How Long Does It Take to Get Over a Breakup? What Science Says

Time heals all wounds — or so they say. It doesn’t always feel this way when we’re trying to get over someone. And let’s face it: moving on can be hard. It might come with stress, anxiety, and depression. You might find yourself crying more often, having no appetite (or emotionally eating), and doing all types of bizarre things to try to cope.

You might even wonder if the amount of time it’s taken you to get over them is “normal.” How long will the process of moving on take?

The show Sex and the City popularized the idea that it takes half the amount of time that the relationship lasted. But does this theory hold up?

Let’s take a closer look at how long it takes to get over a breakup, according to science.

How Long Does It Take to Get Over a Breakup?

There have been a number of studies conducted on this topic, with varying results. Let’s review the research.

A 2017 study found that 71 percent of 155 participants took 11 weeks — or almost three months — to get over their ex. (It’s important to note that this study was conducted on undergraduate students. In theory, this research may only apply to young adults).

Another study from the same year involving college freshmen found that it took approximately 10 weeks (or 2.5 months) to overcome a breakup.

A third study, also conducted in 2017, surveyed 2,000 adults from various U.S. states. The participants had an average of four days of grieving time after a relationship ended, with their entire healing process taking an average of six months.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Another interesting finding from this study? The researchers found that most people will go through three breakups of serious relationships — meaning that most of us will spend an average of 18 months of our lives healing from breakups.

Does It Take Longer to Get Over a Divorce?

Yes. Research has found that it can take 1.5 years to get over a divorce. Some studies have even linked it to taking approximately two years to move on.

Is It Easier for the Dumper to Move On?

It makes sense that it would be easier for the person who ended the relationship to get over it faster. But the researchers who found it takes 11 weeks to move on also found that the dumper generally requires the same amount of time to grieve the end of the relationship as the person who’s been dumped.

How to Get Past a Breakup Faster

There are a number of factors that determine how long it takes us to move on after a breakup, including how well we process grief. That being said, there are several things you can do to try to move on and heal faster, such as:

Stop contacting them. When you end a relationship, the best thing you can do is stop contacting your ex. Avoid seeing them, don’t text them, and don’t answer their calls. If you work together, make an effort to only discuss work. If you have children together, focus only on coparenting.

When you end a relationship, the best thing you can do is stop contacting your ex. Avoid seeing them, don’t text them, and don’t answer their calls. If you work together, make an effort to only discuss work. If you have children together, focus only on coparenting. Unfollow them on social media. Not seeing your ex’s constant updates all the time can make it easier to move on.

Not seeing your ex’s constant updates all the time can make it easier to move on. Allow yourself time to grieve the loss of the relationship. It’s better to cry it out now than it is to mask your feelings now and have it hit you harder later on. Give yourself those four days to mourn the loss of your ex.

It’s better to cry it out now than it is to mask your feelings now and have it hit you harder later on. Give yourself those four days to mourn the loss of your ex. Find coping strategies that work for you. The right coping strategies vary from person to person. Some people may benefit from journaling, while others might find it more beneficial to spend more time with friends, get involved in their communities or pick up a new hobby. If you’re having a hard time figuring out how to cope, seeing a therapist might help.

Although you can expect it to take an average of three to six months to get over a breakup and even longer to get over a divorce, there’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to how long it takes to move on. Every situation is unique, and the extenuating circumstances might make it easier or harder to overcome the pain of your loss.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Gokil on Unsplash