We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / 'How Has Violence, Fighting and Anger Shaped Your Life as a Man?'

‘How Has Violence, Fighting and Anger Shaped Your Life as a Man?’

I’m not a man. But I was born with a penis, and spent the first 28 years of my life getting called “he”, so I think I have something to say about this.

by Leave a Comment

I found this in an email I got from the GMP and it intrigued me: “How has violence, fighting and anger shaped your life as a man?”

Now, I’m not a man. Obviously. But I was born with a penis, and spent the first 28 years of my life getting called “he”, so I think I have something to say about this.

Obviously, as someone who is definitively NOT a man, I have an unusual perspective on “being a man” and what that meant to me. But violence and anger were a huge part of it.

In fact, I’d say that my pre-transition life was defined by these things.

So, how did violence affect me? Well, the hormone testosterone more or less ruined my life. As a “guy”, I was constantly angry, resentful, and oh, did I mention violent?

This violence was mostly a rage against society’s pressures of being a “guy”. Now I can look back and make sense of why I hated this. Back then, I didn’t know why I felt how I did. I just knew I hated my life. I hated being “Jake”. I hated “Jake”. Everyone (including me!) just thought I hated myself.

So how was violence a part of it? Well, take a lot of repressed rage, add testosterone, and there you have the monster that I was. And yes, this monster was violent! Temper tantrums, screaming and hitting, the works.

Jake (I consider the testosterone-driven spectre in my past a different person) was a very violent man. His primary raison d’etre was hate. Hatred of having to be a “guy”. Hatred of just about everything and everyone trying to help him, because they weren’t helping him, just seeing him as a man.

And the violence underlay everything.

Of course it’s left scars. I have brain trauma from a suicide attempt, which makes me walk funny, unable to carry a glass of water without spilling. I have heaps of bad memories. But most of all, I have twenty-eight years that I’ve lost to violence and hate.

So, what’s the silver lining? Beats me. I’m still trying to figure that out. I guess, if there’s anything good to say about “Jake”, it’s only this: in the end, he didn’t win. I survived.

And hopefully now, with whatever I’ve learned by being to hell and back again, I can make other people’s lives even marginally better.

So that’s it. A usual response to this prompt? Not at all! But that’s my answer.

That’s how violence affected me, Jane Sofia Struthers, as a “man”.

About Jane Sofia Struthers

Jane Sofia Struthers is very interested in gender, masculinity and femininity. Particularly in its perception in society, by men. In fact, she spent most of her life in a male body, thinking she was something like genderless, or agender, before she realized that she's just a woman.

