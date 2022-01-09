What Does It Look Like To Be In a Relationship With a Narcissist?

The term narcissist describes an inflated sense of their importance, a deep need for admiration, and a lack of empathy. Narcissists are often charming at first but can quickly turn on those closest to them when they get what they want from them.

It’s hard not to feel sorry for the narcissist manipulating the person because it feels like no one else sees how awful things are in that relationship. But you have to keep in mind that narcissists do everything they can to make people feel sorry for them, even if it means making everyone else’s life a living hell.

You’re in a relationship with a narcissist, but you still can’t figure out what’s wrong. The signs of being in an unhealthy relationship with a narcissist are subtle and hard to spot at first. But once you realize what is going on, it becomes clear that the problem is much worse than just a lack of communication or disagreement over small issues.

If your partner is a narcissist, they will likely exhibit the following behaviors:

They need to be the center of attention at all times and will become agitated if they’re not. They have an extreme sense of entitlement and feel above the law or normal societal rules. Narcissists are often highly critical and judgmental of others. They have little empathy for other people and can be very manipulative. A narcissist will often use lies and deception to get what they want. They lack remorse or guilt over their harmful actions towards others. Narcissists have an inflated sense of self and are extremely arrogant. They often display a “Jekyll & Hyde” personality where they’re nice one moment but fly off the handle at others for no justifiable reason. Narcissistic people lack any relationship skills or intimacy. Narcissists seek out relationships with those who can provide something they want, such as money, status, etc.… Narcissists feel entitled to certain things from their partners even if it’s not reciprocated. If you’ve been in a toxic relationship before then, you know how hard it is to end your connection with someone else because love isn’t always enough when dealing with a narcissist! However, there are ways to help you break free from the cycle of abuse and start on the path to healing.

If you’re concerned that you may be in an unhealthy relationship with a narcissist, please seek professional help. Narcissistic Personality Disorder is a serious mental health condition and should not be taken lightly. Many resources are available to help you get started on your road to recovery!

