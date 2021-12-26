How Crete’s Famous ‘Siga Siga’ Culture Changed My Life

As I hear the distinctly muffled voice of the pilot informing a half-empty plane that we are about to land in the International Airport of Chania, my heart starts racing. This is where the tough part begins. My partner and I have to road trip the entire island of Crete to meet people he has only met online. Going into the unknown during covid times isn’t as exhilarating as it was before. It’s nerve-wracking.

Little did I know that in under a week, my life was about to change forever. There are rare moments of enlightenment we get to experience on our journey through life, and mine was a result of immersing myself in Crete’s unassuming but incredibly powerful culture of ‘siga siga.’

The Siga Siga Culture of the Cretans Explained

The literal translation of ‘siga siga’ is to do things slowly. In terms of their philosophy, it means to ‘take it easy.’ I know, it’s not a novel concept, but they have taken it to a whole new level.

Everybody knows everybody, and they’re always eager to help (albeit in the form of semi-shouting when it comes to giving parking directions). It’s like going back to your childhood village or your grandparents’ stories of “life back then.” Among the locals of Crete, those stories come to life.

I don’t know if it’s the island life and the by-default state of isolation within a small piece of paradise that their island is, but Cretans are a peculiar and incredibly amazing breed. Their humble nature and innate kindness are like a surprise gift from the past — something many of us believe to be extinct.

One of Greece’s notorious authors was born in Crete — Nikos Kazantzakis. If you’ve read any of his works, even if you haven’t been to Crete, you’d understand where his serene outlook on life comes from. It wasn’t until we left the island that I connected the dots for myself. Alexis Zorba isn’t just a fictional character, he’s an embodiment of Crete’s ‘siga siga’ lifestyle. Kazantzakis’ works and essays are seeped with his zest for life and the tranquility of his philosophy. It’s magnetic.

If I had to summarize ‘siga siga’ in a sentence, I’d have use this quote:

“Happiness is a simple everyday miracle, like water, and we are not aware of it. “ — Nikos Kazantzakis

This is how Cretans choose to live their lives. Unburdened by unnecessary troubles, relishing in the beauty of everyday life.

The strangers that greeted us at the center square of Sitia quickly became our dearest friends. They were driven by the simple desire to make us feel welcome and at home. I didn’t know it at the time, but that was exactly what I needed.

How ‘Siga Siga’ Changed My Life

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact moments when it all changed. I believe it was a gradual shift and then, suddenly, I felt somehow different. Better. Looking back, however, I can summarize several key elements that led to that change. What’s more, I think it’s something we can do anywhere in the world, in our daily lives, not just when traveling to a faraway paradise.

Food sharing is caring

Growing up as the youngest sibling in the family, I always had the urge to protect whatever was on my plate so it wasn’t stolen by my big sister and cousins. In Crete, however, I learned a new lesson — sharing food is a different kind of caring.

Every night, we’d gather around a table full of incredibly delicious meals that we’d all share. That’s probably not a new thing to many of you, but it was to me. I was so used to picking one thing, getting it on a plate, and calling it a day. But here, each night felt like the Christmas holidays. You try a bit of everything, you discuss it (or not), and you feel seemlessly closer to everyone around you. A part of you wants to make sure everyone gets to experience the deliciousness of what you’ve just tried, and that somehow makes you feel better.

Experiencing random acts of kindness

Driving around Crete wasn’t all roses and sunshine. The GPS would sometimes act out, and tourists would just park in the middle of a tiny road leaving you to fend for yourself trying not to scratch your rental (which I proudly managed to keep unscratched!).

And, somehow, just as I’d feel helpless in the middle of a pickle, a stranger would come by and help us get back on our way safely. There was this one guy who seemed in a hurry, but as soon as he saw me trying to manuver around a car, he immediately stopped his motorbike and came over to help. Minutes later when the navigation failed us, again, this guy reappeared and was kind enough to go out of his way to guide us on his bike for several miles just to make sure we got to where we were going. How many people would do the same in the place where you live? I’d wager not that many.

Appreciating every sunset

They say you stop noticing the beauty of a place after spending some time there. They are right. But our Cretan friends reminded us that, no matter the scenery (or lack there of), taking a moment (or an hour) to appreciate the beauty of a sunset is time well spent. I agree.

Making unplanned stops along the way

Our entire Crete experience was one big unplanned stop. During the day while our local friends were at work, my partner and I would roadtrip around the island. Sometimes with a destination in mind, and other times with the goal to “just see what’s out there.”

I’ve always been one to appreciate the journey more rather than the destination, but I had never made as many random stops as I did there. It’s not just about admiring a view, it’s about learning the invisible benefits of smelling the roses more often. It’s about striking a conversation with a local (albeit, in a mix of Greek, English, and sign language). It’s about getting bananas straight from a banana plantation. It’s about paying attention to what and who is around you. If you’re focused on an end goal, you can easily get tunnel vision and miss out on what’s right there next to you.

Materialistic living isn’t everything

I think the only thing that isn’t siga siga about the Cretans is their driving. Fortunately for me, I come from a place of reckless drivers, so that wasn’t a shock for me. But, even I was impressed by all the dents and marks on the islanders’ cars. I guess it just goes to show they don’t care about the materialistic side of things. When I asked Nick about it, he laughed. “We only need them to get around town,” he said.

There’s no sense of grandeur, of showing off, or of pretense. They are real people with big hearts whose idea of a good life does not revolve around being slaves to the materialistic.

Not Every Traveler Will Experience It

I’m an extreme optimist, almost to a fault. But I must warn you that not every traveler going to Crete will experience their unique ‘siga siga’ culture. Those who are treating the island like any other place with shiny resorts and endless beaches, who don’t try to explore the smaller villages and wander outside of the busy shopping streets likely won’t catch a glimpse of the raw and soothing atmosphere of the island.

Locals have much warmth and love to give, but they won’t forcefully bathe you in it. The first night we arrived in Crete, to the small village of Sitia, our now Cretan friends told us — there are two ways to experience Crete: one is to come here as a regular tourist and go where tourists go; and the second, which is the real way to experience Crete, is to come here to visit a friend, someone local who will take you off the beaten track.

We were fortunate to be of the second kind, and it was the blessing of a lifetime.

You Have to Be Open to It

My grandpa had a saying that went something like this — wisdom given as a gift won’t stay in your head. Meaning: you need to be open to new concepts and philosophies in order to experience them. No one can “plant” them in your head. You need to be at a stage where you are able to assimilate and evaluate them yourself.

Unknowingly, both my partner and I were open to it. We not only had our individual journeys on Crete, but we also grew closer to each other. I hope you get to experience it, too.

I’m almost tempted to tell you not to go there, ever. A selfish part of me wants to keep that paradise to myself. For all those breathtaking sunsets, goat encounters, dirt roads, and impossibly blue waters to just be my memories. I’m afraid that tourists can get the locals’ good hearts all dirty and corrupted.

But another part of me believes that the more people experience the serene enlightenment of Crete, the better off we’ll all be as a society. Words pale compared to experiences, and this magnificent place deserves to be experienced.

Thank you for stopping by.

