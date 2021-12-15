How I Let Go of Strong Emotions in Less Than 10 Minutes

Strong emotions are a part of life. Still, I never learned how to deal with strong emotions.

I grew up in a household where strong emotions were a sign of weakness. We all used different numbing behaviors to deal with strong emotions. And I didn’t get any coaching on how to address and handle strong emotions.

Today I can let go of strong emotions in less than 10 minutes. And in this article, I will show you how.

It’s a straightforward technique that has its roots in Buddhism and Zen teachings.

As a teacher, I meet young adults every day, I have taught this technique successfully to hundreds of adults, and the results are always the same. They learn to let go of solid emotions very quickly. In weeks, they go from a reactive state to a proactive form of being in the world.

If you can sit without your phone or any distractions for 5 minutes, this article is for you.

Let’s get started.

1. Identify what I am feeling

I used to blame people, situations and live life circumstances for my strong emotions.

When I realized I was standing in my own way of identifying what I felt, I made the switch.

Whenever I feel something uncomfortable, harmful, or straight out distressing, I ask the following question;

What am I feeling right now?

2. Am I running towards the emotion or away from it?

I used to constantly distract myself, numb myself, or engage in destructive activities when feeling strong emotions.

As the saying goes;

Better the devil I know, then the devil I dont

No matter my preference of distraction or numbing behavior, the most constructive question is to ask;

Am I my running away or towards the negative emotions?

I catch myself trying to run away from my strong emotions daily.

I make sure that I’m not running away by following the five steps.

I put away my phone and turn off all distractions, and sit with the feeling for five minutes.

3. Can I let go of this feeling?

This question moves me from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset, or in other words, it drives me from resistance to willingness.

When I ask something, our brain immediately starts to try to find the answer.

So when I ask a question, can I let go of this Emotion?

My brain will start to bombard with different answers to how I can let go of the strong Emotion.

4. Would I let go of this emotion?

When I already established that I can let go of the Emotion, the next pitfall would be:

Am I willing to let go of this emotion?

I have never in my life asked this question and gotten a no. I always get a yes, and most of the time, of course, I’m willing to let go of this Emotion. With this question, I have now moved myself to position myself in a place of willingness.

Now I have four players in the game so far. One — I understand the Emotion. Two — I have identified the Emotion

Three — I can let go of the feeling, and Four — I am willing to let go of the strong Emotion.

I must find why it is meaningful for me to let go of this Emotion. If it’s not meaningful for me, I won’t do it, or I will quit the process along the way.

Summery

1. Identify and Recognize the Emotion; taking responsibility for this process is true empowerment.

2. Run to it, not away from strong emotions; this process is courage and creates more courage.

3. Sit with the strong emotions for 10 minutes without any distractions; this action creates resilience.

4. Could I let this go? (This question makes me discover my capacity)

5. Am I willing to let go of this Emotion? (This question reveals my willingness)

6. What would it feel like if I let this go?

Who would I be without this feeling? ( This question shifts focus from the negative to the constructive)

Emotions rule my life in many different ways.

I can hide and avoid them or think about them and express them. One thing is certain: If I am not mindful I won’t recognize the extent to which they control my thoughts and behavior.

Exploring my emotions is a worthwhile endeavor for anyone who aspires to know and develop themselves, foster healthy relationships and ultimately pursue what they want in life. This is the 9th article in a series of 28 questions I ask myself to live a sustainable life. The rest of my articles are on my Medium profile.

