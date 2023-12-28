How Long It Takes to Decide You Want to Marry Someone, According to Science

Have you ever wondered how long it takes to decide you want to marry someone? You’ve probably heard people say that they knew they wanted to marry their spouses right away. You may have also heard that men, especially, tend to know right away if the person they’re dating is one who they’d want to marry.

But is it really possible to know that quickly that you’re with the one you’d want to marry? Let’s take a look at what the research says.

How Long Does It Take to Decide You’ll Marry Someone?

A 2018 study conducted at Princeton University surveyed 2,000 participants, which included both couples and singles. Couples were asked how long it took for them to know that the person they were dating was someone they’d want to marry.

The researchers found that it takes approximately six months — or 172 days — to decide if the person you’re dating is someone who you’d want to marry.

These findings may seem soon to many of us… including the singles who participated in the study. The singles estimated that it would take 210 days, or approximately seven months, to decide if they wanted to marry the person they were dating.

What this shows is that you can’t put a set time frame on love. You might find yourself deciding that you’re with the one you want to marry much sooner than you expect.

The Honeymoon Phase Connection

So, why six months? Most relationship experts believe that the honeymoon phase tends to begin to wear off around the three month mark. In the beginning, everything can seem like sunshine and roses.

But by the six month mark, you tend to see someone’s flaws and faults. You’re able to assess how they respond to both positive and negative situations and how they deal with conflicts, which can help you determine if this is the person who you’d want to spend the rest of your life with.

Proposals May Happen Much Later

Keep in mind that while it may only take six months to decide if you’re with the person you want to marry, a proposal might come much later. It just takes six months, on average, to decide if the person you’re with is “marriage material.”

And there’s nothing wrong with waiting a little longer to get engaged. Many couples date for two to five years before getting engaged, according to Brides.com.

That being said, who says you have to put a time limit on anything? If you want to propose at the six month mark, go for it. Life is short, so why not spend the rest of it with “the one”?

Feel free to share your story in the comments below. How long did it take for you to know the person you were dating was the one you’d want to marry?

