How Healthy Relationships Do Conflict w/ Jayson Gaddis

What did your father teach you about conflict?

What does conflict look like in healthy relationships?

Do healthy couples regularly experience conflict? And if so, how do they do it?

In this episode, my guest, relationship expert Jayson Gaddis, and I mine these questions and more for useful insights to make a meaningful difference in your life.

This is the second time I’ve had Jayson on Men, This Way, and I love having Jayson on because he brings such practical insight and wisdom, actionable practices you can begin to start working with immediately in your life, and he does not disappoint in this episode as well, particularly if you’re experiencing, or ever experienced, conflict in an important relationship. Jayson just released his new book titled, “Getting To Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in your High Stakes Relationships.”

Some of the topics we dive into are, The 5 types of conflict that emerge in relationships, the basic building blocks of resolving conflict, what it can look like for a (strong-willed) couple to navigate the routine disagreements and differences that arise in the course of living together, as well as what our fathers taught us about conflict, whether they spoke it directly or just modeled it through their being. We talk about all that and more ,,,

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

RESOURCES

Jayson’s Book: “Getting To Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in Your High-Stakes Relationships”

