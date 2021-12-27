How Do You Deal When a Parent Passes? I’m Thinking I’ll Need the Advice Not Too Long From Now

Two years ago, my father started going downhill, but it was a gentle downhill. A couple of pounds lost without trying, a subtle limp that seemed like nothing. Neither my sister nor brother nor I considered it a big deal.

Old age, you know. That sort of stuff happens when you’re seventy-two.

However, less than a year later, that gentle walk downhill became a run when my father was diagnosed with cancer. They started him on chemo injections. He has a set schedule for these treatments. One week, he goes Monday through Friday, and the following week, he goes twice.

I speak to him almost every day, keeping the promise to myself that I would never again take my hard-working, God-fearing father for granted.

And today, we had family pictures made. You know, “just in case.”

But as my father arrived at the photo studio…

(You know what, I’m not going to say “father” anymore because he deserves the term “daddy.” There’s a difference between a father and a daddy. Daddy? He’s a prince. Father? He’s just DNA.)

As Daddy arrived at the photographers, I saw the cautious way he walked when he stepped out of the car. It conjured up visions of a soldier walking through a field full of landmines.

My heart cracked in two. And my eyes?

They can’t forget.

That image will be seared into my soul for the rest of my life. Or worse, it will be replaced by more torturous images later on down the road.

Another image written in permanent ink on my heart that day?

A terrifyingly flat stomach where there used to be enough fat for two. At least ten more pounds down than the last time I saw him.

My grandmother could do that Southern greasy cooking thing like a champ, and Daddy is an only child, so he took second and third helpings all the time.

But he’s eating so little now that he can barely keep his jeans up.

The photographer arranged us and then told jokes we all pretended to think were funny.

After the family photos, he asked all the people wearing glasses to take individual shots without their eyewear.

I don’t think anyone in my family knew why he did this. Still, we were good soldiers, trusting that there was some fancy digital program that enhanced the pictures somehow.

Soon, it was Daddy’s turn.

I watched him take off his glasses, and when I looked at him without them, I saw his skeleton.

Not literally, but you know what I mean.

What I saw was the look of death. Maybe not in a few months or even years, but the look reminded me of those movie trailers that end by saying: “Coming soon to a theater near you.”

In this moment, time turned into a series of images that flashed like multi-colored disco lights.

I saw the nights he came home ten minutes before my bedtime because he was coaching the high school baseball team to make extra money.

I saw a vision of flowers scattered over a mahogany coffin in the cemetery of the church Daddy has faithfully attended since he was a young boy.

I saw my local library with perfect clarity because Daddy took me every week. I saw him holding the door open for me because I had a stack of books so high I couldn’t see — stacks of books that would eventually dictate my profession.

At that point, I realized Daddy had singlehandedly created my life’s purpose. And after twenty-four years of teaching English, I’m still working to help young adults feel the joy and sense of peace I felt in that library.

My internal camera pans to another spot.

Twinkling Christmas tree lights. An empty chair where Daddy used to open presents.

Pan again.

I see the Christmas after that, then the next, and then the next.

Then a unthinkable thought enters my mind.

Would I one day be left with only a fuzzy recollection of the first man to love me?

My camera rewinds.

It stops on an off-stage section of my high school’s auditorium. I’m all decked out in my costume and ready to hit the stage. I peek out the curtain, and there’s Daddy in the front row. And this same peeking and seeing happened every night the play ran.

Then visions of a phone number I would delete. Of Easter egg hunts where Daddy helped his clueless little girl find eggs. Of a tombstone I’d decorate with my daughter’s graduation cap, a portrait of her in her bridal gown, and a picture of her smiling face as she held his great grandchild.

I returned to the moment.

Daddy’s glasses were back on.

Unlike him, I don’t wear glasses, but even if I was half-blind, I sure as hell didn’t need them today to see clearly.

Daddy’s my hero.

And just as you see a sports legend slowly fade away in a sea of up and comers, I understood heroes don’t live forever.

Because death?

It makes no exceptions for good men and takes no pity of daughters wondering how they’ll survive without their first prince.

It’s coming for my hero. Quickly.

And if your heroes have been taken, I can’t imagine your sadness.

And I don’t want to. It’s too heartbreaking.

Daddy, I love you. You’ll never read this, but I’ll say it to the whole world anyway.

Your little girl loved you, your rebellious pain in the ass teenager loved you, and the woman who will stand at your grave and weep rivers?

She’ll never stop loving you.

Ever.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***