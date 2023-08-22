How I Went From ‘Choking’ to Thriving Under Pressure

I marvel at Tom Brady. He is 45 years old. His football team is not doing well. His marriage is falling apart.

But somehow, when his team is under incredibly intense pressure, Tom Brady and his team manage to stay in the conversation and in contention. Last night, on Christmas day, his team managed yet another fourth-quarter comeback after his team was two scores behind. That’s his 45th career fourth-quarter comeback.

Tom Brady is a guy who thrives under pressure. As I’ve gotten older, I like to delude myself into thinking that I, too, perform really well under intense pressure, even if it’s not entirely true.

I used to be someone who notoriously choked under pressure. As a runner, I would dazzle and be the fastest person in practice at times. I had a reputation for giving the most effort in practice, all the time, whether it was in actually running workouts, lifting, or something as easy runs.

But once game time and the actual race would come around, I underperformed expectations. Sometimes, I drastically underperformed expectations.

At 25, with almost 12 years of experience as a runner under my belt, I like to think I’ve changed. Now, if I feel really bad on a workout or an easy run, I just stop. I accept the bad workout. There’s no use giving it all on a day of easy practice.

I save it for the big event. As such, I’ve become someone who often meets or exceeds expectations when a high-pressure event comes along. I often exceed the effort I give during practice and run a time I never imagined myself capable of in practice.

The same is true of my academics now. I won’t study as much as I used to before a big exam, but I will make sure I slept well and am sharp and ready to perform. I’ll often get a score I never expected to get in preparation as a result, like I did when I took the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT).

As someone who has been diagnosed with ADHD, this makes sense. A lot of people with ADHD thrive under fast-paced, high-pressure jobs.

According to Hendrie Weisinger and J.P. Pawliw-Fry, authors of Performing Under Pressure: The Science of Doing Your Best When It Matters Most, really successful people actually don’t thrive under pressure. They can just mitigate the negative effects of pressure.

“The bottom line — pressure is the enemy of success: It undermines performance and helps us fail. When under pressure, air traffic controllers, pilots, and oil rig chiefs make errors in judgment. NBA players, World Cup soccer players, and champion golfers frequently miss their usual shot under pressure…Pressure is more than a nemesis; it is a villain in our lives,” the two authors write.

The two use the concept of “pressure management” as a term to do your best under pressure and mitigate those effects. The two psychologists give advice like thinking of high-pressure moments as a challenge instead of a life-or-death threat, reminding yourself this is just one of many opportunities, focusing on the task, not the outcome, being positive, and slowing down.

I agree and disagree with some of their advice, at least personally. Different things work for different people. But I will document how I went from someone who “chokes” in key, high-pressure situations to someone who mitigates the negative effects of pressure in key situations.

Get plenty of rest before the big event

This is one that might also help, obviously, in low-pressure situations. But getting a lot of rest is critical for me to do well in high-pressure situations. Sometimes, I will try and fail. I might be too restless to get a good night’s sleep before a race.

But often, one night of sleep is not solely determinative of how you will perform on a day. It also depends on how you slept the week beforehand, and having the right priorities and doing the right thing in terms of sleep and diet are critical.

A lot of people like to cram and study a lot in a day or two prior to the test — I do not. The same rule applies to running. As a runner, you do not want your most critical and intense efforts to come the week before the big race.

In fact, you want to chill, go for some really easy runs, and save the mental and physical energy so you can perform the best the day of. Consistency matters, but often, the work you put in prior to the day before a big test is more important than any last-minute studying the day before.

When I took the LSAT, I bombed my last practice test four days before the exam. After that, I took it as a sign — to stop studying altogether. I already put in the work. The money was in the bank. It was time to get a lot of sleep, chill, and focus on relaxing before I actually needed to take the real test, and it worked out.

If I have a big assignment due at midnight, and I notice I feel run down and tired, the best thing I can do isn’t to push harder — it’s to take a nap to rest and make sure I’m fully replenished to be mentally sharp for my best work.

