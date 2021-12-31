How Long to Do the No Contact Rule – All the Facts

1. How Long the Relationship Lasted

Generally, the longer the relationship lasted, the more the amount of time to implement the no contact rule for. There are people who’ve spent several months to years just to get over their long-term relationships.

If the relationship was for a shorter period of time, the amount of time to use should be reasonably shorter. However, there’s a general rule of thumb as well as certain exceptions.

For instance, there are people who because of investing so much of themselves in a short-term relationship might require quite some amount of time to get over the relationship.

2. How the Relationship Ended

The way in which the relationship ended also has a serious part to play in determining how long to do the no contact rule for.

Did the relationship end terribly such that you were both throwing things at each other? Was it rife with abusive statements and calling of names? Were you extremely hurt or disillusioned while in the relationship? Or, did the relationship end because of infidelity?

When a relationship ends in any sort of acrimonious situation, there’s a need to spend more time in observing the no contact rule.

3. Temperament and Overall Personality of Your Ex

No two exes have exactly the same temperament. Yet, it’s natural that during the no contact rule they’ll start to miss you no matter what.

What they do with that feeling essentially boils down their personality. And this is a very important factor when determining how long to do the no contact rule for after a breakup.

It’s a fact that some individuals are simply stubborn to a fault, especially men – no pun intended here.

For instance, a man might be so stubborn deep down that he refuses to show any outward sign of being affected by the breakup. Yet, he may be seriously bothered internally that he’s not been reached out to since the breakup.

Thus, if your ex has an extremely stubborn personality, chances are that it might take quite longer for the positive effect of the no contact rule to rob off on them.

So, though they may appear inflexible and unwilling to change their mind, it’s not impossible for the no contact rule to affect them. You might just need to wait it out and they’ll probably come around.

On the other hand, is your ex an emotional and impulsive person? In general, the no contact rule seems to seriously affect individuals who are impulsive or are very impatient.

Thus, such an ex might be prone to reaching out to you too soon into the no contact. If you’ve only been doing no contact for a month or two, then you might want to wait it out a bit.

You need to give such individuals sufficient amount of time to truly process and accept the realities of the breakup.

Be patient and let them get to a point where you believe they’ll be more capable of making rational decisions.

Other points to consider about how long to do the no contact rule for

Of course, there are other issues that you might also want to seriously look at when making this assessment. For example:

Who initiated the breakup

How resilient you are to rejection and disappointment as a person

Possible previous “on” and “off” patterns with your ex

Presence of another love-interest in the picture, and

Other unforeseen circumstances.

Ideal Timeframes for Using the No Contact Rule

Obviously, the no contact rule is quite adaptable and as such there’s no preset time frame that’s guaranteed to work for everyone.

Nonetheless, there’s a serious need to take the above listed factors into consideration before deciding on how long to do the no contact rule for.

Also, the following are some relevant ideas you might want to consider when choosing a time frame for the no contact rule.

Similarity Between No Contact and Drug Withdrawal

Helen Fisher, a renowned neurologist and anthropologist, agrees that the no contact rule can be beneficial after a breakup. According to her, “a period of at least 90 days is proven to be effective to abstain from addictive substances.”[1]

Furthermore, Fisher says that “the way to accelerate mending a broken heart is similar to treating addiction – you put away their things, stop looking at their social media and have no contact with them.”

Thus, going on no contact with your ex is analogous to trying to break free from a drug addiction.

As a result, you’re going to experience similar withdrawal symptoms that drug addicts suffer from. Also, you’ll need to go through the grieving process that the loss of any close relationship calls for.

The grieving process is something that you cannot afford to skip or rough over. When you effortfully go through the no contact rule, you’ll eventually come up on top. You might perhaps come to realize that the breakup was the best thing for you.

Romantic Love – An Addictive Habit

The point I’m trying to establish here is that an addiction is a habit, but with a clause. Stopping an addictive habit unlike a regular habit can causes some physical changes to your body.

