve for your loved one. It could be taking you a long time, but you don’t need to be shamed by your family for that process. You get to grieve on your own timeline, and they are responsible for their grief. On the other hand, if you are the family member of somebody who is experiencing complicated grief, you need to set your own boundaries. Maybe you’re not ready to talk about your loved one passing all the time. You have already moved through the process of grief. You can’t help your loved one by speeding up the process of grieving. On the other hand, you’re entitled to set boundaries and say when you don’t want to talk about the grieving process.

Complicated grief can be treated in therapy

It’s extremely important if you’re experiencing complicated grief to see a licensed therapist. If left untreated, complicated grief can lead to other conditions such as depression or anxiety. Don’t let these issues go untreated, or they can lead to more serious mental health issues. Let yourself get the help that you need in therapy. Find a licensed therapist, whether they’re online or in-person, who is able to help you process grief. Mourning the loss of a loved one is painful, but you don’t need to wallow in that pain forever. You deserve to have a good life. And that means processing your wreath in a safe place with somebody who could help you move through it so that you can find joy in life again.

