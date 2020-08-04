How Long Should You Spend Trying to Fit a Round Peg Into a Square Hole?

The answer, of course, is you shouldn’t spend any time pounding round pegs into square holes. But don’t we all do it? And usually for way too long. Especially when looking for love in all the wrong places.

This awareness came roaring back to me when getting back on Bumble during the pandemic. Talk about looking for love in too many faces.

It wasn’t just the daring act of getting back on a dating app, at a time when dating in person is impossible, that made me think about useless perseverance. Although it’s a pretty good metaphor.

It took actually swiping right and left again that made me wonder why the hell romantic, and other hope, springs eternal. More than that, I wondered why we let said hope lead us down the wrong convoluted paths. And then, lost, sweaty, and thirsty, we just keep hiking in the same wrong direction.

I do have some criteria when it comes to swiping. I hope you do, too. If a man’s profile says he is conservative and a voter, I know that there could be possible bloodshed. At the least, we would have to forego all news and political campaigns. News I can maybe do without, but I campaign like any other good, committed Neo-Liberal, Social Justice Warrior would do, and it’s wise not to get in my way.

So, those are easy swipe lefts. After that it gets sticky. What do I do when I see an attractive Black man with lots of good qualities, who identifies as a conservative voter? Do I open a conversation that starts with “What the actual hell?” Or do I just swipe left? Swipe left, of course, but it hurts me.

What about those matches, of any and all ethnicities, who want either a casual relationship, or say they aren’t sure what they want? One of those is easy. You’re either cool with casual, or you’re not.

Casual, in dating app speak, means sexual only.

Even if casual sex is your thing (or mine), it’s certainly not an option during a pandemic. Not for me, and I hope not for you. It’s tough to tango in the sheets while remaining socially distant. Plus, sometimes these folks are cheating on someone else, which is why casual sex is all they offer.

I am currently looking for a relationship. If you are, too, then swipe left. I know the match may seem perfect for you otherwise, but if you swipe right, you may wind up trying to fit someone else’s round peg into your square hole, when they have a perfectly good, round hole at home.

What if they just don’t know what kind of relationship they want?

Isn’t it good to keep an open mind and open options? Maybe. But not if you are someone who just “knows” they can convince the other person that not only do they really WANT a relationship, but that they want one specifically with YOU. (Don’t give me that side-eye. You know who you/we are).

Under those conditions, you may eventually pound that round peg into your square hole, but you will always be aware of the four corners that aren’t being filled. You’ll also remember how hard you had to hammer. It’s exhausting and ego depleting. Swipe left instead.

What about IRL?

Confession. I have hung on way too long to someone who clearly doesn’t fit me, nor whom I fit. And it goes both ways. His hanging on looks like breadcrumbing. Mine looks like following the bread crumbs.

But my guess is that we have both been ambivalent at different times, and recently at the same time. Also, we look good to each other on paper. And the chemistry is off the chain. But the reality is we have very little in common. The major difference is communication styles. He’s an introverted engineer. I’m an extroverted experiential psychotherapist. Yeah. It’s that hard.

IRL, we all look subconsciously for certain things in partners. We are drawn to the best and worst traits of our parents in the other person, because they feel familiar. That’s the “I feel like I’ve known them my whole life” feeling. In a way, you have.

That works just fine if we had perfect childhoods. But most of us didn’t. So we find someone with the negative traits of our parent, and we pound that round peg as hard as we can. Because if we can finally make that fit, we can heal from our childhood parental wounds.

There’s an argument to be made for that, and Harville and Helen Hendricks, make it in the book, “Getting the Love You Want.” They say relationships can work if both people commit to helping the other heal from those childhood wounds. That requires self-awareness, vulnerability, and commitment to honesty. When two people can do that, they should go on with their bad selves and do it. (My words, not theirs).

I contend that some relationships aren’t worth pursuing in the first place. The ones that go directly counter to our values, or that fail to incite in us a feeling of being loved. There are deep psychological reasons we pursue those that don’t help us love ourselves more, while we cycle in our “love” for them that looks like jealousy, desperation, insecurity, and other unattractive things. How about if we heal ourselves and just STOP?

You don’t have to do everything together, or be just alike. But swipe left online and in real life if you’re a vegan and he’s a hunter. Swipe left if she’s a minimalist and you’re a hoarder. Atheist and deep believer? You want children and they don’t? Why borrow trouble?

One definition of integrity is holding your shape. It’s “the state of being whole and undivided.” “The condition of being unified, unimpaired and sound in construction.” It doesn’t mean you can’t grow, learn, and even bend. It does mean there is absolutely no way that round peg is going into that square hole, while maintaining the integrity of both.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Unsplash