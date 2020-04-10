A Twist on Impressionism

Avid walkers, Len, Willa, and I tend to rack up multiple miles per day and we never fail to see tracks of other various creatures who’ve been out-and-about enjoying nature too:
During our walks I oftentimes think of the famous adage — Take nothing but memories; leave nothing but footprints. It reminds me to respect Mother Earth and all of her inhabitants.
Both tracks and memories leave impressions:
- Tracks in the earth
- Memories in the mind
What kind of impression have you made?
© Laurie Buchanan
Find me on Twitter @TuesWithLaurie
Find me on Facebook
—
Previously published on tuesdayswithlaurie
—
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan
Leave a Reply
.