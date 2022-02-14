Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How I Gave My Kids a Superpower Without Even Trying

How I Gave My Kids a Superpower Without Even Trying

Have you got the potential to do this? Go for it. You won’t regret it.

by

  • Bilingual children can focus better on information relevant by ignoring interferences, which comes in handy in our distraction-driven society.
  • Research shows a link between creative potential and bilingualism.
  • study has shown that bilingualism provides the brain with a higher cognitive reserve, which allows the delay of early dementia symptoms.
  • And this, a favorite of mine: in Canada, bilinguals who speak French and English earn a median income close to 10% higher than English-only speakers and even 40% more than French monolinguals.

So I guess what I’m saying is this. Are you pregnant, bilingual, and unsure whether it’s worth passing on your mother tongue? Please go for it.

No one ever regrets learning another language, and you will be giving your child a powerful leg up in a competitive world.

About Christine Vann

Writer, book nerd & owner of screen savvy parenting site Bumpsnbeyond.com​. Top writer in Parenting. Interests: consumer & cyberpsychology.

