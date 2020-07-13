How I’m a Part of the Problem

I thought I knew racism; after all, I am person of color, a first generation Canadian who grew up in a small town.

I didn’t.

It took the BLM Movement to become mainstream for me to learn what racism actually is and to realize that I am a part of the problem.

Racism is much more than the macroaggressions — like police brutality — that make the six o’clock news.

It is concealed within our daily lives. Racism is subtle, implicit, and often unintentional.

Communicated by White people to people of color, microaggressions such as indignities, slights, and insults happen in every day life. They don’t make headlines, but they matter immensely. They perpetuate stereotypes, oppression, injustices, and inequality.

The BLM movement has taught me that I unintentionally let racism slide in my daily life. I apologize for my ignorance.

Racism is tokenism.

I watch an embarrassing amount of television shows and movies every day. Much of it is mindless and escapism, but not a day goes without an observation: Hollywood takes symbolic efforts be inclusive.

Take a look at most movies/shows that have a group of characters. There’s usually one token Black person, who is usually not the lead; these characters tend to play a support role with very few lines or with a storyline of their own.

This is racism.

I saw it. I accepted it.

But I will do better by supporting Black stories, artists, and filmmakers including:

Racism is profiling.

So, apparently I’m observant when it comes to tokenism, but oblivious when it comes to profiling by retailers.

I’m no stranger to shopping at Walmart, especially for basic cosmetic products. While in these aisles, I saw that select items were locked-up, but never took the time to learn why, considering many of the locked-up products were less expensive than those not locked up.

Walmart claimed that these items are more likely to be stolen. It just so happens that these products are primarily targeted to Black shoppers. Earlier this year, Walmart announced that it would no longer lock-up these beauty products, acknowledging that the retailer suspected crime based on a person’s race.

This is racism.

I saw it. I accepted it.

But I will do better by consciously supporting Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, including those listed in the Afrobiz directory.

Racism is cultural.

As a first-generation South Asian Canadian, I proudly grew up in a family that celebrated cultural and held liberal views on life for the most part. As an adult, I’m realizing that we weren’t as progressive as I perhaps told myself.

After watching a powerful video by Hasan Minhaj, host of Patriot Act, I realize I have been a witness to stereotyping of Black people by my own family.

As a child, my grandma used to threaten us grandkids to listen to her by saying, “kaahla puhai agay ah,” which translates to “the black man is coming.”

Unacceptable, I know.

I’m more embarrassed to tell you that I have a Black uncle who married into the extended family. I met him once years ago when he and my aunt hosted me while I travelled through England. Since then, he and my aunt have married and had kids; my aunt and the kids have come to visit in Canada. But, I haven’t seen him since about 2005. I can only surmise why he doesn’t come around family events. What’s more disgusting to admit is that my extended family has welcomed different races and religions, inferring that Blacks are inherently inferior or bad.

This is racism.

I saw it. I accepted it.

But I will do better by speaking up in familial discussions about stereotypes about Black people, and I commit to extending a specific invitation to my Black uncle to a family event.

My commitment to change

My fight against unconscious bias starts with these small, mindful steps.

Thank you to those who are engaged and vocal about the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Know that you’ve changed me.

—

Previously published on “Change Becomes You”, a Medium publication.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Oscar Keys on Unsplash