How Complicated Grief Impacts a Family

How Complicated Grief Impacts a Family

Grief shows itself in many ways and can hurt the family system.

Grieving is a normal part of life after somebody dies. After you lose a loved one, it’s painful, and as a result, you may cry a lot or have trouble functioning as a result of the loss. Everybody struggles with grief, but complicated grief is different from regular grieving. The condition occurs when a person cannot seem to cope with their loss and develops painful symptoms that they cannot shake off. Here is how complicated grief impacts not only the person who is grieving but their family and loved ones.

Complicated grief – the symptoms

People who are experiencing Complicated Grief have trouble letting go of their loss. They can blame themselves for the death of their loved ones in many cases. Complicated grief occurs after a year of grieving that does not get better. Here are some of the symptoms of complicated grief:

  • Isolation from friends, family, and loved ones
  • Difficulty engaging in regular routines
  • The desire to have died along with your loved one
  • Depression
  • Blaming yourself (or others) for the loss of your loved one or believing that you did something to cause them to die

Many people move through a grieving process on their own time and find that it gets better. Complicated grief is a phenomenon that occurs when the person cannot let go of the loss and keeps feeling depressed. The grieving interferes with their everyday functioning. Complicated grief requires immediate attention from a therapist. You can read more about complicated grief here at Mind Diagnostics. If your loved one is experiencing this condition, it’s crucial to understand. When somebody has complicated grief, it can impact the whole family unit. Here’s how that works.

How complicated grief can impact the family

If somebody is struggling with complicated grief, you may think it only affects them. That person is grieving the loss of their loved one, and they’re having trouble accepting that the person is gone. But, it can impact their family members who have suffered a loss as well. The person who is experiencing complicated grief is having trouble letting go that their loved one is gone. Meanwhile, other family members have come to terms with the fact that the person has passed on. It can be upsetting and triggering to the people who have accepted the loss to hear from the individual who is struggling with complicated grief. They want to move forward with their lives, and the person who is struggling with the condition may be triggering their grief to come back up. It’s crucial to know that it’s not the person‘s responsibility to manage other people’s triggers. Each individual is responsible for their emotions.

Setting boundaries of complicated grief

If you are a person who is experiencing complicated grief, you have a right to grieve for your loved one. It could be taking you a long time, but you don’t need to be shamed by your family for that process. You get to grieve on your own timeline, and they are responsible for their grief. On the other hand, if you are the family member of somebody who is experiencing complicated grief, you need to set your own boundaries. Maybe you’re not ready to talk about your loved one passing all the time. You have already moved through the process of grief. You can’t help your loved one by speeding up the process of grieving. On the other hand, you’re entitled to set boundaries and say when you don’t want to talk about the grieving process.

Complicated grief can be treated in therapy

It’s extremely important if you’re experiencing complicated grief to see a licensed therapist. If left untreated, complicated grief can lead to other conditions such as depression or anxiety. Don’t let these issues go untreated, or they can lead to more serious mental health issues. Let yourself get the help that you need in therapy. Find a licensed therapist, whether they’re online or in-person, who is able to help you process grief. Mourning the loss of a loved one is painful, but you don’t need to wallow in that pain forever. You deserve to have a good life. And that means processing your wreath in a safe place with somebody who could help you move through it so that you can find joy in life again.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

