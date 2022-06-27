How Dyslexia and ADHD Helped a First-Time Novelist With Ryan Douglass [Video]

By Understood
His young adult novel, “The Taking of Jake Livingston,” is a best-seller on Amazon. Find out how dyslexia and ADHD shaped Ryan Douglass’ unique approach to writing. He also shares how being Black and LGBTQ impacts his learning differences.
hi i’m eleni and i’m a user researcher
that means i spend my days talking with
people with learning and thinking
differences people with challenges like
adhd dyslexia and more i listen to what
they have to say and how they feel and i
make sure that their experiences shape
what we do and understood
after speaking with literally hundreds
of people and hearing literally
thousands of stories we realize how easy
it is to feel alone
but we also realize that when people
hear stories of others who learn and
think differently it can change
everything so we started to ask a simple
question
could it be that people find fulfilling
jobs and careers not in spite of their
difference but because of them we’re
making this podcast how’d you get that
job because we want people with learning
and thinking differences to have
inspiring role models in jobs and
careers who are amazing at what they do
and we want to help people see how to
zone in on their own unique strengths at
work
today we’re talking to ryan douglas the
best-selling young adult fiction writer
from atlanta
we talked about his struggles with adhd
and dyslexia early on in his career and
how that experience helped bring his
story to life
ryan douglas is a black queer writer
from atlanta georgia with adhd and
dyslexia he just published his first
novel which is a horror fiction
bestseller on amazon which is super cool
that was my introduction for you i would
love you to share how you identify and
how you would introduce yourself i’m
ryan douglas i am 26 years old and i
just came out with my first y a horror
novel the taking of jake livingston
which is out now through
penguin young readers so i identify as
black queer non-binary and a person with
adhd and
dyslexia i think the intro you gave was
pretty good
i am a writer from atlanta and i’ve been
writing since i was very young did a
little bit of journalism when i was in
college and got into that and after
college i was writing for a few digital
magazines
and also working on my first book so i
got my book deal a few years ago and the
reception has been awesome and
yeah that’s where i am now i think that
often there’s an association with people
with dyslexia not necessarily being
drawn to like reading or writing and in
your instance it was something that you
were really drawn to so i would love to
hear what it is about adhd and or
dyslexia that you think makes you a good
writer
so for dyslexia it’s one of those things
that has always been a challenge when it
comes to reading but
i just love the written word so much
that it’s just something that i was
able to
rise to and not get over but experience
books the way that i do without judging
myself too harshly because i probably
don’t read books in the way that most
people read them i do a lot of mood
reading which is when i just it’s when
you pick up a book and you read a few
pages because you feel like you’re in
the headspace of that particular book
and then you pick up other books so i’ll
usually read five books at a time wow
and that’s also the adhd coming in
because it’s i can’t focus on one thing
at a time but
did you always like books like even when
you were a kid
so i got really into picture books after
reading a few dr seuss books and i
started writing my own picture books and
i was just like
i think the first thing that really
caught my attention was the pictures and
then the rhyming and then the stories
and
as i got older i started reading chapter
books and then i always read and i
always felt like it was something that
helped me communicate too because i
wasn’t very vocal as a kid so i started
writing to express myself and it just
never went away it’s just always been
something that i’ve come back to express
and escape
mood reading i’ve never heard of that
term is that something is that orionism
or is that a term that is out there in
the world
i think it’s out there i actually heard
that on twitter someone was talking
about mood reading and how people with
adhd mood read and that it shouldn’t be
stigmatized and i looked into that and i
was like that’s totally me
mood reading i love that tim just read
for the vibes yeah that’s really cool
i’m into that okay okay so you mentioned
reading and adhd and dyslexia you
haven’t talked about the writing side
yet
i think that when it comes to writing it
actually helps me with the word play
like sometimes i’ll write sentences that
don’t immediately make sense but the
structure of them is interesting and
then when i rework them i can make them
make sense and it has like a it almost
gives it a poetic style because the
words are arranged in an interesting way
so i think that’s how dyslexic has
helped adhd has really helped with the
way that i
focus i write in like nine hour bursts
at a time because i get into hyper focus
then it’s the only thing i can focus on
obviously there are days when i feel
like
i can’t write anything because i just
get so distracted and then days when i’m
just like so in the zone that nothing
can rip me out of it and i think that’s
helpful for productivity even if it is
hard to schedule your life around
something like that yeah