When you try stopping an addictive habit, it generally causes your body to go through certain noticeable physiological withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms include things like shaking, nausea, vomiting, and sweating.[2]

In the same vein, addiction psychiatrist David Sack, says in his Huffington Post that lovesickness or love addiction has some of the following signs:

Experiencing trembling, flushing, weakness, heart palpitations, or other physical symptoms in the presence of the love interest. Restlessness and difficulty sleeping at night.

To buttress this point, Harvey Milkman and Stanley Sunderwirth has this to say:

We can become physically dependent on the experience of arousal, satiation or fantasy, independent of whether the capsule for transport is a substance or an activity.[3]

Thus, any activity – including love, sex, and romance – that evokes any of these three sensations – arousal, satiation, and fantasy – causes alteration to the brain chemistry.

This makes it easy to see how sex, love, and romance qualify as objects of addictive behavior.

Given the above considerations, a romantic relationship breakup causes withdrawal symptoms similar to those suffered by people withdrawing from addictive behaviors.

On the whole, addictive habits are harder to break and take longer than non-addictive habits. As a result, they generally involve more consistent and conscious effect to get over.

Breaking Free From a Love Addiction

Since love is an addictive behavior on the same addictive habit level like drinking alcohol, smoking and gambling, it stands to reason that it takes just as long and difficult to get over a love addiction.

There is good reason why this is being brought up. It’s simply to help bring some sort of science to our understanding of how long it can take people to get over certain conditions.

In this case, we’re making particular reference to the dissolution a romantic love relationship. From the above explanations, it implies that we’re addicted to someone when we’re in love with them.

Thus, part of the purpose of the no contact rule is to help you break free from this addiction and heal from it. Of course, with your ex being the addictive substance in question.

So, your priority when using the no contact rule should be to get healthy emotionally, mentally, and physically.

It’s vitally important to achieve this before thinking about talking to your ex again or starting a new love relationship.

Genuine love is an expression of productiveness and implies care, respect, responsibility and knowledge. It is not an “affect” in the sense of being affected by somebody, but an active striving for the growth and happiness of the loved person, rooted in one’s own capacity to love. Erich Fromm Author, “The Art of Loving” (New York: Harper and Row, 1956).

This understanding of love as an addictive habit can greatly help in deciding on an appropriate time frame to use for the no contact rule.

This brings us to our next point of consideration. Just hold on a bit, we’re trying to establish some relevant points.

The 21 Days Habit Formation Myth

One of the most commonly recommended time frames for the no contact rule is the 21 Days No Contact period.

Most probably, what is fueling this common recommendation is a popular claim that a habit can be formed or broken in just 21 days.

Experts attribute the “21 days to break a habit” myth to Dr. Maxwell Maltz, a plastic surgeon turned psychologist.

In his 1960 bestselling self-help book, Psycho-Cybernetics, Dr. Maltz said:

It usually requires a minimum of about 21 days to effect any perceptible change in a mental image. Following plastic surgery, it takes about 21 days for the average patient to get used to his new face. When an arm or leg is amputated, the “phantom limb” persists for about 21 days. People must live in a new house for about three weeks before it begins to “seem like home.”

Furthermore, Dr. Maltz explained that:

These and many other commonly observed phenomena tend to show that it requires a minimum of about 21 days for an old mental image to dissolve and a new one to jell.

Without doubt, there are some merits to these suggestions. However, it’s equally obvious to see that none of the above descriptions are habits that people want to break.

Dr. Maltz’s suggestions are basically descriptions of habituation – the process of people becoming accustomed to something new.

Besides that, most people tend to forget that Dr. Maltz specifically said “a minimum of about 21 days.” He never said “it takes 21 days to form a new habit.”

However, the 21 Day No Contact Rule may be very tempting because of its short duration of application.

Nonetheless, most analysis and the general recommendation goes against using any time frame which is less than 30 days.

What Does Science Have to Say?

Psychologist, Phillippa Lally and her colleagues at the University College London, carried out a research to investigate the process of habit formation in everyday life.[4]

The 2009 study examined 96 volunteers who chose to put a new eating, drinking or activity behavior into practice.

