How I Dealt With Sexism in 1988

I got my engineering degree from MIT in 1988. I spent a summer volunteering because I wanted to serve others before I started working full time. I figured once I began at my new position, I’d be too busy.

So color me surprised by what happened at my first job.

First of all, it was in the tiny town of Liberty, South Carolina.

I grew up in New York City. I considered Boston a cow town in comparison. NOTHING had prepared me for Liberty. It had maybe 18 houses in addition to a greasy spoon, a bank, a Hardees, a gas station, and the plant where I worked.

I did not live in Liberty. I lived in Clemson. If you follow college football (I never did) that might mean something to you.

At any rate, I grew up and went to school in environments where yes, there was sexism, but there were also high-achieving women and girls who were breaking barriers. When I worked at the MIT AI lab for a short time, I got to know Anita Flynn who has gone on to do some amazing work in robotics. Other women friends were physicists, economists, and engineers.

When I moved to South Carolina, I felt I had travelled back in time 50 years.

In some ways this was nice. People were polite, life seemed simpler, and neighbors would chat with you. In other ways it was not so nice.

Even at work, there were few women engineers. Most women I met, if they worked, were administrative assistants, bookkeepers, teachers, or nurses. The sexism was worse than any I had previously experienced.

As a woman of color, I was also hit with racism, but for me, the sexism was the primary issue.

My first day on the job I was assigned a mentor. My boss told us that it was my mentor’s job to bring me up to speed. We chatted for a while, then he gave me my first assignment. Would I copy some paperwork and collate it?

This was my first full time job after graduation. I didn’t want to start off complaining. I wondered if there was a reason to assign me what was basically a secretarial task?

At first I thought this was just making sure I knew how the copy machine worked in case the administrative assistant assigned to my group was too busy. Some machines are finicky, after all.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But the next day he had the same lame assignment for me. And the next.

Was I being hazed?

No, I decided. He was giving me a job he thought was appropriate for someone with two breasts.

At the end of my first week, I had had enough.

After lunch, I walked into my boss’ office.

“Are you free?” I asked. “Can I talk to you?”

“Sure,” he said.

“How much do you pay your secretaries?”

“What?”

“It’s about X, isn’t it? I checked. Now, did you realize that I make Y? That means, for my salary, you could hire three of them. So why did you hire me if all you need is an administrative assistant?”

He was rendered speechless.

When I arrived at work on Monday, I had a different mentor. My prior one had been a good old boy who’d graduated from Clemson. My new one was a Northern transplant who’d graduated from the University of Illinois. He actually gave me real assignments. The same type of work the new male engineers got.

I’d fixed my problem by showing three characteristics:

Honesty

Confidence

Willingness to politely confront

Note, throughout my confrontation, I kept my voice at a normal volume and tried to sound sweet and reasonable. After all, I was simply curious and asking him to explain.

I have found that this approach works for me.

Does sexism still exist in the tech industry? Unfortunately, I think it does. Is it as bad as it used to be? Though I haven’t been working for a while due to fighting cancer, I think sexism has declined. I also remember that, historically, there were times when women couldn’t vote, couldn’t have their own money, couldn’t go to college… we’ve come a long way and have more freedom and opportunities then we have ever had in the past. Friends still gripe about frustrating experiences that men wouldn’t have to deal with, but I’ve also seen women friends do a great job managing departments or their own businesses. It always makes me happy when I see women succeeding.

I am fighting stage IV cancer. If you can help with medical bills, I would really appreciate it. Or if you enjoy my writing and would like to buy me a cup of coffee, that’s great too. Maybe someday I can return the favor.

—

This post was previously published on Shefali O’Hara’s blog.

***