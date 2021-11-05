How Loneliness Made Me a Happier Person

Hello everyone, it’s me again

While I was thinking about what I am doing to be happy, I realized that I skipped this subject and you need to master this subject for everything to start.

COMFORT AREA PSYCHOLOGY

Have you ever noticed that you usually eat in the same chair at your kitchen table at home? What if the mug you use to drink water is always the same?

So what is a comfort zone?

“Comfort zone” is a completely scientific concept and its short definition is as follows:

“The psychological stage in which a person falls into the delusion that he can control everything and feels comfortable in an environment where he is already familiar.”

This is just the beginning, but there are 2 more phases in the continuation of this topic. These;

Optimum Performance Area

Hazardous Area

Now let’s look at these concepts in a little more detail,

Comfort Zone

The phase where minimal stress, comfort, and stillness prevail. This area is a place where people try to live their lives without even being aware of it. It takes you away from development. It also causes you to resist change. After a while, nothing in this area starts to excite you and monotony prevails in your life.

Let’s give an example;

Let’s say you’ve had a piano in a corner of your house for years. You always play similar pieces and naturally you assimilate them all. You are also a little shy; You do not prefer to display this talent in front of a large group. You usually sit at your piano when you’re alone. Over time, playing the same songs alone will kill your enthusiasm for this field. The frequency of hitting the piano keys will decrease. Progress and excitement will disappear, and this instrument will turn into a dusty monument of monotony.

Optimum Performance Area

Studies show that the right degree of stress improves a person’s performance. This area corresponds to the stage of development, movement, and excitement.

We call this area the “Magic Area”.

A pianist in this field constantly tries to learn new works. He enjoys it and takes great pleasure in developing his repertoire. He crowns his new experiences by giving mini-concerts to his friends. One day he gets the chance to give a concert to hundreds of people he doesn’t know in a hall. He takes his job seriously and is very well prepared. The moment he takes the stage, he is heartbroken, although she knows by heart all the pieces she will play. This level of stress will allow him to develop himself further and become a star on the stage. In fact, what she is experiencing at that moment is not stress, he is literally “beautiful excitement”.

Hazardous Area

It corresponds to the stage in which a high degree of stress and anxiety prevails, faltering and indecisiveness manifest itself.

We refer to this area as the “Paralysis Area”.

Consider the pianist in the first item, stuck in his comfort zone. While he was playing his instrument in his own corner, he decided to perform at a concert one day, with the motivation of his friends. This person will most likely blame himself for “how could I get into such trouble” until the date of the concert. By working, he will be able to improve the subject he already knows, but he will unconsciously include different priorities in his life. Finally, when that day comes, he will neither want to go on stage nor will he be successful. Due to the high anxiety he feels, this person will be unable to do even the things he normally would.

In the end, he could not cope with this high stress and would continue his piano career within the limits of his comfort zone.

I think that’s the only scenario where a person can blame himself. When you look back years later, what you will see is your fear and shyness. Maybe you will be deprived of dozens of things that can achieve and you will spend sentences that start with a wish.

So what we have learned is what we need to do.

My opinion is that you have comfort zones in certain parts of your life. But these comfort areas should be very few, enough to take your tiredness and relax. We just need to be aware of this and know how to get into the field of excitement when necessary. Otherwise, our life will be full of monotony and regrets.

In this way, you will be sure that you will be an individual who is pointed out in your social circle, and you will begin to experience the addiction of success as someone who has tasted success.

I hope no one can stop you in the end.

Stay with love,

Val