Acknowledge that everyone else feels the same way

Some of the best advice I got about test taking was, “if it’s hard for you, it’s probably hard for everyone else.” The fact is we’re all human beings at the end of the day, and no one person is superhuman in mutual competition.

Sometimes, when I’m really struggling in a high-pressure situation, I’ll look around and take a deep breath. “Okay, everyone is probably feeling the same way,” I tell myself. It is probably a statement that is 80% true. Some people feel a lot better, and some people feel a lot worse. But if I’m struggling to run up a huge hill and there are a ton of people passing me, I’ll just let it happen and let those people run their race. It’s not like they’re not hurting, either.

The trick for me was realizing I was a lot more like other people than I would have thought I was in the past. I wasn’t some anomaly who was the only person struggling in certain situations. If I was struggling, there was a good chance a lot of people were struggling. It helped that to realize I really wasn’t alone and that most people go through the same things.

A big reason Tom Brady does so well in the fourth quarter and in high-pressure situations is that he doesn’t panic. But it’s also the time the defense gets tired and fatigued. It’s the time the defense, which may have been giving him a hard time much earlier in the game, is the most vulnerable. Brady and the rest of the offense are tired too, but they often stay calm and execute well regardless.

Acknowledge you’re always where you’re supposed to be

I used to have a tendency to panic under high-pressure situations. I would try to force a mindset or pace while running instead of letting the process come and getting into a rhythm. I used to dictate my race based on what other people were doing and trying to keep up with them.

Now, I recognize I am always where I’m supposed to be. If I get passed and another runner completely gaps me, I acknowledge I’m where I’m supposed to be. I’m running my race. I may pass the other person later, and I might not. Either way, I’m not concentrating on doing what someone else is doing — I’m focusing on doing what I’m supposed to be.

This is a matter of trusting my gut and instincts, particularly in high-pressure situations, rather than letting dogma, expectations, and rigidity completely override that gut. Wherever I am is exactly where I’m supposed to be — that trust and confidence in myself and my instincts to work something out is, for me, what it means to do my best.

Use a mantra to stay calm

“Don’t surge, this is where you’re supposed to be.”

Since staying calm and slowing down is the key to maintaining your composure under pressure, I find that a mantra works. It’s a different set of words or a prayer for each person, but a reminder not to put in any “surges” during the high-pressure situation hearkens back to emotionally resonant advice from my junior year of high school.

I had a terrible race, and it was largely because I’d made about six or seven sudden surges during the race that my coach noticed. I would start sprinting any time I was trying to catch someone or when I would run through a crowd of people cheering.

My coach urged me to, if anything, just focus on not surging at all the next race. I followed that advice and just focused on not having any surges. I kept my effort extremely consistent the entire time, and I ended up having the best cross-country race I had up to that point.

Clearly, this was an emotionally resonant moment for me, so it has stuck with me even nine years later as a mantra to stay calm and composed regardless of the situation and external pressures.

Do I try to break free from the framework of a mantra that keeps me steady, consistent, and, for lack of a better term, boring? Yes, absolutely. But every time I try a new system of thinking, I find myself going back to bad habits and mindsets of being too hurried, rushed, and panicked.

Takeaways

This piece does not deny the importance of good preparation because it’s often just foolishness to go into a test without studying, a race without training, or a play without memorizing lines.

But you have to make sure the preparation is sustainable and that you’re not burning yourself out for the main event. I would also argue my methods also rely a lot on mental and emotional preparation.

The key to performing the best you can in high-pressure situations isn’t to give into the pressure. It’s to stay calm and composed.

Some people have this skill innately. Others, like myself, had to learn through trial and error and find the right formula.

I can only say what works for me, but making sure I’m well rested and sharp and acknowledgments that ground me in the moment are key. A mantra that grounds me is also key.

I’m not perfect, but I’m significantly better at operating under pressure than I used to be.

There are fewer labels I hated more than being a choker (a critique I gave myself). I’m glad I was able to flip the switch.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

