How Did I Finally Recognize Love?

The love of my life, changing forms and shapes, is, in fact, temporary yet everlasting.

I can very well touch love, at times only marvel at it, yet other times I can only smell or feel it, unable to paint it with even the most subtle colors.

In third grade, I complied my first draft of a book titled ‘Crazy Facts about Nature.’ I recognized a love for writing.

At the turn of Tenth grade, I rediscovered love on stage. Love evolved from playing with the metaphor to playing the role.

As years added on, love grew bigger, brighter, and confusing.

Like the moon, which doesn’t possess a light of its own but merely reflects the Sun’s eminence, I mistook people, places, and material things for an embodiment of love.

I sought to revel in their radiant light, failing to realize, it was I who needed to shine, to reflect, to give, not just seek.

Love, now wiser, grows still.

It exists among the fields, letting us run free.

In the brushing past of the leaves; light as a breeze.

I recognize love —

In the back-and-forth of the pollen from bees;

In the sacrifice of wasps to give life to the fig;

And among the trees of forest that support each other through underground,

and in their honesty to give space to each, respecting their boundaries,

a sort of independent love.

Love is through camaraderie and kindnesses.

Love doesn’t like to be named, boxed, canned, caged, or tied.

It flows. It empowers.

And makes its presence feel like the wind that brings fresh whiffs of hot savories frying nearby,

bringing a happy memory and an antidote to times that are bleak.

Love is the lamp whose light can travel through the universe, it touches people, places, and stories.

And I, we all are, its oil and wick!

I draw inspiration from the love that nature beautifully brews.

Where do you draw inspiration from and what is love to you? ❤

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

