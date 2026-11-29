“We take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” Cynthia Ozick

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and had the opportunity to appreciate the people and things that make your life good. But why stop there? The benefits of gratitude don’t have to end when the leftovers are gone.

Research suggests that practicing gratitude can improve happiness, help you sleep better, and even support better brain function. As Inc.com columnist Jessica Stillman explains, exercising your “gratitude muscle” may offer some of the broadest and best-documented benefits for mental health.

Think of gratitude as a way of training your brain. The more you practice noticing what’s good, the easier it becomes to see it.

And that’s particularly important in your marriage.

The longer you’ve been married, the easier it is to stop noticing the things your wife does. You know she’ll handle certain responsibilities. You expect her to remember the details, take care of the kids, or make your favorite breakfast.

You might appreciate a good breakfast without ever noticing the tempting golden-brown color of the pancakes.

The same thing happens in marriage. You appreciate that your wife takes care of something, but you may not notice the thought, effort, or care behind it.

Familiarity can quietly turn appreciation into expectation.

And when that happens, you begin to see what’s missing instead of what’s already there.

If you spend most of your time thinking about what you dislike about your wife or your marriage, you’re likely to become increasingly unhappy with both.

You notice the criticism more than the compliment. The things she didn’t do instead of the things she did. The conversations that went badly instead of the moments you genuinely enjoyed together.

It becomes a self-reinforcing cycle.

But the reverse is also true. When you intentionally notice what you enjoy and appreciate about your wife, you create more opportunities to feel connected and content.

One study found that spousal expression of gratitude was the most consistent significant predictor of marital quality.

And that brings up something important.

What If You Don’t Feel Appreciated?

It’s hard to express gratitude when you don’t feel like you’re receiving any.

You may be working hard, contributing to the family, trying to be a better husband, and wondering if your wife even notices. Maybe you can’t remember the last time she thanked you or acknowledged something you did.

You might think, Why should I keep appreciating her when she doesn’t appreciate me?

That’s a fair question.

Gratitude isn’t about pretending everything is fine or accepting a one-sided relationship. And it certainly isn’t about keeping score.

But your wife’s response doesn’t have to determine the kind of husband you choose to be.

You can express genuine gratitude because it’s what you value, not because you’re trying to earn something in return.

At the same time, it’s okay to want appreciation yourself. You can tell your wife that being acknowledged matters to you without turning it into an accusation or a demand.

The goal isn’t to make gratitude another thing you do perfectly. It’s to create more opportunities for both of you to feel seen.

Here’s something else to consider: When you show and voice appreciation to your wife, you’re inviting her to do the same. When she feels noticed and valued by you, she may become more aware of the ways you contribute and the things she appreciates about you. Your appreciation can help create an environment where gratitude flows more naturally between you.

It isn’t a guarantee. You can’t control how your wife responds, and you shouldn’t express gratitude as a strategy to get something back.

But you can influence the emotional climate of your marriage.

Sometimes, the first step toward receiving more appreciation is being willing to offer it. Not because you’re keeping score, but because you want appreciation to be part of how the two of you relate to each other.

And that’s what heroes do. They go first. They lead from the front.

Put Your Gratitude Muscle to Work

For the next week, notice three specific things you appreciate about your wife each day.

Not just “she’s great” or “I’m thankful for her.”

Be specific.

“I appreciated that you checked in with me before making that decision.”

“I loved how excited you were telling me about your day.”

“Those pancakes were perfect this morning.”

Then tell her.

You don’t need a grand gesture or a perfectly worded speech. A simple, genuine acknowledgment can make a difference.

And pay attention to what you appreciate about yourself, too. The effort you’re making. The ways you’re showing up. The husband you’re becoming.

Thanksgiving reminds us to be grateful. But a strong marriage requires that we keep noticing what deserves our gratitude long after the holiday is over.

Your wife is more than the things that frustrate you. Your marriage is more than the problems you need to solve.

Make room to see the good.

And let her know you see it.

There’s a good chance she’ll reciprocate.

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Previously Published on The Hero Husband Project

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