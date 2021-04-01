How Debt for Climate and Nature Swaps Can Support a Green Recovery

By Paul Steele, Sejal Patel

In September 2019, IIED released a paper that explored the concept of “debt-for-climate-and-nature swaps” as a policy instrument that could support least-developed and developing countries with their rising debt burdens, whilst supporting their climate and biodiversity objectives. Since then, IIED has been engaged in discussions with a variety of actors in exploring the feasibility and viability of such an instrument. In this blog, we outline some of the key debates raised and try to provide some ways forward.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to place unprecedented strain on health services, social welfare, and economic activity, as well as mounting fiscal pressure that continues to drive up sovereign debt levels for many countries. At the same time, attention is being diverted from critically underfunded biodiversity and climate crises.

Another key consideration is that support can be more effective when focus is on strengthening local and national institutions rather on outcomes – for example, by channelling the swap through government systems.

What are debt-for-climate-and-nature swaps? An existing debt contract is exchanged for a new contract, with the transaction involving some form of ‘writing down’ or ‘discounting’ on the value of the original contract. This discount may be achieved by lowering the interest rate, changing the currency of the amount owned, refinancing at a current lower market value, and / or debt forgiveness. The money saved is then invested in climate and nature activities.

Why swap debt for climate and nature objectives?

The climate and nature crises represent underlying destabilisers of economic activity, and there is a critical need to address climate resilience and environmental sustainability across all sectors and parts of society. The impacts of climate change and the destruction of nature can otherwise undermine and reverse development progress across all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Undertaking debt for climate and nature swaps does not preclude supporting specific sectors, like health, education or other sustainable development goals. The funding from a debt for climate and nature swap should be seen as way to help shift processes, systems, and approaches rather than as the main funding stream for a specific sector.

Another key consideration is that the causes and impacts of climate change and nature destruction are global in nature; they are negative externalities that reach beyond national borders. Building on international commitments in existing climate and biodiversity conventions, upcoming negotiations for the Paris Agreement and the post-2020 Biodiversity Framework could include generic clauses supporting debt for climate and nature swaps.

A key aspect of the proposed swap structure is that the swaps should include some significant portion of debt relief. Swapping the debt for alternative activities without improving fiscal space for countries that are already facing severe budget constraints is not effective. If the country is already struggling to finance basic needs, the redirection of debt repayments would not decrease that struggle sufficiently or quickly enough to prevent debt distress or even default. Relieving some of the debt provides some alleviation in the government budget to be able to support sectors in dire need – like health and social protection in the current health crisis. How can local and national ownership be safeguarded? The starting point of implementing debt for climate and nature swaps is in verifying that the swap is financing national and local climate and biodiversity priorities or key performance indicators (KPIs). These could be those presented by the country through their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for climate and National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) for biodiversity. These KPIs could also be presented through other national development strategies as outcomes of an inclusive and participatory process. The activities selected for financing from swaps need to be chosen and designed locally, rather than being imposed by external agencies, and they should be co-developed together with the communities and citizens who will be most directly impacted. The swaps would use these performance-based indicators to support the monitoring and accountability of the financing for the creditors, whilst ensuring local relevance by including local stakeholders into project milestones development. The financing stream of a debt for climate and nature swap may last 10 years, but the adaptation benefits may only realise their value over longer timeframes.

Though private sector creditors have much to gain from supporting a country’s debt sustainability, by avoiding losses from a default, they may not carry the same level of concern for a debtor country’s debt distress – short of default – as official bilateral or multilateral actors.