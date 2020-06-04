How Having Screen-Free Days Improves My Children’s Quality of Life

What would happen if you told your child(ren) that they will not be allowed to have access to a device with a screen, for one day per week? Do you think they would react well? Or would they cling to their devices, kicking and screaming?

Kicking and screaming was definitely the route that my kids took. What seven-year-old would happily give up his Minecraft? What five-year-old doesn’t so look forward to their daily dose of Doc McStuffins or Teenage-Mutant-Ninja-Turtles cartoons?

Maybe some of you already limit the screen time, but I’m willing to bet that in many modern American households, children have unlimited access to screens. Now, I understand that maybe this works for your family, but for mine it does not. I find that at ages 5 and 7, my kids have zero self-regulation. They would be on the Xbox or a tablet ALL DAY if they could, only stopping for bathroom breaks and the occasional snack. As an 80’s child, growing up in the early 90’s… this does not sit well with me.

My childhood was filled with neighborhood friends, playing board games, dolls, dirt, sleepover parties, and occasionally, the T.V. My best memories NEVER involve a screen. They involve running, laughing, playing and connecting with the world around me.

(Goosebumps books! Who remembers those?! Good times.) When I look back on my childhood, I really miss it. The nostalgic memories of not having to be the grown-up. Just siblings, pizza parties, and fun… (oh, and I almost forgot the best part, no bills to pay!) The magic of childhood, that carefree-type of magic, is oh so fleeting.

So, I ask you this: what do you want your kids to remember about their childhood? Endless hours of videos on YouTube Kids? Of course, you don’t! You want them to remember the joy of discovery, the fun of imagination, and the thrill of creation.

I wish I could turn back time and have implemented a screen-free day for our family sooner. We already follow some screen-based rules, such as:

Screen-free mealtimes.

No screens in bed.

2-hour daily maximum.

I’m laughing inside as I type this, because the “two-hour daily maximum” often turns into three or four hours… as school is currently out indefinitely due to the global pandemic and resulting quarantine, and this momma only has so much energy to give to them. (Parents of multiple children out there reading, I know you feel me!)

Having a weekly screen-free day is such an easy answer to limiting their screen time. You don’t have to keep track of how much time your child(ren) have been on the screen. It’s just gone… There is literally no stress! If only for one day a week, you don’t have to entertain the, “Mom, just 10 more minutes?!” scenario. It has surely been a big stress relief for me, in and of itself.

So, since the title of this article is, “HOW HAVING SCREEN- FREE DAYS IMPROVES MY CHILDREN’S QUALITY OF LIFE.” I’m gonna tell you exactly how, now:

My kids are less distracted. Less distractions = better listening. Better listening = less upset mom. Win/win!

They are using better communication skills, because they’re more clear-headed. (Again, read less distracted)

Their creativity shines. My kids will build entire, intricate LEGO worlds , just to show off to me!

, just to show off to me! They don’t fight as much. They are more willing to work out their problems when they know they have nothing else to do but play together… ALL DAY.

They are more connected to me. My kids are very loving kids, but why do they want mom to help them read a book or just snuggle if they can watch the next-most-exciting thing on T.V?

They are making meaningful memories.

So let’s recap: Less screen time = less distracted = better all around family day!

In closing, I want to say that this post isn’t about judgment. If your child is spending multiple hours a day on a device with a screen, you’re not a bad parent. You’re probably out there, doing your best. I see you. Parenting is HARD… like, really really hard. I get it. And I’m right there with you.

Whenever I write about topics related to parenting, I am not doing it to shame anyone. Never, ever that. What I want to do is encourage you to think outside of the box that the new-tech world has formed around us. This type of fast-paced living that we’ve all become accustomed to, is slowly draining the life out of many of us.

Take a few minutes to think about how having a screen-free day in your lives could change the relationship with your kids, and improve the quality of their lives. Just one day per week! Easy. You could maybe even start something like Screen Free Sundays.

They’re only going to be this little once, so please parents, go enjoy these fleeting moments with your children. Screen-free!

“I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” -Maya Angelou.

Previously published on “A Parent Is Born”, a Medium publication.

