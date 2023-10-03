How Do You Know What a Narcissist Is Really Doing? Whatever They Are Accusing You of Doing.

“You make everything about you,” the man I thought I loved once said to me. “Everyone notices this. It’s not very emotionally intelligent and people really don’t like it.” I was, to be honest, flabbergasted. And upset. I searched my soul as he told me that it was a problem when we were with our friends. Sure, I like to join in the conversation, but I am genuinely interested in what others are doing, and I definitely know how to share the conversational ball. It wasn’t until my eyes were opened and I learned who he really was that I realized this was projection, a classic narcissistic tactic, and his accusations were (duh) much more true of him than me.

Narcissists basically have no core, as I talked about in my post about why they can’t change, and are, underneath it all, deeply ashamed. They’re just not going to cop to their own bad behavior (and perhaps can’t even recognize it), so they project on to others around them. It’s like the energy just has to go somewhere, and since they can’t own it, they blame others for what they themselves are doing.

This is, of course, crazy-making for the target. I have had clients tell me that the toxic person accused them of all sorts of unfair things. Of cheating, of hiding money, of not being a good parent, of not working hard enough, etc. The person accused–often a highly conscientious, loyal, and committed partner or employee–is generally deeply hurt and confused. The tendency (until they know what they are dealing with) is to try to get the narcissist to understand that their accusations are wrong, we didn’t do that, we aren’t that person, we don’t have that character flaw, etc. And/or to look to see if there is any truth to what they are saying. Do I make things all about me? Are my friends disgusted with me?

But of course no amount of defending ourselves to a narcissist will ever convince them, because what they are saying is about them, not us. So they’ll push back, cite ridiculous examples, and use every tactic in their toolbox of deflection to keep the attention off their own bad behavior.

So what do we do? Recognize that when you are dealing with a toxic, disrupted person, they are actually giving you insight with their accusations. If you are a kind, self-aware, empathetic person who is used to taking responsibility, this can be hard, but I want you to at least ask yourself, could what the narcissist is accusing me of actually be the truth about them? What if this is a window into their own tortured soul?

And another piece of advice here, from the brilliant Dr. Ramani Durvasula, leading expert on narcissistic abuse. She advises us not to go “D.E.E.P.” That is, when dealing with a narcissist, don’t Defend, don’t Engage, don’t Explain, and don’t Personalize. A narcissist wants the fight, wants the attention, and wants to get you all riled up. But none of it will get you anywhere other than more upset. Better to walk away and save your energy for your own precious life.

This post was previously published on BUTNOWIKNOWYOURNAME.WORDPRESS.COM.

