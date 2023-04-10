How Do I Stop Feeling Inferior to the Women I Date?

Hey Doc, long time reader, first time poster here. First, let me thank you for all of your hard work, it has helped me a great deal to grow as a person and as a social being. That being said, I write to you to see if you can give me some advice on how to deal with self-esteem issues.

My situation is the following.

Recently I (29M) went on a date with a 20 year old woman. The date went well, in general terms. We had good conversations, we shared stuff from our lives, our likes and such, and we laugh. All good so far. As she told me about herself, about how she is studying Economy in one of Europe’s most prestigious universities, how she has travelled the world, the valuable contacts she is making in during her studies, her plans for the future, etc, I started to feel very insecure about myself, about what my accomplishments and just what I have been doing with my life.

You see Doc, I’m a 29 year old man who, didn’t finish college, still lives with his parents, work a minimum wage retail job and has about 400 USD to his name at the moment. I know that it isn’t fair to compare myself to other people, specially when our lives and circumstances have been very different.

I have emigrated twice (fleeing from a third world country), in search for a better quality of life for myself and my family, and in that time I haven’t made enough effort to get back to my education. It’s not that I don’t wish to do it, My dream is to study film and to be successful, in my own terms at least, in that area. I also want to become a well rounded, cultured person (Education is very important to me); I often try to read about philosophy, psychology, history, art, etc; because I considered the continuous pursuit of knowledge, even if its on their own, a person’s true education. So I do have goals and ambitions, it’s just that my current situation (I financially support my parents at the moment) its stopping me from saving money to go back to school.

On top of that, we (my parents and I) are planning to emigrate to the United States sometime this year, meaning that our time and money will go on to that effort, so it seems like school is still a little away from me.

Back to the woman in question, it’s not like she rubbed her academic successes on my face, not at all; the problem it’s me. Meeting people like that (Smart, cultured and academically successful) really triggers my insecurities, mainly because they have what I want and what I know I could get as soon as I get an opportunity to do so.

The “worst” part is that I feel very attracted to smart, cultured, career women, but in my current situation I don’t feel like I’m not at their level, like I’m not good enough for them, and that they would never even consider dating me because of my whole situation.

What can I do to deal with these types of feelings? Also, do you have any advice how what can I do to level up my life with the resources I have at hand right now?

I would appreciate any advice you could provide.

Sincerely,

Still At Level One

I’m glad you recognize that this is a mindset problem, SALO, because that means you’re half way to the solution. And honestly, most of this is about how you’re choosing to look at things, rather than needing to change your circumstances.

Not, mind you, that changing circumstances would hurt. But that’s much more of a long-term goal, rather than something you need to do now.

There’re two complimentary ways you can look at this situation. The first is to acknowledge that your current situation isn’t nearly as bad or disqualifying as you think, nor that you’re somehow inferior to your date. You have quite a few accomplishments of your own that you should be rightfully proud of.

I mean let’s start just with the fact that you and your family pulled up stakes and moved, twice, in search of a better life. That alone is pretty damn impressive. Emigrating means giving up pretty much everything you knew, leaving the country, culture and people you grew up with behind in order to build a new life somewhere new. Trying to integrate into a new culture, one that has different traditions, customs, expectations, etc. is a challenge for anyone. Even folks who move to relatively similar regions – Americans moving to the UK, for example – find a certain amount of culture shock and homesickness. If anything the similarities end up serving to make the differences more profound.

(One example: watch enough episodes of The Great British Bake Off and you’ll notice how often Paul Hollywood is shocked at the idea that peanut butter and fruit or chocolate make for a good pairing.)

Doing it twice – with a third move on the horizon – is even more difficult. In a very real way, this makes you a citizen of the world; you’ve made a home in multiple different countries, bringing a perspective that many other folks won’t have.

Similarly, yes, you’re only holding down a minimum wage job and didn’t finish university. But part of the reason why you put your higher-education on hold is that not only are you supporting your family – a noble endeavor all of its own – but you’re setting money aside to move to the United States. That’s pretty damn significant and inspiring, and it also says something about you and your family. Immigrating to the US has become significantly more challenging, and being able to get the visas and permissions necessary mean that you’re seen as a potentially valued addition to the citizenry.

Similarly, not only is living with family not unusual in the US or Europe – 50% of young adults in the US live in multi-generational households – but part of your reason for doing so is to help cut down expenses and put more money to your eventual goals.

Only folks who can’t or won’t look past the very surface will look at you and say “look at this failed-to-launch loser”. Someone who actually cares enough to pay attention is going to see someone with ambition, drive and a strong sense of family and filial duty doing his best under difficult circumstances and managing to get by anyway.

And while a university degree can be significant, especially on the job market, the actual meaning of one is relatively minimal. Not having completed higher education doesn’t mean that you’re dumb, ignorant or unskilled; it just means that you didn’t get a piece of paper saying that you hit X standards and got Y credits. You’re someone who cares about education, learning and broadening your horizons, cultivating your intellectual curiosity and engaging with the world around you. Education isn’t less meaningful or significant just because you took advantage of public libraries, rather than paying thousands of dollars a year for it. In fact, some might argue that a self-directed education has more value because you had to seek it out yourself rather than having it facilitated by others.

