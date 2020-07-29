How I’m Learning to Stop “Floodlighting” in My Relationships, and How You Can Too

Despite my ability to communicate ideas, I can be pretty indirect in sharing my thoughts and feelings.

Instead of asking “Are you mad at me?” I’ll ask “Do you love me?” and listen to the person’s tone when they answer.

Instead of saying “I’m struggling with body image right now and need to tell someone so I feel less alone,” I’ll joke about it and share memes.

Instead of saying “I want to grow close to you and share the intimate parts of our lives,” I’ll just spill my traumas.

These are examples of floodlighting, a type of “vulnerability armory” that researcher and storyteller Brené Brown explains in her book “Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead.”

The vulnerability armory entails different ways people try to protect themselves against the pain of vulnerability by taking control of its power. The different “shields” she includes are foreboding joy, perfectionism, numbing, viking or victim, the smash and grab, serpentining, the four Cs (cynicism, criticism, cool and cruelty) and floodlighting.

Floodlighting is using vulnerability to release discomfort, measure the “temperature” of a relationship, speed up a relationship or overwhelm someone we hardly know with personal details.

And believe me, I get it.

I feel an internal, urgent pressure to share not only one of my past issues, but all of them. I want to see how potential partners or friends handle some of the worst parts of me and my life before I grow too close to them. I crave intimacy, acceptance, belonging and depth. I feel like I have to beat people to the punch when it comes to my weaknesses and struggles.

Rejection and the lack of control that comes with it terrifies me, and I often feel insecure in relationships. I try to take control through floodlighting.

But you know what that brings me most of the time?

Communal feelings of awkwardness and additional discomfort. An unanticipated emptiness and loneliness from focusing on the wrong aspects of myself. Sometimes connection, but connection that didn’t have to be formed so suddenly.

Oversharing shame to “get rid of it” in this fashion, according to Brown, is a way we confirm our own fears. We share too much with someone too early and that person, feeling surprised, may look like a “deer in headlights.” This confirms to us that we should feel ashamed (even though we likely shouldn’t), and those feelings of shame make us feel unworthy of connection, therefore isolating us further.

When you think about the definition of a standard “floodlight,” this concept makes sense. While a source of illumination, a floodlight is also broad and artificial. Floodlights are often tall, far away, and made for disasters or when it’s dark outside.

Floodlighting in our relationships is similar: Our “vulnerability” in sharing isn’t really vulnerability. It’s unnatural, distanced from others and made to protect ourselves from the unknown, from what we can’t see.

And that’s not the kind of relationship I want, personally.

I want more. I want authentic connections in which I feel close to others and don’t let my fears get in the way.

And that means having to let go a little bit. It means engaging in conversations in which I directly communicate my needs. It means leaning into fear and discomfort, trusting that I’ll feel better in the end. This is the only path I can take if I want those deep, real relationships.

In order to address our need to “floodlight,” Brown shares several suggestions, which include the following:

Think about why you want to share. Are you trying to beat vulnerability at its own game? Save yourself from pain later? Or do you believe that sharing this information would feel comfortable for you both and benefit the relationship in a healthy way? Share with people you know and trust to move forward or help them. Don’t share to speed up the relationship, compare situations or as a way to work through your emotions without someone’s consent. Make sure your sharing will lead to healing. If your sharing is a way to answer a question that would be best addressed directly, figure out what that direct question would be and ask it instead.

According to a therapist on Psychology Today, some of people’s biggest fears that hold them back are loneliness, rejection, uncertainty and getting hurt.

But by facing these fears instead of trying to rid ourselves of them through floodlighting, by having direct conversations and letting vulnerability come naturally with people whom we trust and are close with, our relationships are much better off.

Previously published on medium

