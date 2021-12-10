How I Managed to Sabotage My Own Passion

When I started my writing journey on Medium, I was over the moon. To be honest, I am late on the whole blogging scene. So when I stumbled upon Medium, I felt at home. Like I finally found a space to connect with like-minded individuals and get inspired by some of the most talented writers out there. Yes, I am a fan of Tim Denning too.

Unfortunately, I am a horrible over-thinker. I am not sure if anyone can relate, but it takes me forever to share my draft or hit the publish button. Aside from being a perfectionist, I suffer from a lack of compassion towards myself. If anyone could hear my inner thoughts — you would know that I am the only antagonist in my own mind. I do not wish my constant self-criticism on even my worst enemy.

Background Story

I kickstarted my exploration on Medium with a decent writing routine. During my first month — I was able to write every day. A whole straight month. Even if I did not complete an article every single day, my routine allowed me to technically “show up”.

Once I started gaining some traction, the cruel little critic in my mind would not accept it. It was a constant battle. Endless conversations between my rational self and my less logical anxious mind.

Finally, after one of my articles performed relatively better, I was on cloud nine. I woke up to tons of notifications, and it was coincidentally right around my birthday.

I am not too sure what took place in my mind — but I did not dare to log into my Medium account after that. I convinced myself that I did not deserve it because I wasn’t a writer. I mean, sure I wasn’t a professional writer… but writing was one thing that I felt gave me purpose. Also, it was a huge accomplishment when I received the Top Writer in Love and Relationships back in May 2020.

Soon after that, I malfunctioned. I was consumed by self-doubt. I wasn’t experiencing writer’s block, but I could not get myself to write because everything I wrote just seemed petty in my head.

The constant degrading pattern of self-doubt that was crippling in my mind annihilated my established writing routine. I have never felt so insecure in my life.

It was also bad enough that it took me months of inactivity to realize that it was all in my mind. I somehow internalized the rationality of feeling constantly guilty and undeserving of anything great because I am not a writer.

Months went by, and I was always too sad to start writing. Even if the act of writing itself gave me so much joy, I just felt like a poser when I would start to prepare for an article on Medium.

I struggled for months until something in me snapped. I was tired of waiting for some miracle to take place. As if my way of thinking can improve overnight.

I knew I had two choices to move forward with my life. Either I abandon writing overall and accept my inner critic’s judgment that I am never good enough. Or address the larger issue at stake; that I suffer from a persistent psychological pattern of doubting my abilities — Imposter Syndrome.

The second alternative gave me a more optimistic path. At that point, I was mentally exhausted from questioning my irrational internalized fear over and over again.

In order to tackle Imposter Syndrome, I came up with the following list to help me nudge my unreasonable self and take steps towards self-improvement:

1. Solidifying Habits

“Habits are the compound interest of self-improvement” — James Clear, author of Atomic Habits

From the moment I stopped writing, I knew it wasn’t that I gave up on my goal of writing regularly. It was that my system was essentially broken.

James Clear, author of Atomic Habits, explains that while goals work for setting directions, it is systems that contribute to progress. I was so focused on trying to achieve a goal and did not pay attention to the process itself. When I achieved my first Medium milestone, it must have struck a chord with me — to the point that my brain felt like I already achieved the goal, and therefore no longer have to write regularly.

Habits have a lot to do with consistency. Better yet, identity-based habits can lead to long-term success. When we have decided who we desire to be, whether it’s a writer or a bodybuilder — the actions we take contribute to strengthening that sense of identity in our minds. It is important to remind ourselves of the identity and constantly prove it to ourselves through consistent actions that ultimately become solid habits.

In the case of writing, I now know that if I truly want to see myself as a writer — I simply have to write every day. The most basic question, such as, “what would a writer do?” can guide in leading me to the right path of solidifying my habits one day at a time.

2. Remaining Present

While some may refer to mindfulness as a hackneyed form of meditation — I too, previously dismissed it and thought maybe it wasn’t for me since I am already aware of my thoughts, feelings, and environment.

