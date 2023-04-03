How Criticism Shamed Me & How I Am Now Immune to It’s Toxic Sting

One can live with anything, but it is difficult to live without a defined sense of self.

And with a feeling that you are an afterthought in a Universe that sees no place for your being dented by criticism.

For many years I was afflicted by the (I wish not so) common aliment called self-loathing.

I have history.

BPD (Borderline Personality Disorder), anxiety, depression & self-loathing had made their homes in my birth family, along with alienating poverty. Nestled among them I learnt early that I should not have a sense of who I was or aspire to any sense of belonging. To love or accept myself is to love someone undeserving, common place & flawed.

I learnt that since I was flawed I was lesser than other humans.

I learnt to be invisible, to move out of other’s way & progress. My feelings did not matter but I had to be wary of hurting anyone else’s. No surprises that the exact opposite happened. I became easily shamed, a sensitive child who nursed wounds that refused to heal.

I was unaware at the time that everyone deals with personal demons.

And not every body is kind.

Given my circumstances I was doing my best, in fact exceling at stuff I did. That ticked off a few people. They could not see me as somebody trying to make her life work. I was a threat because I was eager to prove myself. So they used me as a punching bag. They were satisfied knowing I would collapse in the face of criticism.

Take my body image.

For a long while I thought I was ugly.

I refused to look into mirrors because they made me feel worse. People sensed that & some had a field day criticizing what they saw. I was short, too thin, looked funny, had crooked teeth, laughed too loud, wasn’t attractive to boys, too jumpy, too enthusiastic, weird, ridiculous, lost my temper quick or spoke too loud. I internalized it all. The wounds festered over time & made me weak, hurt & on the brink of a nervous breakdown.

Two years ago I did have a breakdown.

I had two choices- step into the abyss or turn my life around. I chose the latter. I got therapy, ditched friends who had pushed me down the hole, quit the drink & embraced a healthy life. I am feeling a whole lot better.

I also deal with criticism a whole lot better.

I don’t know if you have been through something similar so can relate. I hope not for your sake. But the truth is even if you have had a relatively stable life, you are bound to have been affected by criticism at some point. That is what makes us, you and me, human.

You can take a leaf from my book & tackle criticism the way I did. You need not take it personally. But isn’t that difficult? When you are attacked it does become personal.

Not really.

It becomes personal only when you make the attack about you.

The criticism is in actuality not about you at all. It is about the person who criticizes you.

This is how criticism works.

Others grow up with a set of rules different from the ones you know. What is right in your mind may be wrong or offensive to them because it attacks their beliefs that stem from their life rules. In addition, people are overwhelmed by shit that may be going on in their lives. When you say, do or even be something that is at odds with their beliefs it ticks them off.

Their shit starts to play up & they criticize. If you have low self-esteem, they target you exclusively so they can feel good when you are dragged down. It has probably been a while since they felt good about something. Even while they criticize you they may secretly admire you for your opinion or behavior.

I withered for years under harsh criticism.

Now I know many of my critiques secretly envied & admired my talents & my refusal to give up whatever the odds. They resorted to criticism because I awoke their demons.

If you are criticised & affected by it you only agree with your critique. It makes you bitter. It wounds you.

But how do you react when someone is critical of you for no reason?

You can refuse to take the criticism personally. Because you recognise that your critique is hurting in some way & wants to play a power game. The best reaction is no reaction at all. Don’t give them the satisfaction of having got to you.

When you agree with the criticism it chips away at a part of you that was good & whole. Meet criticism with the kindness of a non-reaction & see the chipped part become whole again.

