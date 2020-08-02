How Laughter Can Help You Feel Comfortable with Vulnerability

In life relationships or friendships, are you able to open up and show your true self? Laughter, itself, can help you feel comfortable with being vulnerable. If you think about this as a conduit for connection and communication.

When you were a young boy, you may have been told to keep your emotions to your self and that’s what you did. You put those feelings into Flamingo-mode! You buried those deep down and became numb and weren’t able to communicate your needs or feelings properly.

I mean, who could when you’re head is in the sand? Or, maybe you found yourself in an emotionally supportive home that allowed your feelings and needs to be met. Either way, you will still come across a situation that you may feel vulnerable and this is where laughter can assist in this process.

When you laugh at something, that doesn’t mean you actually think it’s funny or agree with what you are laughing at. This would be your way of communicating to the other person.

Laughing can be a sign of nervousness or openness.

Laughing is our connection, like throwing a rope to the other person to grab on to, to pull you to the next part of the conversation, all while stating that we’re in this together. If you laugh loud enough, it will yank them right into the conversation or scare the crap out of them!

Laughter lets you put your barriers down slowly or all at once. When you are laughing, you release the feel-good hormones that allow you to be open, connect, and vulnerable because you aren’t thinking about your stress level, your bills due, your sucky day at work, etc.

Laughter is like a teaser.

It’s like the Wizard of Oz, when he was behind the curtain, he was not showing his best self on the outside of the curtain. Laughter is the pullback of the curtain. When your barriers are down, your curtain is open and this lets someone see you, for you, the awesome person that you are.

An amazing exercise is to laugh, just for the health of it.

It breaks down the stuffiness around you. Try laughing right now, just because you can. You’re alive and ready to release those “feel good” hormones and certain people will stay away because they just aren’t sure about you!

If you aren’t sure how to laugh on a personal level with someone or feel awkward, you’re not alone.

Try this short exercise. Close your eyes (after reading this! HA!). Visualize a time when you and a group of people or a date are laughing so hard and everyone is having a great time. If you can’t “see” it, no problem. Hear the sounds of the laughter and specifically hear your laugh. Hear the laugh of the person you love. How do you feel? How is the atmosphere?

Now is the time to be you, open and vulnerable! Stop hiding! The world needs you and what you have to offer it. We’re ready for you!

* * *

Photo Credit: @kaps_snaps on Unsplash