However, recently, I made it a habit to always play a podcast during my walk to the gym. I noticed that my mind often wandered off to think about the exercises that I was about to perform, rethink about instances the day before or the tasks that I wanted to accomplish for the day.

While these thoughts all potentially seem productive, their common trait was that none of them involved the present moment.

When I realized this, I noticed it was something that I often did several times a day. I think of my grocery list while playing with my daughter or daydream about which Netflix show I should watch while I do dishes.

I have now learned that remaining present in the moment allows me to be more in sync with my actions. There is a great amount of misalignment between my harsh judgments and my actions. By remaining present, I can be more in touch with reality.

3. Self-love

As someone who has suffered from Imposter Syndrome, the notion of self-love is something that I am still exploring.

Dr. Laurie Santos, Yale Psychology professor and host of podcast — The Happiness Lab, discussed with researcher and author, Dr. Kristin Neff, how being kinder to ourselves is a lot more effective towards reaching our goals than being a drill sergeant.

While I am still figuring out where the rigidity of my intense self-talk stems from, I know for sure it does not come with a kind voice. I am now trying to take it one day at a time, giving myself room to be more compassionate with myself — through my thoughts and actions.

A few ways I try to practice some self-love is by emphasizing that it is part of my obligation to stay still and relax. To be 100% comfortable and guilt-free with unwinding. It can be through journaling, engaging in personal hobbies and interests, or anything enjoyable and not work-related.

4. Celebrate Alive Time

Within the topic of stoicism, I came across the concept of alive versus dead time. When we choose to learn and invest in ourselves during our excess time, this is known as alive time. On the other hand, dead time is the time we spend on passive activities that don’t necessarily contribute to the improvement of our well-being — such as habitually scrolling through our social media feed. In a nutshell, we are essentially on this Earth for a limited time — and it is our choice how that time is spent.

“The less energy we waste regretting the past or worrying about the future, the more energy we will have for what’s in front of us.” ― Ryan Holiday, Stillness is the Key

While the critic in me can challenge my integrity as a writer, I cannot allow my writing to go to a complete halt due to my absurd logic. Instead, I choose to spend my alive time thriving. I have wasted so many months hoping to snap out of my nonsensical writing hurdle. While “there is no time like the present” sounds cliché, I will no longer fixate on conditional hopes as potential remedy for imposter syndrome.

Moving forward, I aim to spend my alive time in the present moment. Whether that means remaining engaged with my writing, spending meaningful time with friends and family, or discovering — whatever it may be, I try to mindfully seize the moment and make the most of it.

5. Defining Fear

Imposter Syndrome has a lot to do with fear and anxiety. It’s that “fear” of being exposed as a fraud and contributing whatever success to luck.

To put an end to the constant guilt I experienced for my accomplishments, I needed to tackle my irrational fear.

American entrepreneur, investor, and author, Tim Ferris calls this phenomenon fear setting — the idea of breaking down your fear through definition, prevention, and rectification of worst-case scenarios. He summarizes the practice of fear setting in three pages: detailing your fear, benefits of facing your fear, and the cost of inaction — how your life might look like in a couple of years as a result.

Fear setting allows us to alleviate some of the apprehension that incessantly runs in our monkey minds. Through this method, issues that seem excruciatingly problematic are transformed into potential opportunities.

Key Takeaway

With all things considered, our minds can be more powerful than we realize. My celebratory moment on Medium was shut down by my harsh self-judgment, trying to illogically convince myself that I am a fraud who should give up. Sure, I may not be the most talented writer out there. However, I take solace in the fact that I can do more than my current state.

Through the various methods I have mentioned earlier in the article, I aim to overpower my harsh inner critique and get a more accurate sense of reality. These include enriching my system, enjoying the present moment, being kinder to myself, spending my time wisely, and breaking down my fear — I am slowly in the process of vanquishing Imposter Syndrome for good.

