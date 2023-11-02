How I Redefined Fatherhood by Breaking Norms and Inspiring Change

Traditional norms have long defined fatherhood for most all of us. Traditional fathers have been cast several different ways, from firm disciplinarians to stoic providers to guardians of the family legacy.

Yet, as the landscape of the world changes the image of the father as a distant figure, who is detached from emotions, is slowly fading. This is my journey, from growing up with a stoic, detached father to becoming a present engaged father myself.

Breaking the Norms

Recently I found myself among a whole group of mothers at our local library for a kid’s event. I wondered, where are all the fathers? Should I not be here? But there I stood as the lone father, challenging the perception that these kids’ events are a mother’s domain.

This experience just highlighted to me the stereotype that often relegates fathers to the back of parenting involvement. Dispelling these stereotypes requires not just my presence, but active participation and emotional involvement.

Emotional Expression

Traditional norms often portray fathers as pillars of unyielding strength, yet true strength lies in your vulnerability, your ability to be present with a full range of emotions. To accept these emotions as they come, to feel them, embrace them, understand them.

By doing this we are able to connect on a much deeper level with our children, to build an unbreakable bond.

I have gone through times of genuine laughter and tears with my son, each time feeling our connection grow deeper, fostering empathy and understanding.

It is through this emotional expression and presence that I am attempting to rewrite the narrative for fathers for my son.

Inspiring Change

By being active participants, we can transcend the traditional norms of fatherhood. Active fatherhood to me is engaging in all the day to day tasks, starting with changing diapers, but continuing through, helping with homework, lending a listening ear after a challenging day, attending music recitals or sports practices.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are fathers out there today, like me, who are breaking down barriers and building environments where their children are thriving. The strength of fatherhood like this doesn’t lie in the individual but in the communities that we create.

These communities are safe havens, places we share experiences and wisdom as well as uplift one another. Every time I see a lone father at an event, I know what he feels. I’ve been there.

Together, we are reshaping the view on fatherhood, redefining it, and inspiring a generation to view parenting as a collective endeavor filled with a full spectrum of emotions, but also endless possibility.

Conclusion

Today we discussed the evolution of modern fatherhood, from dispelling stereotypes to embracing emotional expression. Fathers shouldn’t be defined as they have in the past, my hope is fathers can soon be characterized by love, vulnerability and support.

As we end this journey, I want to recognize that the essence of fatherhood lies not in conforming to the old norms, but the courage to challenge them, inspiring a future in which our children are raised in the embrace of genuine love.

Can we challenge the norm?

Let me know below!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Les Anderson on Unsplash