So right from the jump, you can take pride in what you’ve accomplished thus far. It’s not the traditional path by any means, but it’s no less valid or valuable for that. If anything, it shows you have more drive, grit and ambition than someone who hasn’t had to work as hard and under such difficult circumstances.

Think of this as your filter; if someone isn’t able to see just how much you’ve accomplished and how far you’ve come on your own and just focuses on “no degree” and “minimum wage job”, then they’re clearly not someone who’s worth your time.

But there’s another way of looking a things too. Women who date men often run into men who have issues with accomplished women. Men love to talk about wanting a woman with drive, culture and ambition… but only as long as those same women are less driven and less accomplished than they are. Many men who earn less than their partners suffer from a number of issues, including depression, insomnia, and erectile dysfunction. The same goes for highly educated women; guys who presumably want a woman who’s ambitious and educated often feel intimidated or threatened if those same women have more advanced degrees or are more knowledgable in their field. Ask any woman in, say, STEM fields about how often they’re talked down to or dismissed by men, even when they’re actual accredited experts and those men aren’t. Or how often they’re told that guys don’t want a woman who’s too smart or too educated.

Hell, just look at the MRAs and white supremacists who’re trying to push the whole “tradwife” thing and insist that accomplished, educated, professional women are really secretly unhappy and the key to a fulfilling life is to just be a housewife raising somebody’s kids with no goals of your own outside of the home.

Now imagine just how refreshing it must be for an incredibly smart and accomplished woman to meet a guy who isn’t threatened by her, who appreciates and values her achievements without seeing them as somehow being a threat to him. That’s going to be as refreshing as a cool glass of water on a hot day.

And if you can show that you actually want to hear her talk about her expertise, that you want to hear her opinions on macro-economics or trade barriers or what-have-you without turning into a weird one-upsmanship or trying to show off and going all alpha-nerd on her? That’s going to be a gift. People in general like it when someone genuinely wants to hear what they think or have to say. Most folks don’t listen, so much as wait for their turn to talk. If you’re the guy who wants her to talk about a subject she cares about but keeps hearing how boring it is? You’re going to stand out in a crowd of guys who just want a smart woman to validate that they’re so much smarter than she is.

But to add onto it: you may not be her match in terms of formal education or experience, but you’re no slouch in the education department yourself. You might not have taken the same classes, but you’ve read the books, you can talk about those subjects intelligently and – if you don’t know much about the topic – ask relevant and meaningful questions. You haven’t traveled around Europe the way she had, but you’ve lived in multiple countries, which, again, is no small feat. Your experience may be different from hers, but that doesn’t make it less valuable; it just means you came to it from different paths. Someone who’s worth your time will be able to see and respect that. Someone who thinks that education is only ‘real’ if it comes with a piece of paper or a bunch of letters after your name is someone who’s ultimately filtering themselves out of your dating pool.

Now, with those two outlooks in mind, there’s another thing for you to consider: what your date wants. Part of why these feelings of inferiority are pernicious is because they’re selfish in their way. By convincing yourself you don’t measure up to your date and behaving as though this disqualifies you, you are – in a way – denying her her own agency to decide whether you’re in her “league”. It’s a little presumptive to assume that because your education and life path are unorthodox, she couldn’t possibly like you or that you and she couldn’t possibly work as a couple.

While it’s certainly possible that you’ll run into folks who are going to be snobbish about your job or educational history, there’re also going to be folks who understand that your current situation is due to external – and entirely reasonable – circumstances. People who don’t see that you’re working hard to help provide a better life for your family are people who aren’t right for you. People who aren’t going to see your drive and ambition for what they are will be missing out. The only way you’ll ultimately know which way any particular woman you date falls will be to give her the chance to decide for herself whether she wants to pursue something with you. And while the ones who say “nah” will sting… they’re ultimately people who are doing you a favor.

Oh, and one more thing: you’re planning on emigrating to the US this year. This is going to be a much bigger factor in dating, for now, than your lack of formal education or your career path. It may be worth putting the pursuit of a serious or committed relationship on the back burner for now. Moving is a pretty significant disruption to even the most committed relationship. Moving overseas increases that disruption by orders of magnitude. Right now may not be the best time for you to be looking for anything that isn’t casual or short-term. The last thing you want is to be in a relationship moving towards commitment and then throw the barrier of living in an entirely different country into the mix.

Now this doesn’t mean you should take dating off the table entirely. It just may mean that for right now, you may want to focus on relationships that are lower-key and lower commitment. While that doesn’t mean you should lower your standards, you may want to look more towards relationships that aren’t based around long-term compatibility and more around enjoying each other’s company while it lasts and then parting with few strings or expectations.

But that’s just my opinion. Your mileage, of course, may vary.

For now, however, I’d say that you have your priorities in the right spot. Putting your energy and effort to building up the nest egg you need to move to the US and establish yourself there is the right choice. Once you’re settled and know you’ll be in one spot for the duration, then I would say it’s the right time to pursue both higher education and a long-term relationship.

But don’t forget: just because your circumstances and life arc are different than most, that doesn’t make you less than someone who’s life is more conventional. What it makes you is unique. And that has value all of its own.

Good luck.

