How I Managed to Kick My Coke Drinking Habit After 30 Years

For over 30 years, I tried everything to kick my habit of drinking Coca-Cola without a successful outcome.

I was a walking sugar crash; irritability and drowsiness followed me where ever I went.

The worst thing? I was well aware of the research results showing that drinking a can of Coca-Cola every day has damaging effects on the body within an hour.

I was drinking 3–5 each day.

Even after a doctor’s appointment and blood tests confirming my high blood pressure and constantly elevated blood sugar levels, I couldn’t stop drinking Coke.

Even with heart disease, diabetes, and obesity lurking around the corner, I still couldn’t stop drinking Coke.

In this article, I want to share a simple, powerful insight I had many years ago that changed how I handle changes and habits in my life forever.

Why was I inflicting so much damage to my body, risking my health?

This article is about how I managed to stop drinking Coke after 30 years of trying. I tried to stop many times before but couldn’t stop until I read an article about how Coca-Cola company steals water around the world, especially in developing countries, leaving the native population without water.

Values As A Tipping Point

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering more than 200 brands — from sodas to waters, coffees to teas, juices to kombuchas — in more than 200+ countries and territories.

The company Coca-Cola is one of the world’s best-known brands.

It claims to uphold the “highest ethical standards” and be “an outstanding corporate citizen in every community we serve.”

However, Coca-Cola’s operations worldwide tell a different story, which is where I come into the picture, or my values to be more precise.

One day I came over an article accusing coca-cola of dehydrating communities in its pursuit of water resources to feed its plants, drying up farmers’ wells, and destroying local agriculture.

I started to dig deeper and fund two different pictures being painted:

One painted Coca-Cola as a company with a pure and clean image, and the other painted a much darker side. Behind coca-colas multi-million-dollar marketing campaign, I found violations of natural resources, basic human needs, and workers’ rights.

This was a pattern in several countries such as Colombia, Turkey, Guatemala, India, and Russia, to mention a few.

Right about now, you are maybe wondering:

What does coca-cola have to do with kicking a bad habit? I clicked on this article to get the secret ingredient to kick my coke drinking habit and lose those extra pounds.

What got me to stop drinking was not the health issues of drinking Coca-Cola, not the 1,800 + dollars per year I was spending on Coke, and it was my values and identity that created the tipping point/catalyst for change.

It wasn’t before I could identify and question the conflict between my actions and my beliefs about myself and my underlying identity that change was even an option.

When I started to see how the driving force behind my long-term behavior was not aligned with my actions, I began to change my behavior and stick to it.

Earlier I focused on outcome-based goals and had not considered my values.

Simply because I lacked the information about The Coca- Cola company’s horrifying business model.

Now that I had that information, my actions were no longer aligned with my actions.

Drinking Coca-Cola was no longer in alignment with my values and my identity

The word identity was originally derived from essentitas, which means being, and identidem, which means repeatedly.

My identity is my “repeated beingness.” and so is yours.

Therefore, value-driving goals and behaviors are the best way to create long-lasting change/habits.

I Didn’t Change My Habit I Changed My Beliefs

Growing up, I got kicked out of two different schools. If you were to ask any of my teachers, they would tell you I was unfocused and unwilling to learn.

A Kid with poor reading and writing skills.

Ten years ago, I began writing every day, and for the last year, I have published consistently every week- in two different languages.

As the evidence in front of me grew, so did my identity as a writer

I didn’t start as an average student or a writer, but I became a writer through my habits based on my beliefs and values.

One of my strongest values is to create value for others in the world.

Ask mind-altering questions that can help people become the best version of themselves.

Summary

I often get the question:

Where did you start?

Before engaging in anything, I always check if my desired change or outcome is in alignment with my values by asking the following question:

Is this in alignment with my values?

Is what I am doing a reflection of my purpose? — Is it my Why — and values guiding me, or is something else at play here?

What distinguishes me from everyone else is, first and foremost, the way I embody my values

Values are the “who I am” and “what I aspire to become” my practices and habits daily are the how.

My values matter because they are tied to intrinsic versus extrinsic motivation.

When I am driving by my values, I seek motivation from within — I pursue work and things I feel good about doing rather than work and things I am rewarded for doing or punished for not doing.

What this means in changing my behaviors is that it’s crucial to identify my values.

If the focus is not my values, it becomes nearly impossible to feel the importance and find inspiration/ motivation.

The next step on my journey to kick coca-cola for good was to take a closer look at my habits.

Why?

Because my habits are not just the actions I take every day to meet my goal and aspirations, they are what makes it possible for me to — “see it to believe it.”

Habits change; core values and purpose don’t.

When I know my core values, my chances of being fully engaged and succeeding in the change I want to create will be 10x.

—

