How Dyslexia and ADHD Helped a First-Time Novelist With Ryan Douglass [Video]

0:01

[Music]

0:05

hi i’m eleni and i’m a user researcher

0:08

that means i spend my days talking with

0:10

people with learning and thinking

0:11

differences people with challenges like

0:13

adhd dyslexia and more i listen to what

0:16

they have to say and how they feel and i

0:19

make sure that their experiences shape

0:20

what we do and understood

0:23

after speaking with literally hundreds

0:24

of people and hearing literally

0:27

thousands of stories we realize how easy

0:29

it is to feel alone

0:31

but we also realize that when people

0:32

hear stories of others who learn and

0:34

think differently it can change

0:36

everything so we started to ask a simple

0:38

question

0:39

could it be that people find fulfilling

0:41

jobs and careers not in spite of their

0:43

difference but because of them we’re

0:45

making this podcast how’d you get that

0:47

job because we want people with learning

0:49

and thinking differences to have

0:51

inspiring role models in jobs and

0:53

careers who are amazing at what they do

0:55

and we want to help people see how to

0:57

zone in on their own unique strengths at

1:00

work

1:01

today we’re talking to ryan douglas the

1:03

best-selling young adult fiction writer

1:05

from atlanta

1:07

we talked about his struggles with adhd

1:09

and dyslexia early on in his career and

1:11

how that experience helped bring his

1:13

story to life

1:15

[Music]