so you mentioned hyper focus i would
love to hear a little bit more about how
that feels for you in your brain and in
your body
so it’s two sides of a coin sometimes i
just cannot focus long enough to finish
a chapter and then sometimes i get
irritable when i’m in that zone and
people try to bother me i’m just like
why are you trying to bother me why
don’t you understand that i can’t focus
on anything right now and people are
just kind of like what are you talking
about you can take a break and i’m like
no i can’t and the thing about writing a
book is that there are so many things
that have to be active at one time
you’re focusing on the one book but
you’re focusing on character story plot
scene work setting and sometimes all
these things are just playing in my head
it’s like when you’re watching a movie
you’re focused on the movie you know a
lot of stuff is happening but you’re
looking at the movie and that’s what
happens in my brain
and when the movie is really clear to me
i just have to put it down and if it’s
coming to me i just can’t break out of
that
so
you know you mentioned that hyper focus
really actually helps you with
productivity and you figured out that
what works for you is doing these longer
nine hour stints and just really
absorbing yourself in that hyper focus
and in the writing what led up to that
realization
over the years i’ve just learned to
honor the way that i work and focus on
the fact that when work is getting done
that’s the main objective because
there’s a lot of advice out there about
how you’re supposed to work not just
right but how you’re supposed to work
and how you’re supposed to organize
yourself and i think that some of that
structure is really helpful for like
outlining and that’s the one thing that
i do have trouble with because i’m such
a vibes person that like when i have to
sit down and like be meticulous
that’s where i’m like oh god i’ll never
get through this but i think just over
the years i realized that i i just have
to do it the way that i do it and the
way that i get things done and try to
make everything else that i have to do
and all my life responsibilities work
around that i know that you’ve had other
stints like in other types of work and
i’m interested in how
adhd or dyslexia has come up for you in
other settings in other environments and
if that also contributed to you
realizing what works for you and what
doesn’t are there any particular moments
in previous jobs that you think have led
you to where you are now
when i worked in retail it was just a
mess especially at the beginning when i
had to
stock shelves which seems like a really
simple thing to do stocking shelves but
i get lost in my head a lot there are
moments when i was moving fast and then
there were moments when i would just get
in my head and just go off on tangents
and like outwardly i would be putting
things on the shelf in slow motion and i
wouldn’t even realize that until my
super brushes would
come up and say you need more urgency
rhymes you need to move and they had to
keep telling me because i was like oh my
gosh i’m just spaced out and that really
made me realize okay this like
fast-paced kind of environment is maybe
not for me not because i can’t work fast
but just because my brain is just doing
that
so when your boss at the time came up to
you and said gonna work with more
urgency what are you doing
how did that make you feel how did you
respond
and how did you come to a place that you
were like well actually this environment
isn’t for me like this isn’t about me
this is just about the environment
around me
oh gosh it took me so long to come to
that realization i just felt so
misunderstood and it really sucks to
feel that way like even if you explained
it because you might be able to explain
it but you just feel like if they’re not
also dealing with something like adhd
they’re just not going to get it or if
they don’t know someone like they’re not
close to someone who has it to where
they’re exposed to it when you say it it
might become worse because they might
make fun of you for it it’s not always
something where people are like oh
i’m so sorry let me help you you know
you don’t always get the response that
you want to get yeah oh it’s hard
so ryan can you tell us more about the
book and also how
perhaps how you wrote it is influenced
by your adhd and dyslexia and also how
you consume books yourself
the book is called the taking of jake
livingston and it’s about a teen medium
jake livingston who can see the dead
and
his sanity starts to unravel in his
junior year because he’s being followed
by the ghost of a school shooter and
this ghost wants to possess his body
so it’s a coming-of-age story about a
boy going to some pretty dark places and
hopefully coming out the other side with
a renewed sense of self so it’s like a
superhero story but it’s told through a
horror format the scene ghost stuff is
an allegory for being spaced out and for
having adhd and specifically having
your traumas be the things that are
distracting you interesting i don’t
think when i went down to write it i was
thinking i’m going to do an allegory for
adhd i think it just came out naturally
in the way that you see this character
navigate the world and you can tell that
he’s
not plugged in to
conversations like in the classroom at
home he’s always somewhere else in his
own mind i think that using that angle
really allowed me to put the experience
of a queer black teenager who was
neurodivergent on the page in a way that
satisfied horror readers and added an
interesting angle to it and it sounds