At the end of the twelve weeks study, the researchers concluded that it took about 66 days on an average for a new behavior to become automatic.

However, it’s important to note that there were considerable variations across participants and behaviors.

One person took as little as 18 days to form a habit. Yet, another did not get there in the 84 days of the study. The forecast from the research team was that it would take about 254 days to do.

More recently, a 2012 study looking at habit formation suggested that earnestly working on a new behavior for about 10 weeks or 2.5 months was a more realistic estimate for most people.[5]

These suggested time frames for forming new healthy habits or breaking old bad habits help to avoid making unrealistic expectations. Such expectations can make you give up too early into the habit formation process.

It’s worth noting that some habits or behaviors are much easier to form or break than others. For example, it’s much easier drinking a glass of water after each meal than it is to form a habit of doing 50 sit-ups every evening.

Equally, it’s important to realize that people differ in how quickly they can form or break habits. There’s also a difference about how strong the new habits become.

Consequently, breaking addictive habits – including romantic love – is much harder than breaking non-addictive habits.

Thus, it’s obvious that breaking the addiction to your ex may take a bit longer than you might estimate.

Seriously, How Long to Do the No Contact Rule For?

Now we’re back to our initial question of how long to do the no contact rule after a breakup.

As might have become obvious thus far, there is no one answer to this question that would be correct.

The no contact rule is a highly adaptable process that depends on certain factors that we’ve discussed earlier.

A Quick Revision…

Let’s step back a bit and remember some salient points as we move forward. Do you remember the two sides of the no contact rule coin?

First, you’re trying to break an addictive habit. In this case, it’s your former love relationship and the substance or object of the addiction is your ex. So, you’re essentially getting rid of your ex from your system by detaching from them and healing from the breakup. Secondly, you’re working on forming the new habit of focusing on and loving yourself first – the art of self-love. Loving yourself first through self-love is the greatest opportunity you have to develop the true capacity to love another.

From this it follows that my own self must be as much an object of my love as another person. The affirmation of one’s own life, happiness, growth, freedom is rooted in one’s capacity to love, i.e., in care, respect, responsibility, and knowledge. If an individual is able to love productively, he loves himself too; if he can love only others, he cannot love at all.Erich Fromm Author, “The Art of Loving” (New York: Harper and Row, 1956).

The reason for bringing up the discussions about habits – how long it takes to form or break them – is to try to remove some of the ambiguity people have when trying to decide on the length of time to use the no contact rule for.

Established Similarity Between Drug Withdrawal and Going No Contact

We’ve established to some reasonable extent that the process of using the no contact rule is analogous to that of trying to get over any other type of addictive habit such as drug addiction.

One important takeaway from this discussion is the fact that the longer the addiction has been, the longer it would take to break free from.

Thus, it’s easy to conclude that the longer the relationship, the more the amount of time it would take for the no contact rule to be effective.

This is important because the length of time you decide to use for the no contact rule will to a great extent determine its overall effectiveness.

However, apart from the effect of time, you need to take the particular circumstances surrounding your breakup into consideration as discussed earlier.

The 21 Day No Contact Rule

We did highlight the possible origin of this no contact rule time fame during our discussion about Dr. Maltz “21 days to break a habit” myth.

The only study so far that comes close to the 21 days suggestion was the 2009 study discussed above. In the study, “one” participant was able to form a new habit within 18 days.

Without taking anything away from the participant, it’s easy to assume that such a habit is one that’s easy to form.

An addictive habit such as a romantic love that has been put on the same addictive level as drug addiction is definitely not something to get over in just 21 days.

On the whole, most experts agree that the 21 Day No Contact Rule is not a sufficient period to properly heal and to detach one’s self from a failed relationship.

Despite the importance of the number of days you run the no contact rule for, it’s not the only key to your success when using the tool.

What you do during the no contact period is what actually determines the overall effectiveness of the new contact rule. Yet, it’s highly advisable not to go for anything less than 4 weeks.

The 30 Day No Contact Rule

Considering the studies we’ve looked at so far, it’s quite easy to see why this is probably the most recommended time frame for using the no contact rule.