1:19

ryan douglas is a black queer writer

1:23

from atlanta georgia with adhd and

1:25

dyslexia he just published his first

1:28

novel which is a horror fiction

1:31

bestseller on amazon which is super cool

1:34

that was my introduction for you i would

1:36

love you to share how you identify and

1:39

how you would introduce yourself i’m

1:42

ryan douglas i am 26 years old and i

1:45

just came out with my first y a horror

1:47

novel the taking of jake livingston

1:49

which is out now through

1:51

penguin young readers so i identify as

1:55

black queer non-binary and a person with

1:59

adhd and

2:01

dyslexia i think the intro you gave was

2:03

pretty good

2:04

i am a writer from atlanta and i’ve been

2:08

writing since i was very young did a

2:09

little bit of journalism when i was in

2:11

college and got into that and after

2:14

college i was writing for a few digital

2:16

magazines

2:18

and also working on my first book so i

2:20

got my book deal a few years ago and the

2:23

reception has been awesome and

2:26

yeah that’s where i am now i think that

2:28

often there’s an association with people

2:31

with dyslexia not necessarily being

2:33

drawn to like reading or writing and in

2:36

your instance it was something that you

2:37

were really drawn to so i would love to

2:39

hear what it is about adhd and or

2:42

dyslexia that you think makes you a good

2:44

writer

2:46

so for dyslexia it’s one of those things

2:49

that has always been a challenge when it

2:51

comes to reading but

2:53

i just love the written word so much

2:55

that it’s just something that i was

2:57

able to

2:58

rise to and not get over but experience

3:02

books the way that i do without judging

3:05

myself too harshly because i probably

3:07

don’t read books in the way that most

3:09

people read them i do a lot of mood

3:11

reading which is when i just it’s when

3:13

you pick up a book and you read a few

3:16

pages because you feel like you’re in

3:18

the headspace of that particular book

3:20

and then you pick up other books so i’ll

3:21

usually read five books at a time wow

3:23

and that’s also the adhd coming in

3:25

because it’s i can’t focus on one thing

3:27

at a time but

3:29

did you always like books like even when

3:31

you were a kid

3:32

so i got really into picture books after

3:35

reading a few dr seuss books and i

3:36

started writing my own picture books and

3:38

i was just like

3:40

i think the first thing that really

3:41

caught my attention was the pictures and

3:44

then the rhyming and then the stories

3:47

and

3:48

as i got older i started reading chapter

3:50

books and then i always read and i

3:52

always felt like it was something that

3:54

helped me communicate too because i

3:55

wasn’t very vocal as a kid so i started

3:58

writing to express myself and it just

3:59

never went away it’s just always been

4:01

something that i’ve come back to express

4:04

and escape

4:05

mood reading i’ve never heard of that

4:07

term is that something is that orionism

4:10

or is that a term that is out there in

4:12

the world

4:13

i think it’s out there i actually heard

4:15

that on twitter someone was talking

4:17

about mood reading and how people with

4:19

adhd mood read and that it shouldn’t be

4:21

stigmatized and i looked into that and i

4:24

was like that’s totally me

4:26

mood reading i love that tim just read

4:28

for the vibes yeah that’s really cool

4:31

i’m into that okay okay so you mentioned

4:33

reading and adhd and dyslexia you

4:36

haven’t talked about the writing side

4:37

yet

4:38

i think that when it comes to writing it

4:40

actually helps me with the word play

4:42

like sometimes i’ll write sentences that

4:45

don’t immediately make sense but the

4:47

structure of them is interesting and

4:48

then when i rework them i can make them

4:51

make sense and it has like a it almost

4:53

gives it a poetic style because the

4:55

words are arranged in an interesting way

4:57

so i think that’s how dyslexic has

4:59

helped adhd has really helped with the

5:02

way that i

5:03

focus i write in like nine hour bursts

5:07

at a time because i get into hyper focus

5:09

then it’s the only thing i can focus on

5:11

obviously there are days when i feel

5:13

like

5:13

i can’t write anything because i just

5:15

get so distracted and then days when i’m

5:17

just like so in the zone that nothing

5:19

can rip me out of it and i think that’s

5:21

helpful for productivity even if it is

5:23

hard to schedule your life around

5:25

something like that yeah

5:27

so you mentioned hyper focus i would

5:29

love to hear a little bit more about how

5:30

that feels for you in your brain and in

5:32

your body

5:33

so it’s two sides of a coin sometimes i

5:37

just cannot focus long enough to finish

5:40

