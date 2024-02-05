How Long Does the Honeymoon Phase Last? What Science Says

The honeymoon phase is the early part of a couple’s relationship. During this time, things are new, fun, and exciting. It will feel magical — almost like a fairytale.

When you’re in the honeymoon phase, the person who you’re with can do no wrong. You’re completely enamored with everything about them, from the way they laugh to the way they brush their teeth. In your eyes, this person is completely perfect.

The problem is that all good things come to an end. Eventually, as the relationship progresses, the honeymoon phase wears off. But how soon will this happen?

Let’s take a closer look at how long the honeymoon phase lasts, according to science.

How Long Does the Honeymoon Phase Last?

Every couple’s honeymoon phase is different, with no two being identical in timing. The majority of relationship experts believe that the honeymoon phase lasts for three to six months.

According to a 2015 study out of New York University, the honeymoon phase might last for 24 months for some couples. However, this isn’t believed to be a common occurrence.

How to Know if the Honeymoon Phase Has Worn Off

Most couples will begin to notice a change in their relationship once the honeymoon phase has ended. Here are some signs that you’ve reached that point in the relationship:

You don’t think about them all day every day anymore. Early into a relationship, you may find yourself obsessing about that person. But as the honeymoon phase wears off, you no longer find that they’re constantly on your mind.

Early into a relationship, you may find yourself obsessing about that person. But as the honeymoon phase wears off, you no longer find that they’re constantly on your mind. Your partner no longer seems perfect. You will begin to notice your partner’s flaws and imperfections. A lot of their habits that you once found cute are suddenly annoying.

You will begin to notice your partner’s flaws and imperfections. A lot of their habits that you once found cute are suddenly annoying. You may begin to argue more. A lot of couples find that they experience more conflicts once the honeymoon phase is over.

A lot of couples find that they experience more conflicts once the honeymoon phase is over. You stop complimenting each other . During the honeymoon phase, you could literally text each other all day with compliments. But now, they’re few and far between.

. During the honeymoon phase, you could literally text each other all day with compliments. But now, they’re few and far between. You no longer fantasize about a future with them. At one point, you may have constantly thought about what your future would be like with your partner. While you might still want a future with them, you might instead find yourself reminiscing about what things were like early in your relationship — and wish you could go back to that.

Do Couples Break Up After the Honeymoon Phase Ends?

Some couples are able to withstand the honeymoon phase ending. It’s a normal phase of every couple’s relationship. It’s all about learning to love your partner’s imperfections. The newfound excitement in the relationship has worn off.

Now, you’ll need to focus on strengthening your connection and working towards a stable, healthy relationship. It may feel less blissful, but you can still be very much in love with your significant other even after the honeymoon phase ends.

However, there are some cases where the honeymoon phase coming to an end could lead to a breakup. In fact, this is one of the most common times for a breakup to occur.

When reality hits, you might find that you prefer the fairytale version of your significant other so much that you’re disappointed with the relationship. You might find your partner’s flaws hard to live with, or you might realize you’re completely incompatible and decide to go your separate ways.

The Bottom Line

The honeymoon phase can last months or years. Even though it may seem scary when it comes to an end, it’s a normal phase in every couple’s relationship. For most couples, surviving this phase ending means adapting to an imperfect version of your significant other — but embracing that they’re perfect for you. For others, it could mean a breakup is on the horizon. Ultimately, it’s important to do what will make you happiest in the long run.

Photo credit: Jonathan Borba on Unsplash