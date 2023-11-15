How I’m Setting SMART Goals for Faster Financial Freedom

Retiring at age 70 doesn’t seem appealing.

Like strolling through a field of thorns.

It’s the reality for many. Yet, more and more people are jumping on the financial freedom bandwagon every day!

The grand plan isn’t to achieve legendary status as the ultimate couch potato and conquer the kingdom of takeaway pizza.

But to be free.

Free of worries. Free of working for a wage. Free to travel, work, and be with friends and family whenever I want.

Money is not the goal. Freedom is.

When I was working as a financial advisor, I always encouraged people to set financial goals and create a plan.

As the French poet Antoine de Saint-Exupéry adequately put it:

A goal without a plan is just a wish.

But most fail to take responsibility.

Hence they’ll toil tirelessly, never to reach their full potential. Their dreams slip through the cracks and accumulate in a well of unexplored potential.

Setting SMART goals has helped me secure monetary milestones much quicker than anticipated.

What are SMART goals?

SMART goals, used by leaders and businesses all over the world, provide criteria to set impeccable goals, ensuring better and faster results.

SMART is an acronym for:

Specific

Measurable

Achievable

Realistic

Timebound

Specific

A Goal needs to be specific and narrow.

How can you reach something when your goals themselves seem to be having an identity crisis?

Measurable

Are you on track?

Measurable goals give motivation. Something to work towards. It helps you monitor how close you are to reaching those numbers.

I use Excel to keep track of my budget, savings, assets, debts, and overall net worth — let’s face it, life’s a spreadsheet, and organizing is key!

Achievable

Dreaming of big goals is demotivating if they aren’t achievable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Instead, set challenging but realistic goals.

When you check off every goal one by one, you will feel unstoppable, and true motivation kicks in — like the kick of a kangaroo king sending the tumbleweed racing.

Relevant

Your goals should align with your long-term financial aspirations.

If your vision of financial freedom excludes debt, then real estate might not be for you.

If market drops make you grind your teeth, set goals for a steadier portfolio.

Timebound

You need a date.

Timeframes are like your cheerful accountability buddies. They keep you laser-focused and pumped up, giving you an exciting target to chase!

My SMART Goal to buy my second rental apartment

Goal:

“Buy a rental apartment.” Welcome to Zzz-land, next stop: Yawnsville!

SMART goal:

“Save $30,000 for a down payment to buy an apartment by saving $1,400/month. Buy the apartment before December 31, 2024.” Gives my stomach a butterfly party.

Without goals, our dreams lack the brushstrokes of responsibility. Set SMART goals, and paint your dreams into realities.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Dino Reichmuth on Unsplash