Using the no contact rule for a solid month gives you the time and space to heal and develop a perspective about the relationship.

The 30 Days No Contact Rule is simply the go-to time frame for most type of relationship breakups. Simply think of it as the gold standard – a benchmark to start from.

Anything short of the 30 Day No Contact Rule is generally insufficient to see any serious benefit from the tool.

Once again, it’s what you do with the time and space provided by the no contact rule that actually matters.

You need to start engaging in activities that will help you to heal and start feeling better about yourself.

Do things you enjoyed doing before the relationship to use up your free time and prevent yourself from feeling lonely. You can also start spending more time with people who truly love and care about you.

Also, discover and throw yourself into some new hobbies. Start running again, go hiking, or perhaps join a gym for more routine exercises to get healthier.

Exercising yourself will help you feel more energetic and also help to reduce depression. It also stimulates the release of brain chemicals such as endogenous opioids which can create feelings of contentment.

Generally, the idea is to find something, not necessarily new, but something that you’ll enjoy. Let it be something that is fun, exciting, and that brings you joy.

60 Day No Contact Rule

If you haven’t healed properly from the breakup after the initial 30 Days No Contact Rule, then it’s advisable you extend it a further 30 days. This is where the 60 Day No Contact Rule comes into play.

Given the 66 days average time that it takes to form a new habit or kick a bad one, this appears to be very suitable for situations where the relationship had really serious difficulties that led to its breakup.

It’s a very good option for long-term relationships – longer than two years – that finally hit the rock.

Obviously, it provides enough time to make most personal improvements that you’re trying to make stick.

Yet, some critics may say that it’s an awfully long time to go no contact on an ex. But you should always remember that it’s all about you first.

How far you’ve gone on your journey of healing and self-discovery should be of utmost considerations.

90 Day No Contact Rule

This is the third most common suggestion to use when going no contact with your ex.

It might seem like a pretty long time to avoid your ex after a breakup. That may be part of the reasons why its usage is hardly directly suggested.

Its importance becomes apparent if after the 60 days no contact period, things have not significantly changed for you.

Its direct suggestion can be in situations where you had heavily invested yourself into a long-term committed relationship.

In some cases, you might even be surprised that the 90 Day No Contact Rule may not be sufficient for you to completely get over your breakup.

At the same time, there are people who have spent more than a year to actually get over a very short-term relationship in which they seriously invested.

Part of the reason why the 90 Day No Contact Rule is such a popular recommendation may be because of a recent study in neuropsychology. The study investigated how major life traumas affect people.

In the study, the researchers found that if the event happened over three months ago, then it significantly reduced chances of impact on the happiness of the individual.

Of course, unless there’s an interference with the brain’s powerful capacity to heal from the said trauma.

The saying that if you want a wound to heal, you must stop touching it, applies here.

Knowing When to Stop Using the No Contact Rule

This is a serious issue because it’s what determines the overall impact of the no contact rule.

Selecting a time frame to use for the no contact rule does not automatically imply that you must quit the process once the time runs out.

To know whether it’s time to quit the no contact rule, you must carry out a thorough and honest self-appraisal.

It should be a thorough appraisal of what has transpired with you during no contact rule period.

You might want to ask yourself the following questions to help you understand how far you’ve gone with using the no contact rule.

How much have you healed and how confident are you feeling about yourself at the moment? Do you now have the requisite tools and skills to deal with whatever led to the breakup? Considering your reflections and new perspective about the relationship, are there chances that you might want to reconcile with your ex? If your ex is attempting to contact you, what are the reasons for their action? How long have you been on the no contact rule?

You should consider these questions based on their order of importance – with the first being the most important.

Kindly try to ensure that your head and heart are in a healthy state where you can make clear choices. You don’t want to make desperate decisions again about the failed relationship. Your relationships deserve the very best from you.

Also, try to avoid cutting corners on this process and be resolute about what you truly want from your relationships.

Only make the right decision as dictated by the no contact rule you’ve just gone through instead of trying to avoid being alone.