How I Almost Burned Down the Garage, the Fence, and Myself

City dwellers who aren’t of a certain age won’t know that people used to burn their trash in the back of their homes. In my case, we had an alley neatly bisecting the block lengthwise, and every house had a burn barrel to incinerate trash. People were encouraged to recycle newspapers by donating to elementary school paper sales, but most waste was burned, with black smoke permeating the air before the EPA deemed it wrong.

It was the kind of task often given to a young boy or girl—excellent training for a budding pyromaniac or arsonist. I was the second oldest of four boys, and my older brother and I rotated the task of burning the trash. On one occasion, my life flashed before my eyes as I was sure I was going to burn down our garage and fence, if not also the house and neighborhood.

We had a detached, one-car garage behind our house with car access from the alley. The alley itself was dangerous, and while the speed limit was either 5 or 10 mph, there was that time a car sped through trying to elude the police, giving chase. Kids played in the alley, and the racing car interrupted our kickball game. I was supposed to be watching my youngest brother, a toddler, but I was on second base and couldn’t get to him in time. Fortunately, one of my friends grabbed him and pulled him out of the way, and I was neither killed by the speeding car nor by my parents for losing the brother I was in charge of.

Besides containing our car when it was parked inside, our garage was the storage area for tools, nails, screws, pieces of wood, and all sorts of items. Extended shelves were not well organized but full, including a large jug of a clear liquid that I later determined was moonshine. I found the jug the same day I was burning trash, and somehow, I got the idea to pour some liquid into the fire.

The first few times, it was exciting as the flames grew larger and hotter. I peeked to see if anyone was watching from the kitchen, but I appeared unnoticed. The metal burn barrel was on the side of the garage, a few feet back from the white picket fence surrounding our backyard. I was fascinated by the flames and poured more from the jug when I felt a kickback and heard a loud thump.

It took me a second to realize the flame from the barrel had raced back into the jug, and then flaming liquid shot out onto the side of the garage and about six linear ft. of fence. I was fortunate none of the flames were on me. The flames were bright and high, and I saw no way of putting them out, let alone without being noticed.

The flames died out within a few seconds before I had even moved to get a hose. Amazingly, the white fence and garage showed no sign of being burnt, and the flames attracted no attention from family or neighbors. The jug still had plenty of liquid, so I put it back into the garage and finished my trash burning by conventional means. To my knowledge, I wasn’t seen, and I certainly never told.

If there’s a lesson at all, it’s that boys will kill themselves if given the chance. There was another incident with a gun that could have ended me. I encourage all parents to consider anything around their residence that could be dangerous and take proper precautions.