like there’s a little like a few
parallels with what we were talking
about earlier in terms of you coming out
of the other side and coming to a place
where you really own all of your
identities
yeah so the story really is about
finding the people who support you and
not allowing the people who don’t
support you to control your life and
control what you do
and it’s that journey that kind of
gives jake strength against his villain
who just kind of wants him to be so
he wants him to feel dispossessed of
himself in a literal way but also in an
emotional and psychological way so
his mission throughout the story the
villain’s mission is to
basically ruin jake’s support system
bring him away from his family bring him
more anxiety as he goes into school
because he goes to like a mostly white
prep school where he feels like he
doesn’t have a voice so he’s triggering
that throughout the book to make jake
feel depressed to make him feel like he
shouldn’t live in his own body anymore
and that’s the point when the ghost can
possess
the vessel according to the rules of the
dead world in this story so it’s about
how jake has to fortify those things
about himself and really believe in
himself because that’s what unlocks his
ultimate power to banish the evil wow i
love that allegory
so you mentioned mood reading can you
talk a little bit about how the way you
read books influence your writing style
yeah so it’s very fast paced
the chapters are pretty short and they
switch between the heroes perspective
and the villains perspective mostly
because i can’t focus on one character
for too long but it’s stuff like this
that’s like just adhd that when people
read it they’re like oh this is
intriguing oh it’s fast paced and it’s
just like me not being able to
focus
it’s not that i like it is that i made
these choices but i just know that when
i’m writing it i know the things that i
need to do to stay engaged and to finish
the book so it’s fast-paced because my
brain is fast-paced you know and that’s
how i read i read fast and i write fast
and it’s non-linear because
i just can’t stay in one place so i
think that yes it’s it’s craft and it’s
done with intention but it’s also done
because
that’s how that’s my brain works and my
bra and the way that my brain works is
how it translates on the page and some
people read it and say this pasting
drives me crazy like i’m being beat over
the head with events like every chapter
i read a review from a teacher who was
like
every chapter is over the top every
chapter is dramatic something crazy
happens in every chapter
you can’t win everyone but that’s what i
love about it yeah i like that it like
stimulates you and i think that people
with adhd when they pick it up they
don’t have to worry about reading long
info dumps or reading a lot of
exposition because you’re in it and
you’re just in it and you can flip pages
and it’s not wasting any time
you mentioned being black queer
non-binary someone with adhd and
dyslexia i imagine that these identities
intersect in like really interesting
ways and i wanted to share with you what
i’ve heard through my research is that
people with layered identities have like
two
different experiences one of the
experiences is okay well i’m already
othered i’m already on the margins so it
actually makes it easier to embrace all
of the differences and the other side of
that which i hear a lot particularly
from black folks is i’m already
struggling to fit into you know a white
dominant work culture and like feels
like there are more things stacked up
against them and i would love to hear
like how intersectionality shows up for
you
you know myself i’m like someone in my
30s and i’m looking at the tick tock
generation and i’m like wow like it
feels like you really are like are
owning all of your identities and as you
said you just state them in a very
matter-of-fact way and like i’m a little
bit envious it took me a really long
time to like embrace my queer identity
and it’s really amazing to see you being
like so open about all of these
identities so
i i’m particularly interested in like
how they intersect you know what it is
like to be
black queer and someone with a learning
difference
i was able to
say that i was gay in my early 20s when
i went to college just because i was
surrounded by a supportive environment
as for my blackness
that was a whole different thing and i
think it intersects in the sense that
when you’re black and gay you’re dealing
with like discrimination from your own
community i grew up in a really
religious community
and being gay was not something that was
celebrated i definitely think the
pivotal moment was being around people
who
understood that we exist and that we’re
not going anywhere and realizing that
you don’t have to be around people who
make you feel like you can’t be your
true self and i think that’s a hard
thing to let go of for
black people especially because we’re
like community is so important for us
and we have community spaces because we
have to convene and we have to stick
together in the face of white supremacy
but when you are gay you know there’s
like this whole language about the
masculinity of black men and how we have
to be masculine and i’m just not and
it’s like where do you belong do you
belong in the black community do you
want the gay community it’s that feeling
of just not having anywhere to go so i
just have had to
find other queer black friends who are
maybe neurodivergent but just understand
what it means to move through the world
and the way that i do i just rely on
