How Loneliness Made Me a Happier Person

Many of us spent the majority of 2020 in lockdown.

I spend most of my time talking to my cats. I even spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, and many other holidays alone.

Those moments were a little uncomfortable. I cried here and there, grieving my old life, fearful of empty rooms and my thoughts.

But something happened along the way — I began to crave solitude.

Time spent alone started to feel like a haven where I could continue to work on myself and my business. I had time to examine my darkest emotions and come face to face with my shadow aspects. I got comfortable with the discomfort.

How Loneliness Made Me Happier

Loneliness made me comfortable with my own company. I realized that I can validate my thoughts and feelings without asking for permission from others.

I can create the life I want.

I suddenly had access to the space to experiment with different versions of myself and grow in ways I never considered. Loneliness made me powerful.

At a certain point, it wasn’t loneliness anymore — it was just alone time.

As humans, we need human connections to survive. Typically it’s something I crave, but it’s almost as if I have become so comfortable with my own company that socializing is the thing that feels the most uncomfortable.

I’m scared I will lose this relationship with myself as we transition back into life outside our homes.

Moving back into social situations has left me feeling more drained — especially if the people I am socializing with are not close friends or family.

How can we continue to foster what we built during quarantine while we transition into a more social life?

How to Balance Solitude With Connection

These are some steps I’m taking to ensure I transition back into a more social and balanced life without losing the progress I’ve made.

Continue my personal growth journey

Make time for self-care regularly

Ease back into social situations

Spend time with people I love

Practice setting healthy boundaries

Give the same grace I would give others to myself

Practice self-awareness

Continue to work on building my confidence

Final Thoughts

Moving back into a more normal life feels exciting, overwhelming, and uncertain. Make sure to give yourself grace, and try to be as flexible and self-aware as possible.

Life will never stay the same. It goes and cycles. Allow yourself to flow with the inevitable changes. Quarantine highlighted how imbalanced my life was before, and I overcompensated by swinging to the other direction — complete isolation.

I am grateful for that time to build a relationship with myself, but now it’s time to step outside again. With this awareness, we can take steps to create more balance and flow in our lives.

A healthy relationship with yourself sets the tone for a healthy connection with others. Being lonely for a while helped me become happier with myself, and now all of my relationships are brighter. I appreciate the relationships in my life more, and I feel comfortable in my skin.