a chapter and then sometimes i get

5:41

irritable when i’m in that zone and

5:44

people try to bother me i’m just like

5:46

why are you trying to bother me why

5:48

don’t you understand that i can’t focus

5:50

on anything right now and people are

5:52

just kind of like what are you talking

5:54

about you can take a break and i’m like

5:55

no i can’t and the thing about writing a

5:58

book is that there are so many things

6:00

that have to be active at one time

6:02

you’re focusing on the one book but

6:04

you’re focusing on character story plot

6:07

scene work setting and sometimes all

6:10

these things are just playing in my head

6:12

it’s like when you’re watching a movie

6:14

you’re focused on the movie you know a

6:15

lot of stuff is happening but you’re

6:17

looking at the movie and that’s what

6:19

happens in my brain

6:20

and when the movie is really clear to me

6:23

i just have to put it down and if it’s

6:26

coming to me i just can’t break out of

6:28

that

6:29

so

6:30

you know you mentioned that hyper focus

6:32

really actually helps you with

6:33

productivity and you figured out that

6:36

what works for you is doing these longer

6:38

nine hour stints and just really

6:40

absorbing yourself in that hyper focus

6:42

and in the writing what led up to that

6:43

realization

6:45

over the years i’ve just learned to

6:47

honor the way that i work and focus on

6:50

the fact that when work is getting done

6:52

that’s the main objective because

6:54

there’s a lot of advice out there about

6:56

how you’re supposed to work not just

6:58

right but how you’re supposed to work

7:00

and how you’re supposed to organize

7:01

yourself and i think that some of that

7:04

structure is really helpful for like

7:06

outlining and that’s the one thing that

7:08

i do have trouble with because i’m such

7:10

a vibes person that like when i have to

7:12

sit down and like be meticulous

7:14

that’s where i’m like oh god i’ll never

7:16

get through this but i think just over

7:18

the years i realized that i i just have

7:21

to do it the way that i do it and the

7:22

way that i get things done and try to

7:24

make everything else that i have to do

7:26

and all my life responsibilities work

7:28

around that i know that you’ve had other

7:30

stints like in other types of work and

7:33

i’m interested in how

7:36

adhd or dyslexia has come up for you in

7:38

other settings in other environments and

7:40

if that also contributed to you

7:43

realizing what works for you and what

7:44

doesn’t are there any particular moments

7:47

in previous jobs that you think have led

7:50

you to where you are now

7:52

when i worked in retail it was just a

7:54

mess especially at the beginning when i

7:57

had to

7:59

stock shelves which seems like a really

8:01

simple thing to do stocking shelves but

8:04

i get lost in my head a lot there are

8:06

moments when i was moving fast and then

8:08

there were moments when i would just get

8:09

in my head and just go off on tangents

8:12

and like outwardly i would be putting

8:14

things on the shelf in slow motion and i

8:16

wouldn’t even realize that until my

8:18

super brushes would

8:19

come up and say you need more urgency

8:21

rhymes you need to move and they had to

8:22

keep telling me because i was like oh my

8:24

gosh i’m just spaced out and that really

8:26

made me realize okay this like

8:28

fast-paced kind of environment is maybe

8:30

not for me not because i can’t work fast

8:32

but just because my brain is just doing

8:34

that

8:35

so when your boss at the time came up to

8:38

you and said gonna work with more

8:40

urgency what are you doing

8:42

how did that make you feel how did you

8:43

respond

8:45

and how did you come to a place that you

8:46

were like well actually this environment

8:48

isn’t for me like this isn’t about me

8:50

this is just about the environment

8:52

around me

8:53

oh gosh it took me so long to come to

8:55

that realization i just felt so

8:57

misunderstood and it really sucks to

8:59

feel that way like even if you explained

9:02

it because you might be able to explain

9:04

it but you just feel like if they’re not

9:06

also dealing with something like adhd

9:09

they’re just not going to get it or if

9:11

they don’t know someone like they’re not

9:13

close to someone who has it to where

9:15

they’re exposed to it when you say it it

9:18

might become worse because they might

9:20

make fun of you for it it’s not always

9:22

something where people are like oh

9:24

i’m so sorry let me help you you know

9:26

you don’t always get the response that

9:27

you want to get yeah oh it’s hard

9:30

so ryan can you tell us more about the

9:32

book and also how

9:34

perhaps how you wrote it is influenced

9:37

by your adhd and dyslexia and also how

9:39

you consume books yourself

9:42

the book is called the taking of jake

9:44

livingston and it’s about a teen medium

9:47

jake livingston who can see the dead

9:50

and

9:51

his sanity starts to unravel in his

9:53

junior year because he’s being followed

9:55

by the ghost of a school shooter and

9:57

this ghost wants to possess his body

9:59

so it’s a coming-of-age story about a

10:02

boy going to some pretty dark places and

10:04

hopefully coming out the other side with

10:07

a renewed sense of self so it’s like a

10:09

superhero story but it’s told through a

10:11

horror format the scene ghost stuff is

10:14

an allegory for being spaced out and for

10:17

having adhd and specifically having

10:20

your traumas be the things that are

10:22

distracting you interesting i don’t

10:24

think when i went down to write it i was

10:26

thinking i’m going to do an allegory for

10:28

adhd i think it just came out naturally

10:31

in the way that you see this character

10:34

navigate the world and you can tell that

10:36

he’s

10:37

not plugged in to

10:39

conversations like in the classroom at

10:41

home he’s always somewhere else in his

10:43

own mind i think that using that angle

10:45

really allowed me to put the experience

10:47

of a queer black teenager who was

10:50

neurodivergent on the page in a way that

10:52

satisfied horror readers and added an

10:54

interesting angle to it and it sounds

10:57

like there’s a little like a few

10:59

parallels with what we were talking

11:01

about earlier in terms of you coming out

11:03

of the other side and coming to a place

11:05

where you really own all of your

11:07

identities

11:08

yeah so the story really is about

11:12

finding the people who support you and

11:14

not allowing the people who don’t

11:16

support you to control your life and

11:18

control what you do

11:20

and it’s that journey that kind of

11:23

gives jake strength against his villain

11:26

who just kind of wants him to be so

11:28

he wants him to feel dispossessed of

11:31

himself in a literal way but also in an

11:34

emotional and psychological way so

11:37

his mission throughout the story the

11:38

villain’s mission is to

11:40

basically ruin jake’s support system

11:43

bring him away from his family bring him

11:45

more anxiety as he goes into school

11:47

because he goes to like a mostly white

11:48

prep school where he feels like he

11:50

doesn’t have a voice so he’s triggering

11:52

that throughout the book to make jake

11:54

feel depressed to make him feel like he

11:56

shouldn’t live in his own body anymore

11:57

and that’s the point when the ghost can

11:59

possess

12:00

the vessel according to the rules of the

12:02

dead world in this story so it’s about

12:05

how jake has to fortify those things

12:07

about himself and really believe in

12:09

himself because that’s what unlocks his

12:11

ultimate power to banish the evil wow i

12:14

love that allegory

12:16

so you mentioned mood reading can you

12:18

talk a little bit about how the way you

12:20

read books influence your writing style

12:23

yeah so it’s very fast paced

12:26

the chapters are pretty short and they

12:28

switch between the heroes perspective

12:30

and the villains perspective mostly

12:32

because i can’t focus on one character

12:35

for too long but it’s stuff like this

12:37

that’s like just adhd that when people

12:39

read it they’re like oh this is

12:40

intriguing oh it’s fast paced and it’s

12:43

just like me not being able to

12:45

focus

12:46

it’s not that i like it is that i made

12:48

these choices but i just know that when

12:51

i’m writing it i know the things that i

12:53

need to do to stay engaged and to finish

12:55

the book so it’s fast-paced because my

12:57

brain is fast-paced you know and that’s

12:59

how i read i read fast and i write fast

13:02

and it’s non-linear because

13:05

i just can’t stay in one place so i

13:07

think that yes it’s it’s craft and it’s

13:10

done with intention but it’s also done

13:13

because

13:14

that’s how that’s my brain works and my

13:16

bra and the way that my brain works is

13:18

how it translates on the page and some

13:19

people read it and say this pasting

13:21

drives me crazy like i’m being beat over

13:23

the head with events like every chapter

13:26

i read a review from a teacher who was

13:28

like

13:29

every chapter is over the top every

13:31

chapter is dramatic something crazy

13:33

happens in every chapter

13:35

you can’t win everyone but that’s what i

13:37

love about it yeah i like that it like

13:39

stimulates you and i think that people

13:40

with adhd when they pick it up they

13:42

don’t have to worry about reading long

13:44

info dumps or reading a lot of

13:46

exposition because you’re in it and

13:48

you’re just in it and you can flip pages

13:50

and it’s not wasting any time

13:52

you mentioned being black queer

13:54

non-binary someone with adhd and

13:56

dyslexia i imagine that these identities

13:59

intersect in like really interesting

14:01

ways and i wanted to share with you what

14:03

i’ve heard through my research is that

14:06

people with layered identities have like

14:09

two

14:10

different experiences one of the

14:12

experiences is okay well i’m already

14:14

othered i’m already on the margins so it

14:17

actually makes it easier to embrace all

14:19

of the differences and the other side of

14:21

that which i hear a lot particularly

14:23

from black folks is i’m already

14:26

struggling to fit into you know a white

14:28

dominant work culture and like feels

14:30

like there are more things stacked up

14:32

against them and i would love to hear

14:34

like how intersectionality shows up for

14:36

you

14:37

you know myself i’m like someone in my

14:38

30s and i’m looking at the tick tock

14:42

generation and i’m like wow like it

14:44

feels like you really are like are

14:46

owning all of your identities and as you

14:48

said you just state them in a very

14:50

matter-of-fact way and like i’m a little

14:52

bit envious it took me a really long

14:53

time to like embrace my queer identity

14:55

and it’s really amazing to see you being

14:58

like so open about all of these

14:59

identities so

15:01

i i’m particularly interested in like

15:02

how they intersect you know what it is

15:05

like to be

15:07

black queer and someone with a learning

15:09

difference

15:10

i was able to

15:12

say that i was gay in my early 20s when

15:14

i went to college just because i was

15:16

surrounded by a supportive environment

15:18

as for my blackness

15:20

that was a whole different thing and i

15:23

think it intersects in the sense that

15:26

when you’re black and gay you’re dealing

15:28

with like discrimination from your own

15:31

community i grew up in a really

15:33

religious community

15:35

and being gay was not something that was

15:38

celebrated i definitely think the

15:40

pivotal moment was being around people

15:43

who

15:44

understood that we exist and that we’re

15:46

not going anywhere and realizing that

15:50

you don’t have to be around people who

15:53

make you feel like you can’t be your

15:55

true self and i think that’s a hard

15:56

thing to let go of for

15:59

black people especially because we’re

16:00

like community is so important for us

16:02

and we have community spaces because we

16:04

have to convene and we have to stick

16:07

together in the face of white supremacy

16:10

but when you are gay you know there’s

16:12

like this whole language about the

16:14

masculinity of black men and how we have

16:16

to be masculine and i’m just not and

16:19

it’s like where do you belong do you

16:21

belong in the black community do you

16:23

want the gay community it’s that feeling

16:25

of just not having anywhere to go so i

16:28

just have had to

16:30

find other queer black friends who are

16:32

maybe neurodivergent but just understand

16:35

what it means to move through the world

16:36

and the way that i do i just rely on

16:38

those friendships totally

16:41

so

16:42

how did you come to the point where you

16:43

could be so comfortable with who you are

16:46

on my journey to accepting myself i just

16:49

had to do a lot of research first of all

16:51

and come to understand on my own

16:54

why i didn’t really fit in and

16:57

find other people like online or in real

16:59

life who also didn’t feel like they fit

17:01

in and just figure out what to do from

17:04

there and i really do think that at the

17:06

beginning of that journey it’s about

17:08

accepting yourself knowing what you can

17:11

change knowing what you can’t change not

17:13

stressing over things you can’t change

17:15

and just like realizing that this is

17:17

also part of me and all of it is part of

17:19

me

17:20

this might sound weird but i think that

17:22

twitter is a really helpful

17:24

resource for finding

17:27

friends and like other people who are

17:29

just

17:30

unapologetically black gay have their

17:33

thinking differences have disabilities

17:36

around 2016 when we had that that’s when

17:38

this big social justice wave was

17:41

starting i got on twitter and i started

17:42

following activists and

17:45

just seeing the way that they talk about

17:47

their identities that they talk about

17:49

their disabilities or just the way that

17:51

they own that and the way that they

17:53

claimed it and spoke about it and spoke

17:54

about the movement really inspired me so

17:57

the online community when you’re

17:59

isolated can be a lifesaver definitely

18:03

so what would you

18:04

say to the young people listening what

18:07

advice would you give them if they were

18:09

in the same situation it’s really just

18:11

about communicating owning your own

18:15

flaws and your own behaviors in a way

18:18

that

18:19

kind of makes people understand and i

18:21

think that when i was in those positions

18:23

where i felt like i was doing something

18:24

wrong it made me choke up and it made me

18:27

feel like oh my gosh i’m going to be

18:28

fired oh my gosh i’m going to get an f

18:30

and i just was like i’m a failure and

18:33

then it it went on rotation in my brain

18:35

oh gosh i just suck but that’s not the

18:38

case and there are ways to kind of

18:40

explain what’s going on and even if they

18:42

don’t understand it at least you try to

18:45

explain it and i think that’s something

18:47

i wish i knew and i wish i knew how to

18:49

sort of say to myself at first it’s okay

18:52

that this is happening just try to

18:54

express it rather than just think oh

18:57

they’re right i suck at this job because

18:59

that’s when your mind starts going and

19:01

you just become your own worst enemy at

19:03

that point

19:04

and it’s interesting if you state it in

19:06

a matter of fact way leaves it open to

19:08

the other person to ask more questions

19:09

if they want to ask more questions and

19:11

show curiosity and understand you you

19:13

know like a two-way street if you’re

19:15

feeling misunderstood that’s probably

19:16

because someone hasn’t made the effort

19:18

to understand right yeah it’s so much

19:20

easier for me not just with adhd but

19:22

with all of my identities to just state

19:25

them and not over explain because i know

19:28

that people are not going to understand

19:29

necessarily but it’s really not my

19:32

responsibility because there’s so much

19:34

info out there totally and anyone can

19:36

look up things if they want to know so i

19:38

just i’m who i am and i say who i am

19:41

it’s up to everyone else to do the

19:42

research

19:44

so you’ve written your first book what

19:46

do you think is next for you

19:49

so i’m working on

19:52

several different projects i think that

19:55

the ahd kind of becomes a detriment when

19:57

it comes to the drafting process or like

20:00

figuring out

20:02

what i’m interested in

20:04

enough about the world

20:06

to translate it into a book and sustain

20:09

a full narrative

20:11

and i’m actually i think

20:13

i might actually be a poet i really had

20:15

these dreams of having my stories put on

20:18

screen so that’s kind of why i got into

20:21

writing because it’s easier to put a

20:23

novel on screen than it is to put poetry

20:25

on screen but i feel like

20:28

i want to be able to bounce between

20:29

genres and i don’t always want to write

20:31

young adult horror but i’m still kind of

20:34

learning my style and some people want

20:36

me to write a sequel to

20:38

jake livingston but i feel like i my

20:41

adhd will not

20:43

allow me to

20:44

write any more of that because i’m like

20:46

done with it like i was like i focused

20:49

on this for too long now i just want to

20:51

i want to be free

20:54

awesome thanks for sending this time

20:56

with me rhinos so fun to have a

20:58

conversation with you yeah thank you so

21:00

much i really enjoyed this

21:02

[Music]

21:07

this has been how’d you get that job a

21:09

part of the understood podcast network

21:12

you can listen and subscribe to how’d

21:13

you get that job on apple spotify or

21:16

wherever you get your podcast

21:18

and if you like what you heard today

21:19

tell someone about it

21:20

how’d you get that job is for you so we

21:23

want to make sure you’re getting what

21:24

you need go to you.org that job to share

21:27

your thoughts and to find resources from

21:28

every episode that’s the letter u as in

21:31

understood.org

21:34

that job do you have a learning

21:36

difference in a job you’re passionate

21:37

about email us at thatjob understood.org

21:41

if you’d like to tell us how you got

21:43

that job we’d love to hear from you

21:45

as a non-profit and social impact

21:47

organization i’m just literalizing the

21:49

help of listeners like you to create

21:50

podcasts like this one to reach and

21:52

support more people in more places we

21:54

have an ambitious mission to shape the

21:56

world for difference and we welcome you

21:58

to join us in achieving our goals learn

22:00

more at understood.org

22:02

mission

22:04

how’d you get that job is produced by

22:05

andrew lee and justin d wright who also

22:08

wrote our theme song

22:09

laura key is our editorial director at

22:11

understood

22:12

scott cashier is our creative director

22:15

seth melnick and brianna berry are our

22:17

production director

22:18

thanks again for listening

22:22

[Music]

22:43

you