those friendships totally
so
how did you come to the point where you
could be so comfortable with who you are
on my journey to accepting myself i just
had to do a lot of research first of all
and come to understand on my own
why i didn’t really fit in and
find other people like online or in real
life who also didn’t feel like they fit
in and just figure out what to do from
there and i really do think that at the
beginning of that journey it’s about
accepting yourself knowing what you can
change knowing what you can’t change not
stressing over things you can’t change
and just like realizing that this is
also part of me and all of it is part of
me
this might sound weird but i think that
twitter is a really helpful
resource for finding
friends and like other people who are
just
unapologetically black gay have their
thinking differences have disabilities
around 2016 when we had that that’s when
this big social justice wave was
starting i got on twitter and i started
following activists and
just seeing the way that they talk about
their identities that they talk about
their disabilities or just the way that
they own that and the way that they
claimed it and spoke about it and spoke
about the movement really inspired me so
the online community when you’re
isolated can be a lifesaver definitely
so what would you
say to the young people listening what
advice would you give them if they were
in the same situation it’s really just
about communicating owning your own
flaws and your own behaviors in a way
that
kind of makes people understand and i
think that when i was in those positions
where i felt like i was doing something
wrong it made me choke up and it made me
feel like oh my gosh i’m going to be
fired oh my gosh i’m going to get an f
and i just was like i’m a failure and
then it it went on rotation in my brain
oh gosh i just suck but that’s not the
case and there are ways to kind of
explain what’s going on and even if they
don’t understand it at least you try to
explain it and i think that’s something
i wish i knew and i wish i knew how to
sort of say to myself at first it’s okay
that this is happening just try to
express it rather than just think oh
they’re right i suck at this job because
that’s when your mind starts going and
you just become your own worst enemy at
that point
and it’s interesting if you state it in
a matter of fact way leaves it open to
the other person to ask more questions
if they want to ask more questions and
show curiosity and understand you you
know like a two-way street if you’re
feeling misunderstood that’s probably
because someone hasn’t made the effort
to understand right yeah it’s so much
easier for me not just with adhd but
with all of my identities to just state
them and not over explain because i know
that people are not going to understand
necessarily but it’s really not my
responsibility because there’s so much
info out there totally and anyone can
look up things if they want to know so i
just i’m who i am and i say who i am
it’s up to everyone else to do the
research
so you’ve written your first book what
do you think is next for you
so i’m working on
several different projects i think that
the ahd kind of becomes a detriment when
it comes to the drafting process or like
figuring out
what i’m interested in
enough about the world
to translate it into a book and sustain
a full narrative
and i’m actually i think
i might actually be a poet i really had
these dreams of having my stories put on
screen so that’s kind of why i got into
writing because it’s easier to put a
novel on screen than it is to put poetry
on screen but i feel like
i want to be able to bounce between
genres and i don’t always want to write
young adult horror but i’m still kind of
learning my style and some people want
me to write a sequel to
jake livingston but i feel like i my
adhd will not
allow me to
write any more of that because i’m like
done with it like i was like i focused
on this for too long now i just want to
i want to be free
awesome thanks for sending this time
with me rhinos so fun to have a
conversation with you yeah thank you so
much i really enjoyed this
this has been how’d you get that job a
part of the understood podcast network
you can listen and subscribe to how’d
you get that job on apple spotify or
wherever you get your podcast
and if you like what you heard today
tell someone about it
how’d you get that job is for you so we
want to make sure you’re getting what
you need go to you.org that job to share
your thoughts and to find resources from
every episode that’s the letter u as in
understood.org
that job do you have a learning
difference in a job you’re passionate
about email us at thatjob understood.org
if you’d like to tell us how you got
that job we’d love to hear from you
21:45
as a non-profit and social impact
21:47
organization i’m just literalizing the
21:49
help of listeners like you to create
21:50
podcasts like this one to reach and
21:52
support more people in more places we
21:54
have an ambitious mission to shape the
21:56
world for difference and we welcome you
21:58
to join us in achieving our goals learn
22:00
more at understood.org
22:02
mission
22:04
how’d you get that job is produced by
22:05
andrew lee and justin d wright who also
22:08
wrote our theme song
22:09
laura key is our editorial director at
22:11
understood
22:12
scott cashier is our creative director
22:15
seth melnick and brianna berry are our
22:17
production director
22:18
thanks again for listening
22:22
[Music]
22:43
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock