How, Exactly, Are You Supposed to 'Love Yourself'?

How, Exactly, Are You Supposed to ‘Love Yourself’?

Answer me honestly, how often do you celebrate your wins?



And how often do you agonize over your mistakes?

For most people, the answer is that they’ll spend (maybe) 30 seconds celebrating their successes… but hours, days, years, and even decades berating themselves for their slip-ups.

(Things that other people don’t even remember because we’re all too busy worrying about our own lives.)

This adds up to a whole lot of wasted energy.

And what’s even worse than the wasted energy, is that it makes it impossible to be happy, even when things are going well.

What could be more tragic than getting to the end of your life and realizing that you lived an entire lifetime without ever really being happy on the level you could be?

We have to change that.

And that starts with taking a new approach to our relationship with ourselves.

This is why I want to introduce you to Carol. She’s the perfect example of how quickly you can improve the quality of your life when you learn to love yourself and develop Core Confidence.

Because if you’re still beating yourself up for things that you’ve done in the past, then you’re unintentionally sabotaging your happiness in the present AND in the future.

Promise me you won’t waste any more time or energy. We’ve only got this one life to live.

(We’ve all heard the advice that confidence comes from “learning to love yourself,” but few ever learn how to do this. Carol learned how. Now you can too. I’ll see you in the video.)

